What's your final E1-9 ranking?

Started by Darth Ender , December 19 2019 02:51 PM

Darth Ender
Posted 19 December 2019 - 02:51 PM

Darth Ender

God Tier

 

1. ESB

2. ANH

 

Really, Really Good Tier

 

3. RotJ

4. TRoS

5. RoTS

---R1

 

Not too Bad Tier

 

6. TFA

 

Meh Tier

 

7. TPM

---Solo

 

What the **** Did I Just Watch Tier

 

8. AotC

9. TLJ


Dark Wader
Posted 19 December 2019 - 03:42 PM

Dark Wader

God Tier

 

1. Empire Strikes Back

2. A New Hope

 

 

Really, Really Good Tier

3. The Last Jedi

4. Return of the Jedi

 

Not too Bad Tier

5. Revenge of the Sith

6. Rogue One

7. The Force Awakens

8. Solo

 

Meh Tier

9. Rise of Skywalker 

10. Phantom Menace 

 

What the **** Did I Just Watch Tier

11. Attack of the Clones


Lucas1138
Posted 19 December 2019 - 08:43 PM

Lucas1138

Objectively correct rankings:

 

ESB

-

TROS (I'm not a 'prisoner of the moment' type, but I am a 'love a good ending' type, as evidenced by my lifelong love of ROTJ. Not the best, but it is my favorite)

ROTJ

-

ANH

TLJ

TFA

-

ROTS

Solo

Rogue One

-

TPM

-

getting hit by a bus

-

AOTC


The Choc
Posted 19 December 2019 - 08:54 PM

The Choc

I hate to say this but right now this one is my least favorite. I completely understand that it doesn't have some of the flaws inherent to the prequels like the acting, dialogue and all that. Im hoping it grows on me and it very well may over time. 


Metropolis
Posted 19 December 2019 - 10:43 PM

Metropolis

1. ROTJ
2. TPM
3. ESB
4. ANH
5. TFA
6. ROTS
7. AOTC
8. TLJ
9. TROS

Tank
Posted 20 December 2019 - 01:38 AM

Tank

I'm not saying TROS was perfect... I can agree it was a mess... but at least people acted and weren't wooden. At least the characters were likable, and it didn't all look like a video game cut scene. I'm always boggled in the brain when people place any of the PT films above an OT or ST film... but I digress!

 

Final rankings....

 

1. ESB

2. ANH
*  R1
3. ROTJ
4. TROS

5. TFA
*  SOLO
6. TLJ
7. ROTS
8. TPM
9. AOTC

 

And as always, I must mentioned that AOTC isn't just the worst SW movie, it is one of the worst movies ever made. Also, R1 and ROTJ are at the same level. R1 is a better film, but ROTJ has the nostalgia OT factor.


Rogue 3
Posted 20 December 2019 - 01:46 AM

Rogue 3

My rankings are:
 

1. ESB

2. ANH
3. ROTJ

*  R1

4. ROTS

5. TROS
6. TFA

*  SOLO
7. TPM
8. TLJ
9. AOTC


D-Ray Kenobi
Posted 20 December 2019 - 09:04 AM

D-Ray Kenobi

1. Empire Strikes Back

2. Last Jedi

3. New Hope

* Rogue One

4. Return of the Jedi

5. The Force Awakens

6. Revenge of the Sith

7. Rise of Skywalker

*Solo

8. Phantom Menace

9. Attack of the Clones

 

If you had asked me as recently as five years ago for this same list, I would have ranked Attack of the Clones way higher.  But I watched it recently on Disney+, and geez has the nostalgia worn off on that.  I think I had just been fond of it for so long because it released at a really fun point for me and I attended the Celebration event for that movie.  But it held up like a house of cards, literally the only thing watchable about any of that was Ewan McGregor.


Odine
Posted 20 December 2019 - 11:33 AM

Odine

ANH
ESB
TROS ROTJ (tied I think. I couldn't say which I prefer yet)
R1
TFA
ROTS
TLJ
TPM
AOTC

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 December 2019 - 07:08 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

Wait a minute, Ender: your post and your thread title do not match up. The title says "1 - 9 ranking," yet your post includes spin-offs. Which is it?

For now, I will be excluding all spin-offs and rank only one to nine:

The Empire Strikes Back
A New Hope (or Star Wars)
The Last Command
Heir to the Empire

Revenge of the Sith

Dark Force Rising
Return of the Jedi
Attack of the Clones
The Phantom Menace


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 December 2019 - 07:10 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

With spin-offs:

 

The Empire Strikes Back
A New Hope (or Star Wars)
The Last Command
Heir to the Empire

Rogue One

Revenge of the Sith

Dark Force Rising
Return of the Jedi

Solo (psuedo-canon)
Attack of the Clones
The Phantom Menace

The Clone Wars (film)

Ewoks: Battle For Endor
Ewoks: Caravan of Courage
 


Tank
Posted 20 December 2019 - 07:39 PM

Tank

He said movies, not sanctioned fan fiction.
Darth Krawlie
Posted 20 December 2019 - 07:46 PM

Darth Krawlie

This is some serious, long term trolling hes got going on. Id admire the commitment if it wasnt so insane.
The Choc
Posted 20 December 2019 - 08:48 PM

The Choc

I'm not saying TROS was perfect... I can agree it was a mess... but at least people acted and weren't wooden. At least the characters were likable, and it didn't all look like a video game cut scene. I'm always boggled in the brain when people place any of the PT films above an OT or ST film... but I digress!

