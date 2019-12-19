What's your final E1-9 ranking?

Wait a minute, Ender: your post and your thread title do not match up. The title says "1 - 9 ranking," yet your post includes spin-offs. Which is it?



For now, I will be excluding all spin-offs and rank only one to nine:



The Empire Strikes Back

A New Hope (or Star Wars)

The Last Command

Heir to the Empire

Revenge of the Sith

Dark Force Rising

Return of the Jedi

Attack of the Clones

The Phantom Menace