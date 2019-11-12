Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 11

Started by Ms. Spam , November 12 2019 10:12 AM

21 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 12 November 2019 - 10:12 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
 
Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia 
Chicago at LA Rams
 
Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers

Gamevet
Posted 12 November 2019 - 12:17 PM

Gamevet

This could be another tough week for picks.


Ehhh....Pittsburgh.

Darth Krawlie
Posted 12 November 2019 - 01:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
 
Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia 
Chicago at LA Rams
 
Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers

monkeygirl
Posted 12 November 2019 - 03:53 PM

monkeygirl

SEAHAWKS <3


Ms. Spam
Posted 13 November 2019 - 09:11 AM

Ms. Spam

Pittsburgh. UGH.


Pharoah JZA
Posted 14 November 2019 - 06:57 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
 
Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia 
Chicago at LA Rams
 
Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers

Jacen123
Posted 14 November 2019 - 09:20 AM

Jacen123

Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland: Pittsburgh

Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit: Dallas
Jacksonville at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami: Miami
Denver at Minnesota: Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay: New Orleans
NY Jets at Washington: Jets
Atlanta at Carolina: Carolina
Houston at Baltimore: Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco: San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland: Oakland
New England at Philadelphia: New England
Chicago at LA Rams: Rams

Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers: Kansas City


Metropolis
Posted 14 November 2019 - 10:36 AM

Metropolis

I swear I want to pick Cleveland but Pittsburgh is a smoke and mirrors show.

Cleveland
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 14 November 2019 - 08:38 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia
Chicago at LA Rams

Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers


Gamevet
Posted 16 November 2019 - 10:23 PM

Gamevet

Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland (ugh! The helmet game))

Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia
Chicago at LA Rams

Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers


Ms. Spam
Posted 17 November 2019 - 08:56 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,669 posts
Thursday, November 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
 
Sunday, November 17
Dallas at Detroit
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Buffalo at Miami
Denver at Minnesota
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
NY Jets at Washington
Atlanta at Carolina
Houston at Baltimore
Arizona at San Francisco
Cincinnati at Oakland
New England at Philadelphia 
Chicago at LA Rams
 
Monday, November 18
Kansas City at LA Chargers
 
A good Monday Night Game!

Metropolis
Posted 17 November 2019 - 10:04 AM

Metropolis

Dallas
Indianapolis
Buffalo
Minnesota
Tampa
NY Jets
Carolina
Houston
San Francisco
Oakland
New England
Rams
Kansas City

Gamevet
Posted 17 November 2019 - 06:48 PM

Gamevet

I expected New England's offense to struggle. I didn't expect the Eagles offense to just drop off of the radar.


Ms. Spam
Posted 18 November 2019 - 09:09 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,669 posts

Indefinite suspensions for helmet hitting. 


Pharoah JZA
Posted 19 November 2019 - 05:32 AM

Pharoah JZA

Week 11 Results

 

Krawlie: 11-3

JZA: 13-1

Jacen: 11-3

3&6: 10-4

Gamevet: 11-3

Ms. Spam: 11-3

Met: 11-3

 

Standings Thru Week 11

 

Krawlie: 106-55

Gamevet: 102-59

Jacen: 101-60

JZA: 100-61

3&6: 98-63

Ms. Spam: 98-63

Met: 96-65


Darth Krawlie
Posted 19 November 2019 - 07:42 AM

Darth Krawlie

Gamevet I'm gonna need you to stop having the same weekly scores as me so I can pull away a little further. Thanks.


Ms. Spam
Posted 19 November 2019 - 09:52 AM

Ms. Spam

Way to go JZA! another crazy week in football!


Pharoah JZA
Posted 19 November 2019 - 09:55 AM

Pharoah JZA

And I still cant gain any real ground!

Almost picked Cleveland lol.

Story of my life: almost.

Jacen123
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:12 AM

Jacen123

OH, if only my fantasy team could do as well as my predictions here.


Ms. Spam
Posted 19 November 2019 - 10:15 AM

Ms. Spam

HAHAHA. I am on my 5th quarterback for one team in fantasy.


Gamevet
Posted 20 November 2019 - 08:09 AM

Gamevet

Gamevet I'm gonna need you to stop having the same weekly scores as me so I can pull away a little further. Thanks.

I tried to throw you a bone with my Eagles pick.

Dont look now, but JZA and Jacen Have been creeping up to the front.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 21 November 2019 - 09:32 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

....as I creep down to the bottom.


