Top 10 moments/scenes/sequences of the ST

Started by The Choc , January 06 2020 08:07 PM

The Choc
Posted 06 January 2020 - 08:07 PM

The Choc

Well now that The Rise of Skywalker has been out for a few weeks I thought maybe it was time to do some overall sequel trilogy stuff. So being that I feel like being positive I'm going to list my 10 favorite moments/scenes/sequences of the trilogy. 

 

 

10-Rey on Jakku: Specifically when she is cleaning that part while looking a the old, weathered woman doing the same thing. That scene is just amazing. Really though her whole time in isolation on Jakku is just so well done. It really does make you care about her right from the start. After TLJ's temporary reveal that she was of no importance it makes the scenes even better as they inject such a sadness into them. I suppose the re-reveal of Reys heritage in TROS doesn't change it much as her parents are still dead and her family is awful. Love these scenes so much.

 

9-"It's real, all of it". I love this sequence on the Falcon when Han, who was such a cynic when we first met him, tells about how all the legendary and amazing stuff that's happened in Star Wars is "real". The look of wonder and amazement on Finn and Rey's faces just sell it and add to the effectiveness of it so much. Just wonderful stuff.

 

8-Kylo and Rey's connection through the Force: This was such a welcome invention by Johnson. The relationship between the 2 is central to the whole trilogy but having them spend a lot of time together physically would be difficult. These conversations are just so amazing. They are tantalizing, dangerous, caring in a way. The loneliness of these 2 characters is so palpable. They are back in IX and I think JJ does some cool stuff with them actually really interacting physically in it, although that may detract a bit from Rey's closing the door on him at the end of The Last Jedi its probably worth it.

 

7-The opening battle of The Last Jedi: The Force Awakens in a wonderful movie but one thing that I didn;t think was so great was the larger scale battles at Maz's castle and then at the Starkiller Base. This battle here is just amazing. Its focused and tense. Paige is only in the movie for a few shots but I really care about her fate here. I also love how what momentarily feels like a huge Resistance victory is quickly shown to not be such a victory as a beleaguered Leia looks at her screen showing how many ships have been lost. Just a great opening 10 or 15 minutes.

 

6-Admiral Holdo's manuever: I really don't give a crap about how it supposedly doesnt work in canon. This sequence is amazing. Alot like Paige earlier in the movie I really feel for this characters sacrifice here. Plus how it all plays out as the 3 main storylines are coming to a head simultaneously, Rey and Kylo fighting over the saber, Finn and Rose about to be executed and the Resistance transports being shot out of space. Then boom!!!! Electric blue death and silence takes over! Just an amazing sequence right on through, including the reactions of the First Order when they realize whats happening.

 

5-The Battle of Crait: This whole battle is just so visually stunning and like the opening battle it blows away either large battle in TFA. The red minerals flying into the air! The whole look of the gorilla walkers! The Falcon showing up to pull of the TIEs while Finn yells "they hate that ship!". The way all the characters respond to it. Poe realizing that sometimes discretion is the better part of valor. Finn willing to die for the cause after he just wanted to run away earlier in the movie. Rose saving Finn. Just a beautiful battle and sequence.

 

4-Kylo Ren kills Han Solo: This scene is just chilling. Everything about it. When Han walks out to meet his son I think we all knew what would happen. The scene does an amazing thing though in that it makes me believe, if only for a moment, that maybe Kylo is going to turn back. Ofcourse he doesnt. I love everything about this scene. From Kylo removing his helmet (I actually think this should have been the first time he did so), to how the light gets darker in the scene, to him putting the saber in his fathers hands. Then obviously even though its been built to somewhat slowly the actual killing stroke is so sudden. Then ofcourse Han placing his hand on his sons cheek before falling to his death. Its just a great, great scene.

 

3-The dual in the forest: I almost broke this down to 2 or 3 moments but I decided to just go with the entire sequence. I just love it. It really feels like a fairy tale in the forest. The way the glow of the saber reflects off the snow, just beautiful. Then ofcourse so many great things to it. Kylo pounding his wound is a great touch. The truly great moment of the saber flying into Reys hands. The fight itself. Rey closing her eyes and harnassing the Force. Its just a great fight sequence all the way through.

