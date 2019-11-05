Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 10
Posted 05 November 2019 - 12:34 PM
Posted 05 November 2019 - 06:01 PM
Im picking the Chargers.
Posted 05 November 2019 - 10:43 PM
Thursday, November 7
LA Chargers at Oakland: Oakland
Sunday, November 10
Detroit at Chicago: Detroit
Baltimore at Cincinnati: Baltimore
Buffalo at Cleveland: Cleveland
Kansas City at Tennessee: Kansas City
Atlanta at New Orleans: New Orleans
NY Giants at NY Jets: Jets?
Arizona at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Miami at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Carolina at Green Bay: Green Bay
LA Rams at Pittsburgh: Rams
Minnesota at Dallas: Dallas
Monday, November 11
Seattle at San Francisco: San Francisco
Posted 06 November 2019 - 09:04 AM
Posted 06 November 2019 - 04:00 PM
Posted 07 November 2019 - 11:01 AM
Chargers!
Posted 07 November 2019 - 02:47 PM
Posted 07 November 2019 - 04:11 PM
Posted 07 November 2019 - 11:04 PM
Stupid Chargers!
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 AM
I really thought they'd righted the ship when they beat the Packers. Pretty sure that's the last time I pick them this season. I, of all people on this board, know how overrated they've been the last 15 or so years.