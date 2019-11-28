"The Unifying Force": Book 19 in The New Jedi Order

Part I: Across the Stars
chapter 1:
The planet Selvaris is a lonely planet that has risen to significant in large part due to its backwater location. There is a prisoner of war compound hollowed from the jungle which is now full of Yuuzhan Vong bioengineered product that will soon become dominant here.
The dead are being carried off to be recycled, over the objections of the prisoners. Captain Page has the prisoners moving the dead bodies to hurry off. The subaltern, S’yito, knows that this is a warrior to contend with. If it had been up to him, all of the prisoners would have been executed. Too many compromises have been made already, shelters, food, body disposal.
No species seems to be able to tolerate Vong food so nearby settlers have been allowed to deliver food here. These settlers are suspicious, especially the one who delivers the weekly rations. The food is inspected and the bearer is allowed in, nevertheless.
The prisoners have nothing else to do, not being required to work, most having come here from Bilbringi or other worlds. They assume they are being saved for a sacrifice once Selvaris’s world-shaping is finished.
The food bearer arrives and is recognized as a Ryn. He hopes that means they’ll still eat the food. Captain Page and Major Cracken appear and the others insist they eat first, though they’d rather defer to the subordinates.
The Ryn leans down and whispers his designation. He tells them allowed to enjoy their food and expect the unexpected. Soon, a couple of prisoners find objects in their meal. A holowafer good for one-time use is there.
Cracken gathers some trusted prisoners and, under the pretext of a game of sabacc, use three Bith and a Jenet to memorize the data before S’yito bursts in with warriors to question why they are playing during their meal time and tells them to stop.
Cracken and Page know they have to get this data to Command. They’ll send it during the prayer hour.
- The time, according to Wookiepedia is 29 years ABY which is about time. This would make Jaina and Jaina 20 years old, Luke and Leia 48, Han about 58. Of course, this chapter also says it’s been almost 5 years when it really should be the earlier end of four years.
- Pash Cracken and Judder Page were presumed dead at the end of The Final Prophecy. Of course, Cracken was also referred to as a general in that book where he’s a major here.