Clueless Zerimar Asks For Advice Once Again

You guys are great for dating advice. So I had a crazy idea today.



Backstory: I recently decided that I would probably have better luck finding an idea mate by dating within my own familiar territory, most importantly within my Faith, but more pointedly among Greeks. As a Greek, I have a lot in common with other Greeks. Not only that, but Greek women are the most beautiful women on the planet, hands-down. I planned on going to a New Years Eve ball on Christmas Eve at a church I am familiar with but is not my own parish, was is a large parish and sure to have many nice young, single ladies I could mingle with; but alas, the snow that came ruined those plans, and I did not want to either drive or put an Uber driver through the dangerous task of driving me forty minutes away and back again.



Anyway, this morning someone liked a post on Facebook that I made. This was a pretty Greek girl I added a few months ago, mostly because she was pretty, but with the added excuse being that we had like thirty friends in common. Ergo, I could pretend I knew her. Well, I forgot about her until she liked a photo, so I opened up her profile and really liked what I saw. She looks like exactly the type of woman I would like, at least externally, plus we have Faith and culture in common, and she is very close to my age. (She has a few tattoos, which I really don't care for, but I guess nobody's perfect.)



So how might I start up a conversation with her? I was thinking of going with something like, "Oh, hello. I added you some time ago seeing we had friends in common, and I believe I thought you were someone else at the time. Anyway, hello, new friend." Not exactly like that, but you get the idea.



She does look a bit intimidating, though. She is supermodel-hot, has a very athletic build, is well-traveled, has a degree, and generally looks successful, happy, and prosperous. I, on the other hand, am moderately handsome, have just begun my gym life and am having a hell of a time getting rid of my belly, have not had enough time or money to travel much, have never finished college, am broke and live with my parents.



Ugh! I'm overthinking this too much. I haven't even met the girl yet! Time to go to bed. In any case, I've never tried hitting up girls on Facebook before and am not great at doing it online in general. Any advice? Was my opener a good idea?