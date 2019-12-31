2019 NFL Pick'em Wild Card Weekend!

Saturday, January 4

HOLEE CRAP BUFFALO VS THE ONLY TEXAS TEAM TO GET TO THE PLAY OFFS HOUSTON

WTF TENNESSEE VS NAW WE DIDN'T WANT A BYE WEEK NEW ENGLAND

Sunday, January 5

THE MIGHTY VIKING HORN BLOWS IN MINNESOTA VS NEW ORLEAN'S WE LIKE OLD QUARTERBACKS AIN'TS!

SEATTLE FOUND DEFENSE AND WILSON SHOULD BE MVP VS PHILADELPHIA WE WON WE WON WE WON NANANANANANAHNAH DALLAS.