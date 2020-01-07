Ideas I love in TROS

Im bored with not much to do right now, thus creating 2 threads in one night. However I wanted to put out some things that I really liked in this newest movie to try to be positive. Ofcourse when I thought of the things I liked I wished they had all gotten more time/attention in the movie and it just got me negative again about thole Emperor being back thing. So I guess this list will contain positive stuff (its the ideas that I love!!) mixed with negative (they didn't use those ideas enough!!)

--Finn having the Force. This wasn't something I predicted or even wanted in the movie but I do like the idea. The whole "JJ cut" rumors suggest he had it playing a larger role in the movie so maybe JJ was on to something here. I just wish it had played really any kind of role in the movie. I said on this board a few times I thought the final scene of the movie should have been Rey giving a first lesson in The Force to a student. I didn't mean that student should be Finn but it would have worked if it had been!

--Stormtrooper revolt. We get this as a backstory on a new character. I love the idea that even people programmed from birth can still make positive choices in their lives. This would actually play into and compliment the idea that Rey can choose her own path even if she is a Palpatine too. I just wish this had been a main plot of the movie. I could just see Finn getting on a Star Destroyer and giving some speech to a group of troopers who all take off their helmets and take over the ship and take it to aid the Resistance. Coulda been great

--Rey's gold lightsaber: Maybe its yellow? Doesn't matter. The idea of Rey having her own saber is 100% correct and it having its own unique color is even better and not something I had really considered. I don't like that they put the Anakin/Luke saber back together. I mean they literally have to put the past back together? JJ obviously felt it was important to show Rey with the new blade but I just wish she had used it the whole movie. Rather than just at the end suggest she is starting on her own path with it, she should have had it and been on her own path this movie.

-Poe struggling with leadership. Poe is kinda back to his TFA role at the start her. He is Leia's pilot again. We get a couple glimpses of him struggling with a leadership role. First when he says to Finn "Im not Leia" and Finn responds "thats for damn sure." Then when Leia dies and he questions whether he can take over. This should have been his major plot in the movie. It would have been easy to do. Leia hands over day to day control of the Resistance because she is too busy training Rey. Poe spends the movie basically thinking "what would Leia do" before realizing he has to be himself and lead in his own way while still using Leia's lessons. As it is we got a couple glimpses of this and they are resolved by simply making Finn his co-general

--The galaxy come to the Resistance's aid. This is the biggest one I think. The end of TLJ basically has the galaxy losing hope and not helping. The Resistance is going to "light the fire." But in reality in this movie they don't. The galaxy finally responding and helping SHOULD 100% happen. It just should have been a major part of the movie. As it is it's not earned at all. Its "hey Lando, go get help" and help comes. The idea of the "peoples navy" is the right idea, its just rushed.

There are probably a few other things but this will do for now. I think it shows that alot of the ideas I thought should be the main thrust of the movie JJ also thought were important enough to include, even if in smaller ways than I would have liked. I think alot of that was the mandate that this be some sort of climax to the entire "Skywalker saga" (isn't it really the Palpatine saga? the climax of it is 2 Palpatines fighting each other) consumed alot of the ideas that should have comprimsed the main part of the movie. JJ included alot of those ideas but they were short changed in favor of taking 1 more bite at the OT nostalgia apple.

Having said that these are all aspects of the movie I do like!!