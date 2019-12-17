2019 NFL Pick'em Week 17 - All Sunday games!

Sunday, December 29

NY Jets at Buffalo

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Washington at Dallas

Green Bay at Detroit

LA Chargers at Kansas City

Chicago at Minnesota

Miami at New England

Philadelphia at NY Giants

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Carolina

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Tennessee at Houston

Oakland at Denver

Arizona at LA Rams

San Francisco at Seattle

Last regular season games too! Kinda sad they're all bunched up on one day because I don't really care for college games.