 

2-Kylo vs Luke: This is just too good. From when Luke shows up at the base and meets with Leia, the look of the Resistance fighters faces as Luke walks by. They are in awe. Kylos unabated anger as he orders them to fire on Luke. Luke dusting off his shoulder! Just the whole look of the scene. How when Kylo asks if Luke is there to "save" him and Luke just says "no". The building anger in Kylo as the scene progresses. "Every word you just said is wrong. The war is just beginning, the Rebellion is reborn today and I will not be The Last Jedi." Then Kylo pledging to destroy it all. Then ofcourse the reveal that Luke is not physically there and the shock and horror on Kylo's face. The sequence is just stunning.

 

1-The Throne Room: This is just as good as it gets. From when Kylo and Rey are in the elevator and say they know each others future but neither can see the real ends of it. The brilliant red background. Snoke taunting Rey while bragging that he can see Kylos mind but in reality he is seeing what he wants. The saber going through him and the look on Reys face as it flies across the room to her. Ofcourse the actual fight ending with Rey throwing the saber to Kylo who ignites it through the guards eye! Then the fall out. The absolute crushing look on Reys face when she realizes Kylo has not turned. The whole "kill the past" from Kylo. His "join me...please" line which is somehow both scary and pathetic. Then obviously the breaking of the saber just as Holdo's blue death cuts through the ship. Its just perfect.

 

 

Well, there ya have it. My 10 favorite scenes/moments/sequences from the ST. I realize there is nothing from The Rise of Skywalker in it. I really did try to put one in it, even if just as #10. If I had to pick a favorite moment it would probably be when Rey hands the saber behind he back to Ben. That's a pretty cool moment but I just couldn't get it into the top 10 without flat out lying.

 

I also really like the stuff on Kajimi. Ofcourse Babu is awesome so there is that. Plus I always enjoy when we see sort of the every day oppression of the Empire of First Order. Obviously we see them do awful things like blow up entire planets but sort of every day occupation and oppression of normal people is something thats mostly been in Rogue One and Solo. Kinda cool to see it in a "saga" movie. 


R.CAllen
Posted 07 January 2020 - 12:21 PM

R.CAllen

Just gonna try and throw ten things out here and now w/out giving it much thought :

 

* Han Solo saying "Move, ball" contemptuously to BB-8
* Threepio calling Babu Frik one of his oldest friends
* Luke slurping down that milk while eyeing Rey w/disdain
* BB-8 giving a little thumbs-up flare to Finn
* Luke screaming out "the sacred Jedi texts!" to Ghost Yoda
* the fake-out shot of what seems to be a spaceship but is actually space laundry equipment
* the ending of TFA
* Rey, alone, on Jakku
* the troopers reacting to Kylo Ren's temper tantrum
* Leia telling Han, "If you see our son, bring him home."

 

That's ten, right? Yeah, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten!


Tank
Posted 07 January 2020 - 07:38 PM

Tank

It's funny-- moments like these make me feel like I DO like the ST as much as the OT. Things like these are when it felt right. 


The Choc
Posted 07 January 2020 - 07:47 PM

The Choc

It's funny-- moments like these make me feel like I DO like the ST as much as the OT. Things like these are when it felt right. 

Really through 2 movies I probably did like the ST basically as much as the OT once you took away the rose colored glasses of nostalgia. I remember thinking at some point "man if IX is really good and better than ROTJ could this trilogy surpass the OT in my mind?". I decided it had that potential. Ofcourse for me that didn't happen. 


Darth Krawlie
Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

* the fake-out shot of what seems to be a spaceship but is actually space laundry equipment

 

What is this, I don't remember this


Ms. Spam
Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:19 PM

Ms. Spam

Did you click on six hoping to find out? HA! I did. :(


Metropolis
Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:21 PM

Metropolis

* the fake-out shot of what seems to be a spaceship but is actually space laundry equipment
 

What is this, I don't remember this
The Hardware Wars homage in TLJ.
The Choc
Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:21 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
* the fake-out shot of what seems to be a spaceship but is actually space laundry equipment

 

What is this, I don't remember this

 

In TLJ when Finn, Rose, DJ and BB-8 sneak onto Snoke's Destroyer it cuts away and shows what is seemingly an ominous looking ship landing however it is revealed to be an iron in the laundry facility on the ship where our heroes steal First Order officer uniforms. 


Darth Krawlie
Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:38 PM

Darth Krawlie

Man I watched TLJ like three weeks ago and have exactly zero recollection of this. Maybe I was taking a leak?


