2019 NFL Pick'em Week 15

Started by Ms. Spam , December 10 2019 09:24 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted 10 December 2019 - 09:24 AM

Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore
 
Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans

Gamevet
Posted 10 December 2019 - 10:40 AM

Baltimore


And Belicheat gets busted again. Spy gate 2.0

Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 December 2019 - 03:07 PM

I just have a hard time believing, that of all teams, the Patriots felt the need to cheat against the Bengals.


Gamevet
Posted 10 December 2019 - 07:16 PM

It doesnt make sense. It is the Bungles.

Jacen123
Posted 10 December 2019 - 10:05 PM

Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore: Baltimore

Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati: New England
Tampa Bay at Detroit: Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay: Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee: Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City: Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants: Giants
Philadelphia at Washington: Washington
Seattle at Carolina: Seattle
Jacksonville at Oakland: Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona: Cleveland
Minnesota at LA Chargers: Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas: Rams
Atlanta at San Francisco: San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh: Buffalo

Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans: New Orleans


Darth Krawlie
Posted 11 December 2019 - 08:39 AM

Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore
 
Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans
 
I REALLY want to pick Buffalo, but Pittsburgh is hot right now and have home field. That should be a really good game though, and I hope my pick is wrong.

Pharoah JZA
Posted 12 December 2019 - 08:59 AM

Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore
 
Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans

Metropolis
Posted 12 December 2019 - 09:12 AM

Baltimore

Ms. Spam
Posted 12 December 2019 - 09:58 AM

Baltimore!


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 12 December 2019 - 05:12 PM

Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore

Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh

Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans


Gamevet
Posted 14 December 2019 - 09:21 PM

Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore

Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas (I'm stupid)
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh

Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans


Ms. Spam
Posted 15 December 2019 - 08:25 AM

Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore
 
Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans

Metropolis
Posted 15 December 2019 - 09:03 AM

Cincinnati
Tampa
Green Bay
Tennessee
Kansas City
Miami
Philadelphia
Seattle
Oakland
Arizona
Minnesota
LA Rams
San Francisco
Buffalo
New Orleans

Metropolis
Posted 15 December 2019 - 01:06 PM

Maybe the Patriots needed that film.

Metropolis
Posted 15 December 2019 - 04:45 PM

Screw the Cowboys. They're harder to figure out than Texans.

Wow did I really pick the Bengals? I'm cheering on the Patriots and I picked against them. Getting old here.

Gamevet
Posted 15 December 2019 - 06:21 PM

That Dallas defense had to show up eventually. They been whiffing on tackles way to much and I believe the Bears game was a coming of Jesus moment for them.

It was a really good week for me. :)

 

Ah crap! I'd thought that I had picked the Giants. :(


Ms. Spam
Posted 16 December 2019 - 09:32 AM

I dunno about Dallas. Like WTF man? If you played like this from the start you won't be facing a lower standing. Lee's pick was AMAZING!


Pharoah JZA
Posted 17 December 2019 - 08:18 AM

 Week 15 Results 

 

Jacen: 8-8

Krawlie: 9-7

JZA: 10-6

3&6: 10-6

Gamevet: 12-4

Ms. Spam: 11-5

Met: 10-6

 

Standings Thru Week 15

 

Krawlie: 141-82

3&6: 139-84

Gamevet: 139-84

JZA: 139-84

Jacen: 136-87

Ms. Spam: 136-87

Met: 135-87  


Darth Krawlie
Posted 17 December 2019 - 09:43 AM

Harry where the hell have you come from! You and Jeff and Gamevet have got me scared.


#20
Ms. Spam
Posted 17 December 2019 - 09:47 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,746 posts

Thanks JZA!


  Pharoah JZA +1 this

Pharoah JZA
Posted 17 December 2019 - 10:25 AM

Lookout Jacob! The old guys are breathing down your neck.

Wait that doesnt sound right....

#22
Darth Krawlie
Posted 17 December 2019 - 10:35 AM

you say that like it's a bad thing


  Pharoah JZA +1 this

Ms. Spam
Posted 17 December 2019 - 11:13 AM

Look, Grey Pubes...


Gamevet
Posted 17 December 2019 - 11:32 AM

If only I had picked the Giants. Id be 1 behind.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 18 December 2019 - 07:51 PM

I have no idea, Jacob. You never know what is going to happen in this crazy NFL.
