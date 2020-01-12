The Dark Nest Trilogy: Book 1: "The Joiner King"

Prologue:

The call through the Force continues to come, distracting Jaina Solo from the interrogation she is receiving at Detention Center Maxsec Eight. Athadar Gyad is asking her about her and Lowbacca’s boarding of the Night Lady.

Though Luke had wanted to keep the Jedi out of the operation of the new government, it’s been difficult not to become involved. While Tesasr and Lowie wait for Jaina to finish, the call through the Force doesn’t let up.

On Zonama Sekot, Tahiri Veila is working to encourage the Yuuzhan Vong living here to stop thinking in terms of castes. The warriors refuse to live with Shamed Ones who are now called Extolled because of their role in exposing Shimrra’s lies.

She and Tekli, however, are compelled to come by something calling to them.

Jacen Solo is forced to get up and leave Akanah, expressing his gratitude for what she has shown him. Akanah is loath to let him leave because she knows he doesn’t know why. In her opinion, he is as clumsy in the Current as his uncle. Perhaps it’s his brother calling him.

Jacen knows that Anakin, dead eight years now, is not it. Akanah thinks he’s a poor student, hearing but not learning. Jacen has grown used to this kind of chastisement, hearing it from the Jensaarai, the Aing-Tii, the Witches of Dathomir and, now, the Fallanassi. Usually when his questions about their view of the Force grow more probing.

He’s seen his brother’s image twice before. Once, when a Vong creature tried to lure him into its throat, the second when Zonama Sekot had taken his form to speak. This isn’t him. Jaina senses it, though, and she’s responding. Akanah warns him he has the same power as his uncle, but none of the light. He asks for his ship, telling her that he doesn’t see the Force in terms of lightness and darkness anymore.

She is aware that the Jedi embrace this new knowledge, but wonders at what cost. If they do not serve the light, what do they serve. Jacen says they simply serve the Force. They are beyond light and dark; good and evil.

Akanah is surprised he doesn’t see the arrogance in that. In Jacen’s mind, the Fallanassi are too narrow-minded. She fears for the power in him that has no light as a guide.

Jacen appreciates her concern, but he won’t find his light here.

