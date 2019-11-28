Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Happy Thanksgiving, Americans!
#1
Posted Today, 09:00 AM
My aunt, who is close to nobody in the family as she lives in California and is an unpleasant person in general, decided that this year she was going to rent a house in Michigan and get all her siblings and their families together for Thanksgiving. Okay. I have been morbidly curious about this whole thing.
Anyway, my dad gets a call at 9pm. My uncle has a viral lung infection. My uncle is still planning on hosting this whole endeavor (he has the biggest house). But just so we know hes actively displaying symptoms.
Oh Hell No. I have a compromised immune system. I just had a bad flu last week. I cant be sick over the holidays.
Youd think this would mean Chinese take-out, except my mom cooked a full second Thanksgiving meal yesterday because she wanted leftovers. So, its business as usual for us, we have never once in my life done Thanksgiving dinner with that side of the family.
Hows your day going so far?
#2
Posted Today, 10:14 AM
I've made three pies: Cherry, a pecan and a spiced rum apple pie with homemade crusts. The Cherry turned out best. I forgot to cover the top of the pecan pie towards the end so some pecans are a little black and the Apple pie needed an egg wash and I got lazy crimping the edges but it should taste awesome. Also making noshing food because some of my relatives are not good at managing time so basically they say "come and we'll eat at 1" and that means maybe you'll be served after Dallas loses to Detroit so for the hungry I have made a bacon Parmesan hot dip to serve with Parmesan pita chips and have some cream cheese and jalapeno jelly with crackers and a bunch of good vegetables with ranch dip to eat.
Also they are teatotalers so I'm totally going to bring a cooler of secret beer and rum and vodka with mixers.
Been watching the parade before I go over.
Then later all the leftover pie moves to friendsgiving.
- Iceheart +1 this
#3
Posted Today, 10:28 AM
My new special lady friend was bummed that her kid was with his dad this year, so We decided to do datesgiving. She's coming over and we're cooking a small turkey and few other things.
- Brando and Iceheart +1 this
#4
Posted Today, 10:45 AM
Thanksgiving and the Super Bowl are the only two times I watch football. Today is because my brother insists on it.
#5
Posted Today, 12:42 PM
I was going to have dinner with my family (which for me locally is the former Mrs. Tank, her husband, and our son) as per usual, but I have been thinking back on some great friendsgivings.
Wow, things seem to be going amazingly well. But we already know that you’re quite the catch.
We’re hosting for the first time, but things have been remarkably low-key so far. My wife hasn’t been super stressed even though I can’t do much to help. I helped a little in the kitchen, went through some clutter and threw out a bunch of papers that she keeps piling up because maybe she’ll need them someday, and a pile of things that she keeps piling up trusting me to deal with them and I’m just lazy and don’t do it.
Other than that, I watched the Macy’s parade with the kids, ate three of my six “meals” for the day (1 oz of cheese and 5 Ritz crackers isn’t much of a meal). The guests are supposed to be here around 2 (in about 20 minutes) with dinner at 4. It’s fairly small, we’re hosting my wife’s family but her brother always goes to Florida, so it’s just us, my mother-in-law, my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law and her former lesbian, now male, partner.
We’re also hosting Christmas for my family this year, so hopefully that goes as smoothly as this is going.
#6
Posted Today, 12:43 PM
You really think Detroit will win, Spam? Were always prepared to watch the Lions lose when gameday rolls around.
Saturday is the Ohio State-Michigan game, which will probably be the only game I watch this year. In Columbus, that’s way bigger than the Super Bowl.
#7
Posted Today, 06:50 PM
#8
Posted Today, 07:07 PM
Living in Columbus, the home of Ohio State, you don’t have a choice. I assume Ann Arbor is similar.