 

Final rankings....

 

1. ESB

2. ANH
*  R1
3. ROTJ
4. TROS

5. TFA
*  SOLO
6. TLJ
7. ROTS
8. TPM
9. AOTC

 

And as always, I must mentioned that AOTC isn't just the worst SW movie, it is one of the worst movies ever made. Also, R1 and ROTJ are at the same level. R1 is a better film, but ROTJ has the nostalgia OT factor.

The difference is the prequels were poorly executed, this movie was completely ill conceived. 


The Choc
Posted 20 December 2019 - 08:54 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 9,090 posts

For now though:

 

1-The Empire Strikes Back

2-Star Wars

3-The Last Jedi

4-The Force Awakens

5-Revenge of the Sith

6-Rogue One

7-Return of the Jedi

8-Solo

9-Attack of the Clones

10-The Phantom Menace

11-The Rise of Skywalker

 

Having said that I've had some family issues lately and actually almost didn't see the movie last night due to it and saw it under considerable having my mind elsewhere. So perhaps this one will move up a bit at some point. Its possible, maybe even likely. Normally after a first viewing I have a hard time even forming a real opinion and thats probably double for this one. I still can't see it moving up too far though as I just disagree with nearly every important element in the movie. 


Tank
Posted 20 December 2019 - 09:24 PM

Tank

I asked my kid what his order would be, and it was funny to see how much they blend together in his head. He recalls scenes and settings, but not always what movie they were in. He says Rogue One is his favorite, and that ESB, TROS, and ROTJ are in the top, and the prequels were poop. It’s still mind-blowing to me, that to him, Star Wars is first and foremost the Clone Wars cartoon. That was the dominant version of the saga when he was little.


Zathras
Posted 20 December 2019 - 09:27 PM

Zathras

1.  The Empire Strikes Back

2.  Star Wars

**  Rogue One

3.  Revenge of the Sith

4.  Return of the Jedi

5.  The Rise of Skywalker

6.  The Force Awakens

**  Solo

7.  Attack of the Clones

8.  The Phantom Menace

9.  The Last Jedi


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 December 2019 - 09:30 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

This is some serious, long term trolling hes got going on. Id admire the commitment if it wasnt so insane.

I'm not trolling. Like Tank said, the thread is about Episodes I through IX. I posted what that means to me. If you don't like it, eat my shorts.

 

He said movies, not sanctioned fan fiction.

He did not say movies. Anywhere. Literally.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 December 2019 - 09:32 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

But fine. Here's a list with the books removed, though I felt it only appropriate to keep The Clone Wars and Ewoks films in there since we are including the two other spin-offs, and they are, in fact, films:
 

The Empire Strikes Back
A New Hope (or Star Wars)

Rogue One

Revenge of the Sith

Return of the Jedi

Solo (psuedo-canon)
Attack of the Clones
The Phantom Menace

The Clone Wars (film)

Ewoks: Battle For Endor
Ewoks: Caravan of Courage


The Choc
Posted 20 December 2019 - 09:32 PM

The Choc

In all honestly we shouldn't even include Solo or Rogue One on this as the title is "Whats your final E1-9 ranking".


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 December 2019 - 09:56 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

Exactly my original point.

 

Oh, and even though I keep forgetting it, I guess I did see The Force Awakens (non-canon). I'd include it as last on my list. Well, maybe on the same level as The Phantom Menace. I guess seeing it only once kind of makes it unfair for me to rank it, but I have no desire to see it again, so we're at an impasse.

 

I obviously catch judge the next two sequels because I didn't see them.


Tank
Posted 21 December 2019 - 11:45 AM

Tank

Hahahahaha you can't say you're not trolling then always say (non-canon) after TFA.

Canon means officially sanctioned, and you don't own Lucasfilm, sooooo...

Darth Krawlie
Posted 21 December 2019 - 12:42 PM

Darth Krawlie

Hes being willfully obtuse and has been for years. No other die hard original EU fan Ive ever encountered in the internet is as deliberately ridiculous as this.

Djo
Posted 21 December 2019 - 02:24 PM

Djo

I’ve added in the two new non-Skywalker saga films because R1 is so good it deserves to be up there with my favs. I must say that I enjoyed everyone of these films when I first saw them and still do. AotC would have been higher, probably above RotJ, when I first saw it; but it really doesn’t hold. In fact the prequels haven’t stood the test of time very well imho.

ESB
TLJ
*R1
ANH
TRoS
TFA
RotJ
*Solo
RotS
AotC
TPM

Brando
Posted 21 December 2019 - 02:44 PM

Brando

Hes being willfully obtuse and has been for years. No other die hard original EU fan Ive ever encountered in the internet is as deliberately ridiculous as this.

I‘ll tell you the same thing I tell my son when his little sister is annoying him: she does it to get a rise out of you. Ignore her and it’ll stop.


