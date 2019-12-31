Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Wild Card Weekend!

Started by Ms. Spam , December 30 2019 06:12 PM

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 30 December 2019 - 06:12 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,778 posts
Saturday, January 4
HOLEE CRAP BUFFALO VS THE ONLY TEXAS TEAM TO GET TO THE PLAY OFFS HOUSTON
 
WTF TENNESSEE VS NAW WE DIDN'T WANT A BYE WEEK NEW ENGLAND
 
Sunday, January 5
THE MIGHTY VIKING HORN BLOWS IN MINNESOTA VS NEW ORLEAN'S WE LIKE OLD QUARTERBACKS AIN'TS! 
 
SEATTLE FOUND DEFENSE AND WILSON SHOULD BE MVP VS PHILADELPHIA WE WON WE WON WE WON NANANANANANAHNAH DALLAS.

#2
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 01 January 2020 - 06:38 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,196 posts

Buffalo

New England

New Orleans

Seattle


#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted 01 January 2020 - 06:51 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,811 posts

Buffalo

New England

New Orleans

Seattle


#4
Jacen123
Posted 02 January 2020 - 12:03 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,846 posts

Buffalo

Tennessee

New Orleans

Seattle


#5
Pharoah JZA
Posted 02 January 2020 - 06:20 AM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,084 posts
Houston
NE
NO
Seattle

#6
Darth Krawlie
Posted 02 January 2020 - 11:41 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,811 posts

Tempted to switch to Houston, but I really WANT Buffalo to win.


#7
Ms. Spam
Posted 02 January 2020 - 07:28 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,778 posts

Yeah. This is the dream year for Buffalo. It's been a long time. Houston's just a funky accidental happenstance. 


#8
Ms. Spam
Posted 03 January 2020 - 07:15 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,778 posts

Buffalo

New England (ew)

New Orleans

Seattle


#9
Metropolis
Posted 03 January 2020 - 10:05 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,835 posts
Houston
New England
Minnesota
Philadelphia

#10
Gamevet
Posted 03 January 2020 - 10:52 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,468 posts

Houston

Tennessee

New Orleans

Seattle


#11
Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,835 posts
I knew I couldn't trust Houston.

#12
Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,468 posts

I trusted them. They should have closed it out in the 4th though.


#13
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,811 posts

I watched that entire game and I wish I was dead. What a trainwreck from beginning to end.


#14
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 10:19 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,811 posts
**** it Im hoping to go 0-4 now
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#15
Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,468 posts

The Vikings have no chance in hell of beating the Saints Krawlie. 

 

See ya later Pats!

 

I'm 2-0.


#16
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:10 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,778 posts

OH MAH GAWHD. You mean you wanted me to pick the winners? DOH. Hahaha. Brady couldn't take any more hits on his old man body so he threw a pick six instead.


