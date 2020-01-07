Top 10 moments/scenes/sequences of the ST

Well now that The Rise of Skywalker has been out for a few weeks I thought maybe it was time to do some overall sequel trilogy stuff. So being that I feel like being positive I'm going to list my 10 favorite moments/scenes/sequences of the trilogy.

10-Rey on Jakku: Specifically when she is cleaning that part while looking a the old, weathered woman doing the same thing. That scene is just amazing. Really though her whole time in isolation on Jakku is just so well done. It really does make you care about her right from the start. After TLJ's temporary reveal that she was of no importance it makes the scenes even better as they inject such a sadness into them. I suppose the re-reveal of Reys heritage in TROS doesn't change it much as her parents are still dead and her family is awful. Love these scenes so much.

9-"It's real, all of it". I love this sequence on the Falcon when Han, who was such a cynic when we first met him, tells about how all the legendary and amazing stuff that's happened in Star Wars is "real". The look of wonder and amazement on Finn and Rey's faces just sell it and add to the effectiveness of it so much. Just wonderful stuff.

8-Kylo and Rey's connection through the Force: This was such a welcome invention by Johnson. The relationship between the 2 is central to the whole trilogy but having them spend a lot of time together physically would be difficult. These conversations are just so amazing. They are tantalizing, dangerous, caring in a way. The loneliness of these 2 characters is so palpable. They are back in IX and I think JJ does some cool stuff with them actually really interacting physically in it, although that may detract a bit from Rey's closing the door on him at the end of The Last Jedi its probably worth it.

7-The opening battle of The Last Jedi: The Force Awakens in a wonderful movie but one thing that I didn;t think was so great was the larger scale battles at Maz's castle and then at the Starkiller Base. This battle here is just amazing. Its focused and tense. Paige is only in the movie for a few shots but I really care about her fate here. I also love how what momentarily feels like a huge Resistance victory is quickly shown to not be such a victory as a beleaguered Leia looks at her screen showing how many ships have been lost. Just a great opening 10 or 15 minutes.

6-Admiral Holdo's manuever: I really don't give a crap about how it supposedly doesnt work in canon. This sequence is amazing. Alot like Paige earlier in the movie I really feel for this characters sacrifice here. Plus how it all plays out as the 3 main storylines are coming to a head simultaneously, Rey and Kylo fighting over the saber, Finn and Rose about to be executed and the Resistance transports being shot out of space. Then boom!!!! Electric blue death and silence takes over! Just an amazing sequence right on through, including the reactions of the First Order when they realize whats happening.

5-The Battle of Crait: This whole battle is just so visually stunning and like the opening battle it blows away either large battle in TFA. The red minerals flying into the air! The whole look of the gorilla walkers! The Falcon showing up to pull of the TIEs while Finn yells "they hate that ship!". The way all the characters respond to it. Poe realizing that sometimes discretion is the better part of valor. Finn willing to die for the cause after he just wanted to run away earlier in the movie. Rose saving Finn. Just a beautiful battle and sequence.

4-Kylo Ren kills Han Solo: This scene is just chilling. Everything about it. When Han walks out to meet his son I think we all knew what would happen. The scene does an amazing thing though in that it makes me believe, if only for a moment, that maybe Kylo is going to turn back. Ofcourse he doesnt. I love everything about this scene. From Kylo removing his helmet (I actually think this should have been the first time he did so), to how the light gets darker in the scene, to him putting the saber in his fathers hands. Then obviously even though its been built to somewhat slowly the actual killing stroke is so sudden. Then ofcourse Han placing his hand on his sons cheek before falling to his death. Its just a great, great scene.

3-The dual in the forest: I almost broke this down to 2 or 3 moments but I decided to just go with the entire sequence. I just love it. It really feels like a fairy tale in the forest. The way the glow of the saber reflects off the snow, just beautiful. Then ofcourse so many great things to it. Kylo pounding his wound is a great touch. The truly great moment of the saber flying into Reys hands. The fight itself. Rey closing her eyes and harnassing the Force. Its just a great fight sequence all the way through.

2-Kylo vs Luke: This is just too good. From when Luke shows up at the base and meets with Leia, the look of the Resistance fighters faces as Luke walks by. They are in awe. Kylos unabated anger as he orders them to fire on Luke. Luke dusting off his shoulder! Just the whole look of the scene. How when Kylo asks if Luke is there to "save" him and Luke just says "no". The building anger in Kylo as the scene progresses. "Every word you just said is wrong. The war is just beginning, the Rebellion is reborn today and I will not be The Last Jedi." Then Kylo pledging to destroy it all. Then ofcourse the reveal that Luke is not physically there and the shock and horror on Kylo's face. The sequence is just stunning.

1-The Throne Room: This is just as good as it gets. From when Kylo and Rey are in the elevator and say they know each others future but neither can see the real ends of it. The brilliant red background. Snoke taunting Rey while bragging that he can see Kylos mind but in reality he is seeing what he wants. The saber going through him and the look on Reys face as it flies across the room to her. Ofcourse the actual fight ending with Rey throwing the saber to Kylo who ignites it through the guards eye! Then the fall out. The absolute crushing look on Reys face when she realizes Kylo has not turned. The whole "kill the past" from Kylo. His "join me...please" line which is somehow both scary and pathetic. Then obviously the breaking of the saber just as Holdo's blue death cuts through the ship. Its just perfect.

Well, there ya have it. My 10 favorite scenes/moments/sequences from the ST. I realize there is nothing from The Rise of Skywalker in it. I really did try to put one in it, even if just as #10. If I had to pick a favorite moment it would probably be when Rey hands the saber behind he back to Ben. That's a pretty cool moment but I just couldn't get it into the top 10 without flat out lying.

I also really like the stuff on Kajimi. Ofcourse Babu is awesome so there is that. Plus I always enjoy when we see sort of the every day oppression of the Empire of First Order. Obviously we see them do awful things like blow up entire planets but sort of every day occupation and oppression of normal people is something thats mostly been in Rogue One and Solo. Kinda cool to see it in a "saga" movie.