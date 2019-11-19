Tell us!
Crazy Q: how to you pronounce Chewie's home world?
#1
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:05 PM
#2
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:35 PM
I think I've heard the nerds say cash+eek tho
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#3
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:40 PM
- Tank and Ms. Spam +1 this
#4
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:49 PM
yup-- cash-eek in everything onscreen.
- Brando and Ms. Spam +1 this
#5
Posted 18 November 2019 - 07:06 PM
Cash+ick
That is EXACTLY what I was arguing about! HA! Nerds in class!
#6
Posted 18 November 2019 - 09:38 PM
- 3 & 6 years to go..., Jacen123 and Brando +1 this
#7
Posted 18 November 2019 - 10:12 PM
By nerds do you mean people who have watched the movies?
#8
Posted 19 November 2019 - 06:43 PM
Yeah. It was homeroom and we were talking about it. I tried to find it online but some sites are blocked by the school software.
#9
Posted 19 November 2019 - 07:59 PM
New argument. Saying Aht aht or A-T A-T?
#10
Posted 19 November 2019 - 08:07 PM
Apparently the "correct" way is at at (like the word at), but I've always said ayy tee ayy tee and you can't stop me now.
- Jacen123 +1 this
#11
Posted 19 November 2019 - 08:12 PM
Pretty sure it's pronounced "Imperial Walker"
- Ms. Spam and Darth Krawlie +1 this
#12
Posted 19 November 2019 - 08:18 PM
We're debating this because ATST is said how?
#13
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:46 PM
Same for me. That's how I heard it pronounced for the first time in Knights of the Old Republic, where I got used to hearing it, so that's how it'll always be for me. I cringed when I heard Mace say "ka-sheek" in Revenge of the Sith. Well, it's probably just a case of pronunciations changing over four thousand years.
#14
Posted 19 November 2019 - 11:02 PM
Anyway, one of the boys argued it was AT-AT as in the word at and in his argument he said, Thats how dad says it!
The other boy replied with, WHO CARES?! Dad says a lot of things!
- Jacen123 and Ms. Spam +1 this
#15
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:09 AM
#16
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:22 PM
- Jacen123, Ms. Spam and Kyrian +1 this
#17
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:35 PM
Caribbean as in Ca-re-bee-un or Cuh-rebian.
Nevada as in Nev-adda or Nev-ah-dah.
New Orleans as in New Or-leens or New Or-lunz.
So you figure not everyone around a whole galaxy would pronounce the same words the same way. Hearing characters pronounce words differently made the SW world more believable.
- monkwich +1 this
#18
Posted 21 November 2019 - 12:18 PM
I like say Nah'leans.
#19
Posted 22 November 2019 - 12:59 AM
My family takes the piss out of me because I pronounce it Yew-Toob instead of the more British sounding Yew-Tyoob. My partner has also noticed that I've started saying dates with the month first instead of the number first (November 22nd instead of 22nd November.
We're debating this because ATST is said how?
Chicken walker
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#20
Posted 22 November 2019 - 02:53 PM
I think the earliest attempt (I want to believe Bantha Tracks) was "cashy-yik," because how the "y" can be used the third "y" becomes a vowel. That's how I pronounced it until the films.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#21
Posted 22 November 2019 - 06:10 PM
We actually brought that up, Ryn!
- Ryn +1 this
#22
Posted 22 November 2019 - 06:30 PM
It's "cash-ick" in KOTOR. That's how I will always pronounce it despite the films.
#23
Posted 22 November 2019 - 06:32 PM
So with all of the evidence provided it’s clear that normal people say “eek” and nerds say “ick”
#24
Posted 22 November 2019 - 10:58 PM
I mean, tomato-tomotto. Plus, you're talking about the passage of four thousand years.