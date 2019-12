I won't get it for you but I thought I'd post a few of my favorites I want but will probably not get.

I have a cat that eats straws. And then has to get enemas to pass the straws. So I asked for stainless steel straws for Christmas. But I found these bougie things!

Fusionglas straws. They're glass impregnated with food grade silicon!