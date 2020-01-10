Jump to content

Hey, anyone start a Kenobi thread yet?

Started by Ms. Spam , January 09 2020 07:50 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 09 January 2020 - 07:50 PM

I know it's a long way off but I will pay for Disney + when that comes out! 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 10 January 2020 - 06:58 PM

Not a troll post: I legit thought this was a thread about the book Kenobi by John Jackson Miller.


Ms. Spam
Posted 10 January 2020 - 07:09 PM

I read that book. HA!


Filthy Jawa
Posted 11 January 2020 - 07:14 AM

You say it's not a troll post, but you really thought someone here started a thread about a seven year old book rather than an upcoming TV series? I call ts.
Jacen123
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:03 AM

 I call ts.

Tusken spit?


Darth Krawlie
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:14 AM

You say it's not a troll post, but you really thought someone here started a thread about a seven year old book rather than an upcoming TV series? I call ts.


Particularly on a board that hasnt shown much interest in the EU in years.

Brando
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:24 AM

To be fair, the book was one of the better ones and despite The Mandalorian being so good I don't have an overwhelming amount of faith in the show.

Dark Wader
Posted 11 January 2020 - 10:17 AM

Deborah Chow is directing all of them and she pretty much had the best episodes from Mandolorian. . .after her episodes I've got a lot more faith.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 11 January 2020 - 04:15 PM

You say it's not a troll post, but you really thought someone here started a thread about a seven year old book rather than an upcoming TV series? I call ts.


Particularly on a board that hasnt shown much interest in the EU in years.

 

Yep, that was my first thought. You have to realize that I belong to many Facebook groups where people regularly post threads about various EU works, so I'm pretty much constantly in that mode.


Filthy Jawa
Posted 11 January 2020 - 09:15 PM

Alright I was dismissive. I apologize.
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 12 January 2020 - 05:42 PM

Ain't no thing, homie.


