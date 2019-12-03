Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Perineum sunning
Posted Today, 11:49 AM
So, who wants to try it and report back (pics or it didnt happen)? I will be passing because its currently literally freezing outside and we havent seen the sun in weeks. And also this sounds ridiculous.
Posted Today, 11:57 AM
gonna need photographic evidence of someone doing this. anyone. everyone.
Posted Today, 12:15 PM
Yeah you don't want pics of me doing this....
Posted Today, 12:38 PM
Outdoor sex may also increase your caffeine levels!
Meh. My cats do this already.
Posted Today, 04:09 PM
There's photographic evidence on the instagram post that kicked the media frenzy off - link - nice bit of self promotion for your wellness bollocks
Orac / David Gorski has a good piece on it - link
There was a discussion about it on my main forum and people started asking (lots of scientists and medics there) about the risks of exposing parts of your body that rarely get exposed to the sun, and vulvar melanomas and sunburn are horrible, but someone there (a medic I think, they don't share much about their real life) found this study - link
Doesn't support this kind of sunning at all, but the suggestion that vitamin D synthesis might have a protective effect is interesting
Posted Today, 04:18 PM
Posted Today, 05:26 PM
Posted Today, 06:28 PM
