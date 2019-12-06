Deleting accounts

I good way to force a self ban if anyone is needing it, is to go into settings and then just make up an email and password.



like



ugaigaig@iugaggagshsuwkwkwjehdjdjkejejej.net

jajshejeheieiejdj9764



Just copy and paste whatever random thing you typed if it asked you to say re-type. Then once you hit enter, clear your history. You now have to either create a whole new account or like me, you can eventually log into an alt because you had forgot that alt existed until you suddenly got too itchy twitchy. The cool thing about that when it happens is you can then quote the Godfather.

