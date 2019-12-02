Jump to content

Help me with Amazon! I am dumb!

Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 09:53 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:53 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,684 posts

I am trying to find a persons wish list. After spending about 40 minutes of my conference period just getting my stupid Amazon password reset because I literally use Amazon once a year I just need to access a friends wish list and I can't find how to do that! I am really like an over tired toddler at this stage.


Brando
Posted Today, 10:54 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,284 posts
According to Amazon they have to share it with you.

Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 11:37 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,684 posts

Yeah. I gave up. Too much work for a wish list. Hopefully they're going to share it soon. I'm going to lunch.


monkeygirl
Posted Today, 06:30 PM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,127 posts

cyber monday bull mother ****ing ****


