I am trying to find a persons wish list. After spending about 40 minutes of my conference period just getting my stupid Amazon password reset because I literally use Amazon once a year I just need to access a friends wish list and I can't find how to do that! I am really like an over tired toddler at this stage.
Help me with Amazon! I am dumb!
Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 09:53 AM
#1
Posted Today, 09:53 AM
#2
Posted Today, 10:54 AM
According to Amazon they have to share it with you.
#3
Posted Today, 11:37 AM
Yeah. I gave up. Too much work for a wish list. Hopefully they're going to share it soon. I'm going to lunch.
#4
Posted Today, 06:30 PM
cyber monday bull mother ****ing ****