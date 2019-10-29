2019 NFL Pick'em Week 9

Thursday, October 31

San Francisco at Arizona



Sunday, November 3

Houston at Jacksonville

Washington at Buffalo

Minnesota at Kansas City

NY Jets at Miami

Chicago at Philadelphia

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

Tennessee at Carolina

Detroit at Oakland

Tampa Bay at Seattle

Cleveland at Denver

Green Bay at LA Chargers

New England at Baltimore



Monday, November 4

Dallas at NY Giants

It pisses me off that I have to work on Monday night. I guess I'll have to record the game, even though I already know my Cowboys will wax those candy ass Giants.