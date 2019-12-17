2019 NFL Pick'em Week 17 - All Sunday games!

Sunday, December 29
NY Jets at Buffalo
Cleveland at Cincinnati
Washington at Dallas
Green Bay at Detroit
LA Chargers at Kansas City
Chicago at Minnesota
Miami at New England
Philadelphia at NY Giants
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at Carolina
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tennessee at Houston
Oakland at Denver
Arizona at LA Rams
San Francisco at Seattle
Last regular season games too! Kinda sad they're all bunched up on one day because I don't really care for college games.