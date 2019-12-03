Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 14

Started by Ms. Spam , December 03 2019 09:42 AM

20 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 03 December 2019 - 09:42 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,711 posts
Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago
 
Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland
Kansas City at New England
Pittsburgh at Arizona
Seattle at LA Rams
 
Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia

Gamevet
Posted 03 December 2019 - 11:56 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,448 posts
Dallas

The defense better cover their assignments, and Zeke needs to carry the ball more than a dozen carries!

Darth Krawlie
Posted 04 December 2019 - 08:10 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,747 posts
Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago
 
Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland
Kansas City at New England
Pittsburgh at Arizona
Seattle at LA Rams
 
Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia
 
That's my first pick for Miami this year, so now I've officially picked a win for every team. I've yet to pick a loss for New England, though.

Pharoah JZA
Posted 04 December 2019 - 01:57 PM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,072 posts
Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago
 
Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland
Kansas City at New England
Pittsburgh at Arizona
Seattle at LA Rams
 
Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia

Jacen123
Posted 05 December 2019 - 12:00 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,836 posts

Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago: Dallas

Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta: Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo: Baltimore
Cincinnati at Cleveland: Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay: Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota: Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans: New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets: Miami
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston: Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland: Tennessee
Kansas City at New England: Kansas City
Pittsburgh at Arizona: Pittsburgh
Seattle at LA Rams: Seattle

Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia: Philadelphia


Ms. Spam
Posted 05 December 2019 - 09:10 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,711 posts

Dallas! 


Metropolis
Posted 05 December 2019 - 04:16 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,776 posts
Dallas

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 05 December 2019 - 07:07 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,186 posts

Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago

Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland
Kansas City at New England
Pittsburgh at Arizona
Seattle at LA Rams

Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia


Gamevet
Posted 05 December 2019 - 09:07 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,448 posts

We've all been scammed. Dallas is what we've thought they were for weeks. They suck!

 

Rod needs to take his dodgy hip into retirement.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 05 December 2019 - 09:59 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,747 posts
Ive always thought they sucked, I just thought Chicago sucked more.
  • Pharoah JZA +1 this

Gamevet
Posted 05 December 2019 - 10:03 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,448 posts

Dak's new contract is shrinking with each game. 


Metropolis
Posted 06 December 2019 - 05:47 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,776 posts
Well we all picked Dallas so no big harm. Though now I'm not too sure about picking the Eagles over the Giants.

Ms. Spam
Posted 06 December 2019 - 09:16 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,711 posts

HAHAHA. My homerism is rewarded! Also I was super surprised by the amount of non Dallas fans choosing Dallas in this pick'em. Even Chicago's kind of weird I don't know what type of offense they have is on fire since getting Trib back. 


Pharoah JZA
Posted 06 December 2019 - 10:13 AM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,072 posts

I dont know who to pick anymore.

**** it Im just gonna choose the coolest helmet these last few weeks.


  • Ms. Spam and Darth Krawlie +1 this

Jacen123
Posted 06 December 2019 - 06:36 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,836 posts

I didn't know that you could pick Antonio Brown for every game.


  • Gamevet +1 this

Gamevet
Posted 07 December 2019 - 07:10 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,448 posts

Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago (stupid Cowboiys!)

Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland
Kansas City at New England
Pittsburgh at Arizona
Seattle at LA Rams

Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 07:22 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,776 posts
Atlanta
Buffalo
Cleveland
Green Bay
Minnesota
San Francisco
Miami
Tampa
Denver
Jacksonville
Kansas City
Arizona
Rams
Philadelphia

Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:30 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,711 posts
Thursday, December 5
Dallas at Chicago
 
Sunday, December 8
Carolina at Atlanta
Baltimore at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Washington at Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
San Francisco at New Orleans
Miami at NY Jets
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Denver at Houston
LA Chargers at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Oakland
Kansas City at New England
Pittsburgh at Arizona
Seattle at LA Rams
 
Monday, December 9
NY Giants at Philadelphia

Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 03:40 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,448 posts
I cant catch a break. The Colts give up 38 points to the Bucs and the Saints have the 49ers at 4th & 2 before Kittle breaks off a 40 yard run to setup the game winning field goal.

Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 10:02 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,711 posts

These 49ers. JEBUS. Also I thoroughly enjoyed watching the Pats get beat.


AT HOME!


Pharoah JZA
Posted Today, 02:22 PM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,072 posts

The Pats may have lost, Spam....but did you see Brady's hair after the game? 

Magnificent!  Thats all that matters. :pimp:


  • Darth Krawlie +1 this
