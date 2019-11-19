Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 12

Started by Ms. Spam , November 19 2019 10:13 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:13 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston
 
Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England
Green Bay at San Francisco
 
Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams

Darth Krawlie
Posted 20 November 2019 - 08:15 AM

Darth Krawlie

Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston
 
Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England
Green Bay at San Francisco
 
Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams

Jacen123
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:44 PM

Jacen123

Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston: Indianapolis

Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta: Tampa Bay
Denver at Buffalo: Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago: Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati: Pittsburgh
Miami at Cleveland: Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans: New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets: Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington: Detroit
Jacksonville at Tennessee: Tennessee
Dallas at New England: New England
Green Bay at San Francisco: San Francisco

Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams: Baltimore


Gamevet
Posted 20 November 2019 - 11:09 PM

Gamevet

Indy

Pharoah JZA
Posted 21 November 2019 - 10:15 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston
 
Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England
Green Bay at San Francisco
 
Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams

Ms. Spam
Posted 21 November 2019 - 10:49 AM

Ms. Spam

Houston! Contrarian Pick Time!


Metropolis
Posted 21 November 2019 - 04:07 PM

Metropolis

Houston

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 21 November 2019 - 09:31 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston - Your choice to allow this pick.

Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England
Green Bay at San Francisco

Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams


  • Pharoah JZA +1 this

Gamevet
Posted 23 November 2019 - 06:38 PM

Gamevet

Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston (stupid Indy!)

Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta (I should know better than to pick the dirty birds]
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England (That's right, I picked Dallas!)
Green Bay at San Francisco

Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

Ms. Spam
Posted 24 November 2019 - 08:56 AM

Ms. Spam

@3&6 I'm good with it. 

 

Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston
 
Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England
Green Bay at San Francisco
 
Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams

Metropolis
Posted 24 November 2019 - 09:29 AM

Metropolis

Tampa
Buffalo
Chicago
Pittsburgh
Cleveland
New Orleans
NY Jets
Philadelphia
Detroit
Tennessee
New England
Green Bay
LA Rams

I REALLY want to pick the Dolphins, but logic is telling me to screw my gut.

Gamevet
Posted 24 November 2019 - 07:10 PM

Gamevet

Referees suck! I'm tired of their BS affecting every game. That phantom tripping called needs to be addressed, because that total nonsense affected a drive that could have won the game for Dallas. Somebody glitter bomb these a-holes.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 06:46 AM

Pharoah JZA

Leave it up to the Lions to make the 1-9 Redskins look like superstars!

They have been doing **** like that my whole life!!

Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 12:51 PM

Gamevet

Well, they managed to destroy a perfectly good stadium and chased out the car industry. I wouldnt expect the Lions to ever be relevant in my life time.
