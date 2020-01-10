I know it's a long way off but I will pay for Disney + when that comes out!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Hey, anyone start a Kenobi thread yet?
#1
Posted 09 January 2020 - 07:50 PM
#2
Posted 10 January 2020 - 06:58 PM
Not a troll post: I legit thought this was a thread about the book Kenobi by John Jackson Miller.
#3
Posted 10 January 2020 - 07:09 PM
I read that book. HA!
- Zerimar Nyliram +1 this
#4
Posted 11 January 2020 - 07:14 AM
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#5
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:03 AM
I call ts.
Tusken spit?
#6
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:14 AM
You say it's not a troll post, but you really thought someone here started a thread about a seven year old book rather than an upcoming TV series? I call ts.
Particularly on a board that hasnt shown much interest in the EU in years.
#7
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:24 AM
#8
Posted 11 January 2020 - 10:17 AM
Deborah Chow is directing all of them and she pretty much had the best episodes from Mandolorian. . .after her episodes I've got a lot more faith.
#9
Posted 11 January 2020 - 04:15 PM
You say it's not a troll post, but you really thought someone here started a thread about a seven year old book rather than an upcoming TV series? I call ts.
Particularly on a board that hasnt shown much interest in the EU in years.
Yep, that was my first thought. You have to realize that I belong to many Facebook groups where people regularly post threads about various EU works, so I'm pretty much constantly in that mode.
#10
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:15 PM
- Zerimar Nyliram +1 this
#11
Posted 12 January 2020 - 05:42 PM
Ain't no thing, homie.