Metropolis
Posted 07 January 2020 - 08:55 PM

Metropolis

All those Easter eggs and homages and not a one to Mel Brooks' classic. I mean you have Poe making yo mama cracks.

Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 07 January 2020 - 09:14 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

Theres a shot of Lone Stars Winnebago when Lando arrives with the fleet to help the Resistance in ROS.

J/k, there wasnt. But there shouldve been.
The Choc
Posted 07 January 2020 - 09:26 PM

The Choc

Kylo constantly going back and forth between wearing his helmet and taking it off is kinda like Dark Helmet. 


Metropolis
Posted 07 January 2020 - 10:28 PM

Metropolis

He couldn't breathe in that thing!

Lol. Now that I think about it the password for the planetary shield on Scariff was probably 1-2-3-4-5.
Metropolis
Posted 07 January 2020 - 10:35 PM

Metropolis

Kylo Ren stopping Poe's blaster bolt. It was a force ability we had never seen and at the same time believable. As much as we all love Ian McDairmid, I'm sure I'm not the only one who shook their head when he started taking down ships with force lightning.

Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 08 January 2020 - 01:41 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

Metropolis, there was an audible groan in my theater when he did that.

Darth Wicket
Posted 08 January 2020 - 03:33 PM

Darth Wicket

My favorite line from the ST (maybe from all 9 episodes):

"That's not how the Force works!" :D
R.CAllen
Posted 08 January 2020 - 04:33 PM

R.CAllen

Did you click on six hoping to find out? HA! I did. :(

 

Sorry! There was a time when the unpaid content creators here @ Ricardo Champignon Allen Industrial Posting Facilities would've hyperlinked each individual scene but those days are long gone by now. Ever since editorial was sacked back in '11 standards have really disappeared : it's little more than just a clickbait factory paired w/incomprehensible ramblings and/or injokes that make sense to a grand total of one (1) person(s).

 

 

 

* the fake-out shot of what seems to be a spaceship but is actually space laundry equipment
 

What is this, I don't remember this
The Hardware Wars homage in TLJ.

 

 

 

 

 

* the fake-out shot of what seems to be a spaceship but is actually space laundry equipment

 

What is this, I don't remember this

 

In TLJ when Finn, Rose, DJ and BB-8 sneak onto Snoke's Destroyer it cuts away and shows what is seemingly an ominous looking ship landing however it is revealed to be an iron in the laundry facility on the ship where our heroes steal First Order officer uniforms. 

 

 

Yeah, that's the one! There was also something similar in tone & concept planned for around the same part of the movie : an unfilmed but storyboarded sequence wherein Rose & Finn would have opened a door and been suddenly confronted with a phalanx of stormtroopers (à la Han & Co. in ANH on the Death Star, opening & closing the blast doors) only for that sight to be revealed as nothing more than armour plating hung on hooks being hosed down, kinda like a car wash. #ReleaseTheRianCut!?


The Choc
Posted 09 January 2020 - 11:50 AM

The Choc

Kylo Ren stopping Poe's blaster bolt. It was a force ability we had never seen and at the same time believable. As much as we all love Ian McDairmid, I'm sure I'm not the only one who shook their head when he started taking down ships with force lightning.

Ive always been in favor of adding new powers in movies but I didn't like this. Ofcourse this wasnt a new power anyone but more of a super charging of an old power. What I don't like is that this movie takes Palpatine from being a very powerful man and makes him more of like an immortal god. I mean he can overcome death and take on entire fleets by raising his hands. It feels more like they are fighting Sauron or something. 


Tank
Posted 09 January 2020 - 03:48 PM

Tank

You know what WOULD have been a great moment? If R2's back up for 3P0 was way old and 3P0 thought they were trying to escape the Death Star in ANH.
Darth Krawlie
Posted 09 January 2020 - 04:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

Or, hell, his memory from the moment it was wiped in ROTS. No memory of the OT at all.
Tank
Posted 09 January 2020 - 04:50 PM

Tank

If he cane to and started asking fir Master Annie I woulda died.
The Choc
Posted 09 January 2020 - 04:55 PM

The Choc

Did Artoo just give him his memories back after Bail had his memory wiped?


Ms. Spam
Posted 09 January 2020 - 07:49 PM

Ms. Spam

I like to think so. He was also a hella old droid. I'm lucky if my cell phone can last more than two years. Here's a droid who rides on the back of star fighters and wheels around during battles and he's still going around!


