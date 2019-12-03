Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 14
#1
Posted 03 December 2019 - 09:42 AM
#2
Posted 03 December 2019 - 11:56 PM
The defense better cover their assignments, and Zeke needs to carry the ball more than a dozen carries!
#3
Posted 04 December 2019 - 08:10 AM
#4
Posted 04 December 2019 - 01:57 PM
#5
Posted 05 December 2019 - 12:00 AM
Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago: Dallas
Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta: Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo: Baltimore
Cincinnati at Cleveland: Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay: Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota: Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans: New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets: Miami
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston: Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland: Tennessee
Kansas City at New England: Kansas City
Pittsburgh at Arizona: Pittsburgh
Seattle at LA Rams: Seattle
Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
#6
Posted 05 December 2019 - 09:10 AM
Dallas!
#7
Posted 05 December 2019 - 04:16 PM
#8
Posted 05 December 2019 - 07:07 PM
#9
Posted 05 December 2019 - 09:07 PM
We've all been scammed. Dallas is what we've thought they were for weeks. They suck!
Rod needs to take his dodgy hip into retirement.
#10
Posted 05 December 2019 - 09:59 PM
#11
Posted 05 December 2019 - 10:03 PM
Dak's new contract is shrinking with each game.
#12
Posted 06 December 2019 - 05:47 AM
#13
Posted 06 December 2019 - 09:16 AM
HAHAHA. My homerism is rewarded! Also I was super surprised by the amount of non Dallas fans choosing Dallas in this pick'em. Even Chicago's kind of weird I don't know what type of offense they have is on fire since getting Trib back.
#14
Posted 06 December 2019 - 10:13 AM
I dont know who to pick anymore.
**** it Im just gonna choose the coolest helmet these last few weeks.
#15
Posted 06 December 2019 - 06:36 PM
I didn't know that you could pick Antonio Brown for every game.
#16
Posted 07 December 2019 - 07:10 PM
Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago (stupid Cowboiys!)
Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland
Kansas City at New England
Pittsburgh at Arizona
Seattle at LA Rams
Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia
#17
Posted Yesterday, 07:22 AM
Buffalo
Cleveland
Green Bay
Minnesota
San Francisco
Miami
Tampa
Denver
Jacksonville
Kansas City
Arizona
Rams
Philadelphia
#18
Posted Yesterday, 09:30 AM
#19
Posted Yesterday, 03:40 PM
#20
Posted Today, 10:02 AM
These 49ers. JEBUS. Also I thoroughly enjoyed watching the Pats get beat.
AT HOME!
#21
Posted Today, 02:22 PM
The Pats may have lost, Spam....but did you see Brady's hair after the game?
Magnificent! Thats all that matters.
