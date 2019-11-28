"The Unifying Force": Book 19 in The New Jedi Order

chapter 6:

The glory of Yuuzhan’tar is being disrupted by falling stink beetles. The World Brain has overbred them and then made another mistake so they are dying. Shimrra address his somber crowd, knowing that they are asking where they have erred.

Their questioning has proven they are doubting the gods who are punishing them for their failure. He knows there are dissenters here who believe he has fallen out of favor with the gods. Ironic, as he hasn’t believed in the gods for years.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the signs of failure recently and some think the gods are punishing Shimrra for being proud.

He lectures them all for their lack of faith from Prefect Da’Gara who lost his life on Helksa Four to Tsavong Lah whose obsession with the Jedi lead him into a battle he couldn’t’ win.

He urges Nas Choka to learn from the mistakes of previous warmasters. Many would blame Nom Anor for Ebaq 9, but it was the fault of Tsavong Lah’s for allowing himself to be tricked by the enemy. The plague of stink bugs is just a nuisance that can be eradicated at any time.

It is the escaped slaves from the worldship, the resistance fighters and Jedi who profane their ground. Onimi jumps up and recites a limerick about how Shimrra thinks the Shamed Ones are flies while he mourns the Jedi.

He asks why the shapers haven’t been able to create worthy opponents to the Jedi from the warrior cste. Shimrra turns to the shapers and asks them to display their work. Ten males are marched in wearing the cloaks of attendants to the gods.

Shimrra explains that these slayers have been shaped by him to guard his life and root out their enemies. They were Shamed and made to look whole. They leap to great heights and land, utilizing specially-made amphistaffs as no other. A shaper explains that these short warriors have faster metabolics rates to adapt to the biotics. The taller warriors rejected the implants.

Qelah Kwaad produces a lightsaber wielded by Ganner Rhysode which is powered by a lambent crystal. It operates just a Jedi lightsaber would.

Nom Anor is ushered in by Onimi later. Shimrra asks if he believes in the gods. Anor cleverly redirects the questions. Shimrra also asks about the whisperings among the elite that he is being punished by the gods for his decisions.

Anor thinks that they don’t realize that the Overlord’s actions were a tribute to the gods. He alone realized that the shapers were reaching the end of their knowledge and that their people had nowhere to turn to but upon each other.

Shimrra explains they have no more need of gods who failed to come to their aid during their long journey. They are sustained through worship, but cannot be worshipped if they neglect their followers.

The greater war is against the gods.

Nevertheless, they are useful for keeping the castes in their places, so Shimrra will have to tread lightly. True believers are the most dangerous. He ponders the Jedi and how they would be admirable if not for their misguided beliefs. He asks if they’ve ever been defeated.

Nom Anor tells what he knows about the Jedi Purge and the rise of Emperor Palpatine, as well as his subsequent defeat that ushered in decades of incessant battles.

Shimrra confesses that he’s come to believe that the World Brain is being manipulated by Jacen Solo.

Nom Anor urges him not to put much credence in the Force. The Jedi are not the only wielders of it and they are flawed beings that can be defeated. As for Zonama Sekot, it is a dead world.

