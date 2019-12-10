Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 15
Posted 10 December 2019 - 09:24 AM
Posted 10 December 2019 - 10:40 AM
And Belicheat gets busted again. Spy gate 2.0
Posted 10 December 2019 - 03:07 PM
I just have a hard time believing, that of all teams, the Patriots felt the need to cheat against the Bengals.
Posted 10 December 2019 - 07:16 PM
Posted 10 December 2019 - 10:05 PM
Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore: Baltimore
Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati: New England
Tampa Bay at Detroit: Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay: Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee: Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City: Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants: Giants
Philadelphia at Washington: Washington
Seattle at Carolina: Seattle
Jacksonville at Oakland: Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona: Cleveland
Minnesota at LA Chargers: Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas: Rams
Atlanta at San Francisco: San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh: Buffalo
Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans: New Orleans
Posted 11 December 2019 - 08:39 AM
Posted 12 December 2019 - 08:59 AM
Posted 12 December 2019 - 09:12 AM
Posted 12 December 2019 - 09:58 AM
Baltimore!
Posted 12 December 2019 - 05:12 PM
Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore
Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans
Posted 14 December 2019 - 09:21 PM
Thursday, December 12
NY Jets at Baltimore
Sunday, December 15
New England at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
Denver at Kansas City
Miami at NY Giants
Philadelphia at Washington
Seattle at Carolina
Jacksonville at Oakland
Cleveland at Arizona
Minnesota at LA Chargers
LA Rams at Dallas (I'm stupid)
Atlanta at San Francisco
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
Monday, December 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans
Posted 15 December 2019 - 08:25 AM
Posted 15 December 2019 - 09:03 AM
Tampa
Green Bay
Tennessee
Kansas City
Miami
Philadelphia
Seattle
Oakland
Arizona
Minnesota
LA Rams
San Francisco
Buffalo
New Orleans
Posted 15 December 2019 - 01:06 PM
Posted 15 December 2019 - 04:45 PM
Wow did I really pick the Bengals? I'm cheering on the Patriots and I picked against them. Getting old here.
Posted 15 December 2019 - 06:21 PM
That Dallas defense had to show up eventually. They been whiffing on tackles way to much and I believe the Bears game was a coming of Jesus moment for them.
It was a really good week for me.
Ah crap! I'd thought that I had picked the Giants.
Posted 16 December 2019 - 09:32 AM
I dunno about Dallas. Like WTF man? If you played like this from the start you won't be facing a lower standing. Lee's pick was AMAZING!
Posted 17 December 2019 - 08:18 AM
Week 15 Results
Jacen: 8-8
Krawlie: 9-7
JZA: 10-6
3&6: 10-6
Gamevet: 12-4
Ms. Spam: 11-5
Met: 10-6
Standings Thru Week 15
Krawlie: 141-82
3&6: 139-84
Gamevet: 139-84
JZA: 139-84
Jacen: 136-87
Ms. Spam: 136-87
Met: 135-87
Posted 17 December 2019 - 09:43 AM
Harry where the hell have you come from! You and Jeff and Gamevet have got me scared.
Posted 17 December 2019 - 09:47 AM
Thanks JZA!
Thanks JZA!
Posted 17 December 2019 - 10:25 AM
Wait that doesnt sound right....
Posted 17 December 2019 - 10:35 AM
you say that like it's a bad thing
- Pharoah JZA +1 this
Posted 17 December 2019 - 11:13 AM
Look, Grey Pubes...
Look, Grey Pubes...