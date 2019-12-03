Jump to content

Perineum sunning

Started by Iceheart , Today, 11:49 AM

#1
Iceheart
Posted Today, 11:49 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 20,580 posts
Apparently, the new trend is to expose the area betwixt your ***hole and whatever you keep up towards the front to the sun, because doing this is supposed to give you more energy than caffeine.

So, who wants to try it and report back (pics or it didnt happen)? I will be passing because its currently literally freezing outside and we havent seen the sun in weeks. And also this sounds ridiculous.
#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 11:57 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,733 posts

gonna need photographic evidence of someone doing this. anyone. everyone.


#3
Good God a Bear
Posted Today, 12:15 PM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Member
  • 8,419 posts

Yeah you don't want pics of me doing this....


#4
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 12:38 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,692 posts

Outdoor sex may also increase your caffeine levels!

 

Meh. My cats do this already.


#5
captainbleh
Posted Today, 04:09 PM

captainbleh

    RIP Beau, he would have hated you

  • Member
  • 5,040 posts

There's photographic evidence on the instagram post that kicked the media frenzy off - link - nice bit of self promotion for your wellness bollocks

 

Orac / David Gorski has a good piece on it - link

 

There was a discussion about it on my main forum and people started asking (lots of scientists and medics there) about the risks of exposing parts of your body that rarely get exposed to the sun, and vulvar melanomas and sunburn are horrible, but someone there (a medic I think, they don't share much about their real life) found this study - link

 

Doesn't support this kind of sunning at all, but the suggestion that vitamin D synthesis might have a protective effect is interesting

 


#6
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 04:18 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,733 posts
That Instagram pic certainly looks like shes ready to receive some vitamin D

#7
Iceheart
Posted Today, 05:26 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 20,580 posts
The source I learned about this little pastime through was reporting on how Josh Brolin got a really serious sunburn on his bunghole trying this, so protect yourselves from vulvar melanoma with care.
#8
Tank
Posted Today, 06:28 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,809 posts
Wtf is happening
