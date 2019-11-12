Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 11
#1
Posted 12 November 2019 - 10:12 AM
- Gamevet +1 this
#2
Posted 12 November 2019 - 12:17 PM
Ehhh....Pittsburgh.
#3
Posted 12 November 2019 - 01:13 PM
#4
Posted 12 November 2019 - 03:53 PM
SEAHAWKS <3
#5
Posted 13 November 2019 - 09:11 AM
Pittsburgh. UGH.
#6
Posted 14 November 2019 - 06:57 AM
#7
Posted 14 November 2019 - 09:20 AM
Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland: Pittsburgh
Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit: Dallas
Jacksonville at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami: Miami
Denver at Minnesota: Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay: New Orleans
NY Jets at Washington: Jets
Atlanta at Carolina: Carolina
Houston at Baltimore: Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco: San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland: Oakland
New England at Philadelphia: New England
Chicago at LA Rams: Rams
Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers: Kansas City
#8
Posted 14 November 2019 - 10:36 AM
Cleveland
- Gamevet +1 this
#9
Posted 14 November 2019 - 08:38 PM
Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia
Chicago at LA Rams
Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers
#10
Posted 16 November 2019 - 10:23 PM
Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland (ugh! The helmet game))
Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia
Chicago at LA Rams
Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers
#11
Posted 17 November 2019 - 08:56 AM
#12
Posted 17 November 2019 - 10:04 AM
Indianapolis
Buffalo
Minnesota
Tampa
NY Jets
Carolina
Houston
San Francisco
Oakland
New England
Rams
Kansas City
#13
Posted 17 November 2019 - 06:48 PM
I expected New England's offense to struggle. I didn't expect the Eagles offense to just drop off of the radar.
#14
Posted 18 November 2019 - 09:09 AM
Indefinite suspensions for helmet hitting.
#15
Posted 19 November 2019 - 05:32 AM
Week 11 Results
Krawlie: 11-3
JZA: 13-1
Jacen: 11-3
3&6: 10-4
Gamevet: 11-3
Ms. Spam: 11-3
Met: 11-3
Standings Thru Week 11
Krawlie: 106-55
Gamevet: 102-59
Jacen: 101-60
JZA: 100-61
3&6: 98-63
Ms. Spam: 98-63
Met: 96-65
#16
Posted 19 November 2019 - 07:42 AM
Gamevet I'm gonna need you to stop having the same weekly scores as me so I can pull away a little further. Thanks.
#17
Posted 19 November 2019 - 09:52 AM
Way to go JZA! another crazy week in football!
#18
Posted 19 November 2019 - 09:55 AM
Almost picked Cleveland lol.
Story of my life: almost.
#19
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:12 AM
OH, if only my fantasy team could do as well as my predictions here.
#20
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:15 AM
HAHAHA. I am on my 5th quarterback for one team in fantasy.
#21
Posted 20 November 2019 - 08:09 AM
I tried to throw you a bone with my Eagles pick.
Gamevet I'm gonna need you to stop having the same weekly scores as me so I can pull away a little further. Thanks.
Dont look now, but JZA and Jacen Have been creeping up to the front.
#22
Posted 21 November 2019 - 09:32 PM
....as I creep down to the bottom.