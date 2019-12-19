What's your final E1-9 ranking?

God Tier
1. ESB
2. ANH
Really, Really Good Tier
3. RotJ
4. TRoS
5. RoTS
---R1
Not too Bad Tier
6. TFA
Meh Tier
7. TPM
---Solo
What the **** Did I Just Watch Tier
8. AotC
9. TLJ
God Tier
1. Empire Strikes Back
2. A New Hope
Really, Really Good Tier
3. The Last Jedi
4. Return of the Jedi
Not too Bad Tier
5. Revenge of the Sith
6. Rogue One
7. The Force Awakens
8. Solo
Meh Tier
9. Rise of Skywalker
10. Phantom Menace
What the **** Did I Just Watch Tier
11. Attack of the Clones
Objectively correct rankings:
ESB
-
TROS (I'm not a 'prisoner of the moment' type, but I am a 'love a good ending' type, as evidenced by my lifelong love of ROTJ. Not the best, but it is my favorite)
ROTJ
-
ANH
TLJ
TFA
-
ROTS
Solo
Rogue One
-
TPM
-
getting hit by a bus
-
AOTC
I hate to say this but right now this one is my least favorite. I completely understand that it doesn't have some of the flaws inherent to the prequels like the acting, dialogue and all that. Im hoping it grows on me and it very well may over time.
I'm not saying TROS was perfect... I can agree it was a mess... but at least people acted and weren't wooden. At least the characters were likable, and it didn't all look like a video game cut scene. I'm always boggled in the brain when people place any of the PT films above an OT or ST film... but I digress!
Final rankings....
1. ESB
2. ANH
* R1
3. ROTJ
4. TROS
5. TFA
* SOLO
6. TLJ
7. ROTS
8. TPM
9. AOTC
And as always, I must mentioned that AOTC isn't just the worst SW movie, it is one of the worst movies ever made. Also, R1 and ROTJ are at the same level. R1 is a better film, but ROTJ has the nostalgia OT factor.
My rankings are:
1. ESB
2. ANH
3. ROTJ
* R1
4. ROTS
5. TROS
6. TFA
* SOLO
7. TPM
8. TLJ
9. AOTC
1. Empire Strikes Back
2. Last Jedi
3. New Hope
* Rogue One
4. Return of the Jedi
5. The Force Awakens
6. Revenge of the Sith
7. Rise of Skywalker
*Solo
8. Phantom Menace
9. Attack of the Clones
If you had asked me as recently as five years ago for this same list, I would have ranked Attack of the Clones way higher. But I watched it recently on Disney+, and geez has the nostalgia worn off on that. I think I had just been fond of it for so long because it released at a really fun point for me and I attended the Celebration event for that movie. But it held up like a house of cards, literally the only thing watchable about any of that was Ewan McGregor.
Wait a minute, Ender: your post and your thread title do not match up. The title says "1 - 9 ranking," yet your post includes spin-offs. Which is it?
For now, I will be excluding all spin-offs and rank only one to nine:
The Empire Strikes Back
A New Hope (or Star Wars)
The Last Command
Heir to the Empire
Revenge of the Sith
Dark Force Rising
Return of the Jedi
Attack of the Clones
The Phantom Menace
With spin-offs:
The Empire Strikes Back
A New Hope (or Star Wars)
The Last Command
Heir to the Empire
Rogue One
Revenge of the Sith
Dark Force Rising
Return of the Jedi
Solo (psuedo-canon)
Attack of the Clones
The Phantom Menace
The Clone Wars (film)
Ewoks: Battle For Endor
Ewoks: Caravan of Courage
The difference is the prequels were poorly executed, this movie was completely ill conceived.
For now though:
1-The Empire Strikes Back
2-Star Wars
3-The Last Jedi
4-The Force Awakens
5-Revenge of the Sith
6-Rogue One
7-Return of the Jedi
8-Solo
9-Attack of the Clones
10-The Phantom Menace
11-The Rise of Skywalker
Having said that I've had some family issues lately and actually almost didn't see the movie last night due to it and saw it under considerable having my mind elsewhere. So perhaps this one will move up a bit at some point. Its possible, maybe even likely. Normally after a first viewing I have a hard time even forming a real opinion and thats probably double for this one. I still can't see it moving up too far though as I just disagree with nearly every important element in the movie.
I asked my kid what his order would be, and it was funny to see how much they blend together in his head. He recalls scenes and settings, but not always what movie they were in. He says Rogue One is his favorite, and that ESB, TROS, and ROTJ are in the top, and the prequels were poop. It’s still mind-blowing to me, that to him, Star Wars is first and foremost the Clone Wars cartoon. That was the dominant version of the saga when he was little.
1. The Empire Strikes Back
2. Star Wars
** Rogue One
3. Revenge of the Sith
4. Return of the Jedi
5. The Rise of Skywalker
6. The Force Awakens
** Solo
7. Attack of the Clones
8. The Phantom Menace
9. The Last Jedi
This is some serious, long term trolling hes got going on. Id admire the commitment if it wasnt so insane.
I'm not trolling. Like Tank said, the thread is about Episodes I through IX. I posted what that means to me. If you don't like it, eat my shorts.
He said movies, not sanctioned fan fiction.
He did not say movies. Anywhere. Literally.
But fine. Here's a list with the books removed, though I felt it only appropriate to keep The Clone Wars and Ewoks films in there since we are including the two other spin-offs, and they are, in fact, films:
The Empire Strikes Back
A New Hope (or Star Wars)
Rogue One
Revenge of the Sith
Return of the Jedi
Solo (psuedo-canon)
Attack of the Clones
The Phantom Menace
The Clone Wars (film)
Ewoks: Battle For Endor
Ewoks: Caravan of Courage
In all honestly we shouldn't even include Solo or Rogue One on this as the title is "Whats your final E1-9 ranking".
Exactly my original point.
Oh, and even though I keep forgetting it, I guess I did see The Force Awakens (non-canon). I'd include it as last on my list. Well, maybe on the same level as The Phantom Menace. I guess seeing it only once kind of makes it unfair for me to rank it, but I have no desire to see it again, so we're at an impasse.
I obviously catch judge the next two sequels because I didn't see them.
Hes being willfully obtuse and has been for years. No other die hard original EU fan Ive ever encountered in the internet is as deliberately ridiculous as this.
I‘ll tell you the same thing I tell my son when his little sister is annoying him: she does it to get a rise out of you. Ignore her and it’ll stop.