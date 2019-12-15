We've been a three OS family for a while (4 if you include iOS devices), I've had a Windows laptop, a Linux (Ubuntu and then Linux Mint) home server, and a Mac laptop for my wife.
I mainly held on to Windows for an old version of Adobe Premiere Pro, and then I found OpenShot for Linux which is basically an open source version of Premiere Pro, so I made the plunge and switched over on my laptop.
It's like getting a whole new computer. It's insanely fast compared to Windows (WAY less bloating). It's easier to break stuff, but also way easier to fix stuff. At least for a power user, and I've been running a media/web/document server for 10 years, and I love to mess with stuff so I qualify.
I also love the amount of open source software available, and the ease of managing it. I can do so much through the command line (what people think of as DOS) which makes it run even faster.
I'm such a geek, and I'm okay with that.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Operating systems
Started by Brando , Today, 02:45 PM
#1
Posted Today, 02:45 PM
#2
Posted Today, 04:29 PM
I mean.. Windows 10 is super fast if you boot from an SSD. (what I currently have on my desktop).
Mostly come to nightly on my phone, which is android.
Mostly come to nightly on my phone, which is android.
#3
Posted Today, 06:25 PM
Windows 10 has nothing on Linux Mint on SSD. Mainly because Windows is full of bloatware to keep it running software from the 90s. In Linux, you have more options to customize.
I haven't found a real comparison to Photoshop yet. GIMP is okay, but really is missing or hard to find some basic functionality. It took me forever to crop a photo.
I haven't found a real comparison to Photoshop yet. GIMP is okay, but really is missing or hard to find some basic functionality. It took me forever to crop a photo.
#4
Posted Today, 08:59 PM
We really just have Windows and Android devices. No Apple OS. My work Windows computer is getting super bogged down and glitchy. Our home desktop is much more stable despite being much older, but newer OS.