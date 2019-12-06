Jump to content

Deleting accounts

Started by Brando , Yesterday, 08:57 PM

4 replies to this topic

#1
Brando
Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,292 posts

I recently honored a request by someone to delete their account, and I decided that it's the last time I'm doing so unless you have an exceptionally good reason.  So don't ask.  Same for banning.  If you want to leave Nightly, do it on your own.  Plenty of people have done it.


#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,737 posts
No. Ban me. I dont have the willpower.

Also was it chalupa

#3
Brando
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,292 posts

No. Ban me. I dont have the willpower.


Never.

Also was it chalupa


Yes. I don't know why I was even trying to protect his identity.

#4
zambingo
Posted Today, 12:28 AM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 3,253 posts
I good way to force a self ban if anyone is needing it, is to go into settings and then just make up an email and password.

like

ugaigaig@iugaggagshsuwkwkwjehdjdjkejejej.net
jajshejeheieiejdj9764

Just copy and paste whatever random thing you typed if it asked you to say re-type. Then once you hit enter, clear your history. You now have to either create a whole new account or like me, you can eventually log into an alt because you had forgot that alt existed until you suddenly got too itchy twitchy. The cool thing about that when it happens is you can then quote the Godfather.

#5
Tank
Posted Today, 12:55 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,814 posts
I did that. Twice.

Then I just ask Brandon or Reese to reset it.
  • zambingo +1 this
