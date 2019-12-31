Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Wild Card Weekend!
#1
Posted 30 December 2019 - 06:12 PM
#2
Posted 01 January 2020 - 06:38 PM
Buffalo
New England
New Orleans
Seattle
#3
Posted 01 January 2020 - 06:51 PM
Buffalo
New England
New Orleans
Seattle
#4
Posted 02 January 2020 - 12:03 AM
Buffalo
Tennessee
New Orleans
Seattle
#5
Posted 02 January 2020 - 06:20 AM
NE
NO
Seattle
#6
Posted 02 January 2020 - 11:41 AM
Tempted to switch to Houston, but I really WANT Buffalo to win.
#7
Posted 02 January 2020 - 07:28 PM
Yeah. This is the dream year for Buffalo. It's been a long time. Houston's just a funky accidental happenstance.
#8
Posted 03 January 2020 - 07:15 PM
Buffalo
New England (ew)
New Orleans
Seattle
#9
Posted 03 January 2020 - 10:05 PM
New England
Minnesota
Philadelphia
#10
Posted 03 January 2020 - 10:52 PM
Houston
Tennessee
New Orleans
Seattle
#11
Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM
#12
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM
I trusted them. They should have closed it out in the 4th though.
#13
Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM
I watched that entire game and I wish I was dead. What a trainwreck from beginning to end.
#14
Posted Yesterday, 10:19 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#15
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
The Vikings have no chance in hell of beating the Saints Krawlie.
See ya later Pats!
I'm 2-0.
#16
Posted Today, 09:10 AM
OH MAH GAWHD. You mean you wanted me to pick the winners? DOH. Hahaha. Brady couldn't take any more hits on his old man body so he threw a pick six instead.