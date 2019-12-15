Operating systems

We've been a three OS family for a while (4 if you include iOS devices), I've had a Windows laptop, a Linux (Ubuntu and then Linux Mint) home server, and a Mac laptop for my wife.



I mainly held on to Windows for an old version of Adobe Premiere Pro, and then I found OpenShot for Linux which is basically an open source version of Premiere Pro, so I made the plunge and switched over on my laptop.



It's like getting a whole new computer. It's insanely fast compared to Windows (WAY less bloating). It's easier to break stuff, but also way easier to fix stuff. At least for a power user, and I've been running a media/web/document server for 10 years, and I love to mess with stuff so I qualify.



I also love the amount of open source software available, and the ease of managing it. I can do so much through the command line (what people think of as DOS) which makes it run even faster.



I'm such a geek, and I'm okay with that.

