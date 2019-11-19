Jump to content

Crazy Q: how to you pronounce Chewie's home world?

Started by Ms. Spam , November 18 2019 06:05 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:05 PM

Tell us!


Filthy Jawa
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:35 PM

Cash+ick

I think I've heard the nerds say cash+eek tho
Metropolis
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:40 PM

I've heard cash-eek more often than not.
Tank
Posted 18 November 2019 - 06:49 PM

yup-- cash-eek in everything onscreen.


Ms. Spam
Posted 18 November 2019 - 07:06 PM

Cash+ick

I think I've heard the nerds say cash+eek tho

That is EXACTLY what I was arguing about! HA! Nerds in class!


zambingo
Posted 18 November 2019 - 09:38 PM

My 14 yo, when she was like 11 yo or so, told her little bros that Chewie was from the planet Kesha. I asked if that was spelled with a dollar sign or not, she just looked at me like I was stupid... she still does actually.
Brando
Posted 18 November 2019 - 10:12 PM

Cash+ick

I think I've heard the nerds say cash+eek tho

That is EXACTLY what I was arguing about! HA! Nerds in class!

 

 

By nerds do you mean people who have watched the movies?


Ms. Spam
Posted 19 November 2019 - 06:43 PM

Yeah. It was homeroom and we were talking about it. I tried to find it online but some sites are blocked by the school software.


Ms. Spam
Posted 19 November 2019 - 07:59 PM

New argument. Saying Aht aht or A-T A-T?


Darth Krawlie
Posted 19 November 2019 - 08:07 PM

Apparently the "correct" way is at at (like the word at), but I've always said ayy tee ayy tee and you can't stop me now.


The Choc
Posted 19 November 2019 - 08:12 PM

Pretty sure it's pronounced "Imperial Walker"


Ms. Spam
Posted 19 November 2019 - 08:18 PM

We're debating this because ATST is said how? 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:46 PM

Cash+ick

I think I've heard the nerds say cash+eek tho

Same for me. That's how I heard it pronounced for the first time in Knights of the Old Republic, where I got used to hearing it, so that's how it'll always be for me. I cringed when I heard Mace say "ka-sheek" in Revenge of the Sith. Well, it's probably just a case of pronunciations changing over four thousand years.


zambingo
Posted 19 November 2019 - 11:02 PM

My youngest two boys have argued over how to say AT-AT while they play, believe it or not (Facebook friends might remember me mentioning it years ago).

Anyway, one of the boys argued it was AT-AT as in the word at and in his argument he said, Thats how dad says it!

The other boy replied with, WHO CARES?! Dad says a lot of things!
Brando
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:09 AM

He isn't wrong.

Filthy Jawa
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:22 PM

Potato potatat.
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 20 November 2019 - 09:35 PM

Well, we pronounce the same words differently just in our own little world.

Caribbean as in Ca-re-bee-un or Cuh-rebian.

Nevada as in Nev-adda or Nev-ah-dah.

New Orleans as in New Or-leens or New Or-lunz.

So you figure not everyone around a whole galaxy would pronounce the same words the same way. Hearing characters pronounce words differently made the SW world more believable.
Ms. Spam
Posted 21 November 2019 - 12:18 PM

I like say Nah'leans.


Kyrian
Posted 22 November 2019 - 12:59 AM

My family takes the piss out of me because I pronounce it Yew-Toob instead of the more British sounding Yew-Tyoob. My partner has also noticed that I've started saying dates with the month first instead of the number first (November 22nd instead of 22nd November.

 

 

We're debating this because ATST is said how? 

Chicken walker


Ryn
Posted 22 November 2019 - 02:53 PM

I think the earliest attempt (I want to believe Bantha Tracks) was "cashy-yik," because how the "y" can be used the third "y" becomes a vowel. That's how I pronounced it until the films.


Ms. Spam
Posted 22 November 2019 - 06:10 PM

We actually brought that up, Ryn! 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 22 November 2019 - 06:30 PM

It's "cash-ick" in KOTOR. That's how I will always pronounce it despite the films.


Brando
Posted 22 November 2019 - 06:32 PM

So with all of the evidence provided it’s clear that normal people say “eek” and nerds say “ick”


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 22 November 2019 - 10:58 PM

I mean, tomato-tomotto. Plus, you're talking about the passage of four thousand years.


