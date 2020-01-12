Jump to content

The Dark Nest Trilogy: Book 1: "The Joiner King"

Started by Jedi Cool , January 12 2020 05:52 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 12 January 2020 - 05:52 AM

Prologue:
 
The call through the Force continues to come, distracting Jaina Solo from the interrogation she is receiving at Detention Center Maxsec EightAthadar Gyad is asking her about her and Lowbacca’s boarding of the Night Lady.
 
Though Luke had wanted to keep the Jedi out of the operation of the new government, it’s been difficult not to become involved.  While Tesasr and Lowie wait for Jaina to finish, the call through the Force doesn’t let up.
 
On Zonama Sekot, Tahiri Veila is working to encourage the Yuuzhan Vong living here to stop thinking in terms of castes.  The warriors refuse to live with Shamed Ones who are now called Extolled because of their role in exposing Shimrra’s lies.
 
She and Tekli, however, are compelled to come by something calling to them.
 
Jacen Solo is forced to get up and leave Akanah, expressing his gratitude for what she has shown him.  Akanah is loath to let him leave because she knows he doesn’t know why.  In her opinion, he is as clumsy in the Current as his uncle. Perhaps it’s his brother calling him.
 
Jacen knows that Anakin, dead eight years now, is not it.  Akanah thinks he’s a poor student, hearing but not learning.  Jacen has grown used to this kind of chastisement, hearing it from the Jensaarai, the Aing-Tii, the Witches of Dathomir and, now, the Fallanassi.  Usually when his questions about their view of the Force grow more probing.
 
He’s seen his brother’s image twice before.  Once, when a Vong creature tried to lure him into its throat, the second when Zonama Sekot had taken his form to speak.  This isn’t him.  Jaina senses it, though, and she’s responding. Akanah warns him he has the same power as his uncle, but none of the light.  He asks for his ship, telling her that he doesn’t see the Force in terms of lightness and darkness anymore.
 
She is aware that the Jedi embrace this new knowledge, but wonders at what cost.  If they do not serve the light, what do they serve.  Jacen says they simply serve the Force.  They are beyond light and dark; good and evil.
 
Akanah is surprised he doesn’t see the arrogance in that. In Jacen’s mind, the Fallanassi are too narrow-minded.  She fears for the power in him that has no light as a guide.
 
Jacen appreciates her concern, but he won’t find his light here.
  • This is the first appearance of Athadar Gyad

  • Anakin Solo died 27 years ABY which was 8 years ago, according to this chapter.  This means that the time is now 35 years ABY.    Jacen and Jaina are 26.  Luke and Leia are 54; Han is about 64.  It is approximately 6 years after The Unifying Force.

  • Jacen remembers Anakin’s form being taken by a Vong beast on Coruscant and by Zonama Sekot.  I remember the beast and I remember Anakin speaking to Jacen in the Solo’s apartment on Coruscant in Traitor, but I do not remember it being Anakin Solo that Sekot took the form of.  In The Final Prophecy, Sekot took the form of Anakin Skywalker.

  • Akanah we met in The Black Fleet Crisis, pretending to have a link to Luke’s mother.

  • The Aing-Tii first appeared in “Galaxy’s Edge: The Kathol Outback” a West End Games Roleplaying Game.  They have been mentioned in Vision of the Future and Hero’s Trial.

  • The Jensaarai were the Force-users we met at the end of I, Jedi.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 13 January 2020 - 05:01 AM

chapter 1:
 
For the first time in Luke Skywalker’s lifetime, the galaxy is not at war.  There are still problems and probably always would be.  For right now, he’s dealing with the five young Jedi who have abandoned their duties and gone to the Unknown Regions.
 
Corran Horn is lamenting how Lowbacca and Zekk’s departures have caused their jurisdictions to suffer.  Kyp Durron suggests they send the Solos to make up for Zekk, but they all know that technically the Solos really aren’t supposed to be given assignments. 
 
Corran brings up the Bothan ar’krai.  Alema Rar reported that Reh’mwa’s group may have found Zonama Sekot to continue the Bothan war of eradication against the Yuuzhan Vong.
 
A young apprentice named Twool appears to let Luke know that Chief of State Omas is here.  Omas brings a trio of Chiss with him.  Luke requires them to remove their hidden weapons as only lightsabers are allowed in the Jedi Temple.
 
Aristocra Mitt’swe’kleoni allows his two bodyguards to wait in a conference room and Luke can tell he’s impressed by the Temple, pushed on the Jedi by a Galactic Alliance desperate to show they’ve made some progress after moving the seat of government back to Coruscant. 
 
The Aristocra asks to be called Tswek and asks Luke if he can explain what the Jedi are doing on the Chiss frontier.  Luke assures him that the five in question would not be there without a good reason.  As Tswek knows of seven Jedi, not five, he assumes that the Council has no idea what’s going on. 
 
