2019 NFL Pick'em Week 12
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:13 AM
Posted 20 November 2019 - 08:15 AM
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:44 PM
Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston: Indianapolis
Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta: Tampa Bay
Denver at Buffalo: Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago: Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati: Pittsburgh
Miami at Cleveland: Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans: New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets: Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington: Detroit
Jacksonville at Tennessee: Tennessee
Dallas at New England: New England
Green Bay at San Francisco: San Francisco
Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams: Baltimore
Posted 20 November 2019 - 11:09 PM
Posted 21 November 2019 - 10:15 AM
Posted 21 November 2019 - 10:49 AM
Houston! Contrarian Pick Time!
Posted 21 November 2019 - 04:07 PM
Posted 21 November 2019 - 09:31 PM
Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston - Your choice to allow this pick.
Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England
Green Bay at San Francisco
Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams
Posted 23 November 2019 - 06:38 PM
Thursday, November 21
Indianapolis at Houston (stupid Indy!)
Sunday, November 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta (I should know better than to pick the dirty birds]
Denver at Buffalo
NY Giants at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Miami at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Oakland at NY Jets
Seattle at Philadelphia
Detroit at Washington
Jacksonville at Tennessee
Dallas at New England (That's right, I picked Dallas!)
Green Bay at San Francisco
Monday, November 25
Baltimore at LA Rams
Posted 24 November 2019 - 08:56 AM
@3&6 I'm good with it.
Posted 24 November 2019 - 09:29 AM
Buffalo
Chicago
Pittsburgh
Cleveland
New Orleans
NY Jets
Philadelphia
Detroit
Tennessee
New England
Green Bay
LA Rams
I REALLY want to pick the Dolphins, but logic is telling me to screw my gut.
Posted 24 November 2019 - 07:10 PM
Referees suck! I'm tired of their BS affecting every game. That phantom tripping called needs to be addressed, because that total nonsense affected a drive that could have won the game for Dallas. Somebody glitter bomb these a-holes.
Posted Yesterday, 06:46 AM
They have been doing **** like that my whole life!!