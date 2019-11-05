Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 10

Started by Ms. Spam , November 05 2019 12:34 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 05 November 2019 - 12:34 PM

Thursday, November 7
LA Chargers at Oakland
 
Sunday, November 10
Detroit at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Buffalo at Cleveland
Kansas City at Tennessee
Atlanta at New Orleans
NY Giants at NY Jets
Arizona at Tampa Bay
Miami at Indianapolis
Carolina at Green Bay
LA Rams at Pittsburgh
Minnesota at Dallas
 
Monday, November 11
Seattle at San Francisco

Gamevet
Posted 05 November 2019 - 06:01 PM

I hate to do this, because this team has been one of the major contributors to my missed picks.


Im picking the Chargers.

Jacen123
Posted 05 November 2019 - 10:43 PM

Thursday, November 7
LA Chargers at Oakland: Oakland

Sunday, November 10
Detroit at Chicago: Detroit
Baltimore at Cincinnati: Baltimore
Buffalo at Cleveland: Cleveland
Kansas City at Tennessee: Kansas City
Atlanta at New Orleans: New Orleans
NY Giants at NY Jets: Jets?
Arizona at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Miami at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Carolina at Green Bay: Green Bay
LA Rams at Pittsburgh: Rams
Minnesota at Dallas: Dallas

Monday, November 11
Seattle at San Francisco: San Francisco


Darth Krawlie
Posted 06 November 2019 - 09:04 AM

Thursday, November 7
LA Chargers at Oakland
 
Sunday, November 10
Detroit at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Buffalo at Cleveland
Kansas City at Tennessee
Atlanta at New Orleans
NY Giants at NY Jets
Arizona at Tampa Bay
Miami at Indianapolis
Carolina at Green Bay
LA Rams at Pittsburgh
Minnesota at Dallas
 
Monday, November 11
Seattle at San Francisco
 
This isn't going to go well.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 06 November 2019 - 04:00 PM

Thursday, November 7
LA Chargers at Oakland

Sunday, November 10
Detroit at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Buffalo at Cleveland
Kansas City at Tennessee
Atlanta at New Orleans
NY Giants at NY Jets
Arizona at Tampa Bay
Miami at Indianapolis
Carolina at Green Bay
LA Rams at Pittsburgh
Minnesota at Dallas

Monday, November 11
Seattle at San Francisco


Ms. Spam
Posted 07 November 2019 - 11:01 AM

Chargers!


Pharoah JZA
Posted 07 November 2019 - 02:47 PM

Oakland

Metropolis
Posted 07 November 2019 - 04:11 PM

Oakland

Gamevet
Posted 07 November 2019 - 11:04 PM

Stupid Chargers!


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 AM

I really thought they'd righted the ship when they beat the Packers. Pretty sure that's the last time I pick them this season. I, of all people on this board, know how overrated they've been the last 15 or so years.


