Accepting charity

I've been on disability since February, and things are tight. We're paying for Catholic school for two kids, and my disability is just 65% of my salary. Fortunately my employer picks up the insurance, and my mom has helped out a lot financially, so we aren't struggling to pay the bills but we don't have much extra money.



Someone from our church contacted us to see if we wanted to be on the giving tree this year. People ask for gifts, they put them on little pieces of paper and hang them on trees and people pull them off and buy the gifts.



I'm in favor of it, but my wife is very anxious that people will find out and judge her. People already know that I'm sick and on disability, so it isn't a huge surprise, and the woman swears it's confidential and only she knows who the gifts go to. Every year we buy gifts for people, and this is the one time where we could use the help.



I'm in favor of getting a couple of gifts for the kids and not asking for ourselves. I'm sure we can find a way to provide gifts for the kids but I'm not sure how we can do a full Christmas, even not buying for each other. On the other hand, my mom has said she'll help, but that's a lot to ask of her, even if she does have a decent amount of income with a sizeable amount from the VA and not subject to taxes.



What would you do?