Omas stays behind to ask Luke what he knows.  So far, a team of Jedi have involved themselves in a border dispute with the Chiss.  This is not what Luke is aware of.  Jaina had sent him coordinates from which they had received a mysterious call, but those coordinates were over a hundred light years from Chiss space.
 
Saba Sebatyne, the newest master on the Council, knows of only five Jedi anyway:  Jaina, Alema, Zekk, Lowbacca and Tesar.   Kyp guesses that Tekli and Tahiri joined them as they were also on the Myrkr mission.  No one know what that means, but Luke tells Omas that Jaina and the other survivors of the mission had reported a call coming from the Unknown Regions that turned into a cry for help the day they left.  Since Tenel Ka is still on Hapes, that leave Tekli and Tahiri. And, of course, Jacen, who was last heard from with the Fallanassi. 
 
Omas is upset because the Chiss clearly think he has control over what the Jedi do.  He wants Luke to personally look into it because he doesn’t think Jaina will listen to anyone else.
  • First appearance of Twool.

  • Cal Omas has been Chief of State since Destiny’s Way which was 7 years ago.

  • The Myrkr mission occurred in Star By Star and resulted in the deaths of six Jedi and the disappearance of another. 

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 14 January 2020 - 05:29 AM

chapter 2:
 
At Borao, Han and Leia struggle to map the area under the Derelict Planet Reclamation Act.  When they are fired upon, Han gets irritated because he knows it the RePlanetHab pilots who think he’s too old and is slowing down.
 
The Ithorian Ezam Nhor appears in the cockpit, reminding Han that, per regulations, claims to the planet must go to the party with greater resources.  His people cannot even begin to match what RePlanetHab can do.
 
Han reminds him that he doesn’t obey regulations.  He thinks he may be able to talk Lando into sponsoring them.  A message comes in from Kyp Durron telling them that he’s taking over Tesar Sabatyne’s assignment and the council is hoping they would take over in the Maltorian system since Zekk had to leave.
 
Han gets concerned and mentions they were hoping to visit Jaina when they were done.  When Kyp admits that seeing her might be a problem, Han knows there’s something going on.  Kyp tells him Luke, Mara and Saba have gone to investigate.
 
Leia knows that Jacen is on the move, too.  Han decides that five years have been too long.  With their kids in trouble, they turn down the Maltorian assignment.
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:55 AM

chapter 3:
 
Jade Shadow moves toward the unknown object, Mara senses living inhabitants through the Force.  However, there is no sign of Jaina, the others or of the urgent summons. 
 
Along the way, Mara chastises her son, Ben, for tampering with the Defender Droid that’s supposed to protect him.  Saba offers to let him stay with her, but he refuses.  Mara tells her not to let it bother her.  Saba answers that Ben is cutting himself off from the Force. 
 
Luke admits that he started doing this after the war.  They aren’t sure why.  Mara says Ben has told them he wants to be like his Uncle Han but this has lasted for a long time.  They’ve speculated that there was too much anguish in the Force.  It’s possible that he may be hiding from then.
 
Saba assures them that Ben will not hide forever.  It’s obvious how attached he is to them.  
 
R2-D2 brings up an image of the unknown object.  Saba wants to take out a StealthX to investigate.  Mara thinks it’s a good idea to wait until they know what these things are.  Suddenly, the tiny circles making up that object begin to multiply.  Luke lowers the laser cannons while Mara arms the torpedoes.
 
There are now 500 tiny circles out there.  Artoo is having trouble getting profiles on them.  He is able to determine that old-style nuclear rockets are propelling them.  A cloud of stars appears, growing larger, then breaks apart into two parts.  Artoo identifies an old Imperial blink code coming from the vessels.  It’s telling them that Lizil welcomes them and directs them to enter the central portal.
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 05:19 AM

chapter 4:
 
The Falcon approaches an oval of darkness when it reverts from hyperspace to be escorted by a swarm of warships being flown by something that has antennae and bulbous eyes.  Leia senses Luke’s presence, telling Han he wants them to come in.
 
Evading dust and iceballs in space that Threepio claims is more difficult due to Han’s slow reactions times at his age, Han is irritated to find they are dealing with bugs.  Leia isn’t sure of the details of his aversion to insect species, save it has something to do with a religion he inadvertently started on Kamar, resulting in a group of angry Kamarians tracking him down and trying to force him to turn their desert world into the aquatic paradise he’d shown them.
 
Unfortunately, once they make contact with the Bug species, Threepio finds he isn’t able to translate the language.  He does figure out the message is repeating every 3.4 seconds.  Leia looks out at the hatch as the insects arrange themselves.  She tells Han to keep going because she knows what they’re saying.
 
Leia lowers the shield and sucks the membrane with the insects on it against the Falcon
  • Han accidentally started a water religion on Kamar in Han Solo’s Revenge when he embarked on a scheme to provide entertainment to backwater worlds by showing them holos.  He didn’t realize what the sight of worlds filled with water would mean to the desert dwellers of Kamar.

 
 

