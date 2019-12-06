I recently honored a request by someone to delete their account, and I decided that it's the last time I'm doing so unless you have an exceptionally good reason. So don't ask. Same for banning. If you want to leave Nightly, do it on your own. Plenty of people have done it.
Deleting accounts
Started by Brando , Yesterday, 08:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM
No. Ban me. I dont have the willpower.
Also was it chalupa
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM
No. Ban me. I dont have the willpower.
Never.
Yes. I don't know why I was even trying to protect his identity.
Posted Today, 12:28 AM
I good way to force a self ban if anyone is needing it, is to go into settings and then just make up an email and password.
like
ugaigaig@iugaggagshsuwkwkwjehdjdjkejejej.net
jajshejeheieiejdj9764
Just copy and paste whatever random thing you typed if it asked you to say re-type. Then once you hit enter, clear your history. You now have to either create a whole new account or like me, you can eventually log into an alt because you had forgot that alt existed until you suddenly got too itchy twitchy. The cool thing about that when it happens is you can then quote the Godfather.
Posted Today, 12:55 AM
I did that. Twice.
Then I just ask Brandon or Reese to reset it.
- zambingo +1 this