2019 NFL Pick'em Week 17 - All Sunday games!

Started by Ms. Spam , December 17 2019 09:53 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted 17 December 2019 - 09:53 AM

Ms. Spam

Sunday, December 29
NY Jets at Buffalo
Cleveland at Cincinnati
Washington at Dallas
Green Bay at Detroit
LA Chargers at Kansas City
Chicago at Minnesota 
Miami at New England
Philadelphia at NY Giants
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at Carolina
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tennessee at Houston
Oakland at Denver
Arizona at LA Rams
San Francisco at Seattle
 
Last regular season games too! Kinda sad they're all bunched up on one day because I don't really care for college games.

Reply to this topic



  


