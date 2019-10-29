Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 9

Started by Ms. Spam , October 29 2019 10:07 AM

17 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 29 October 2019 - 10:07 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts
Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona
 
Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami
Chicago at Philadelphia 
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina
Detroit at Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Cleveland at Denver
Green Bay at LA Chargers
New England at Baltimore
 
Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants
 
Finally a Monday Night game I want to watch.  :rock:

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted 30 October 2019 - 07:09 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,698 posts
Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona
 
Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami
Chicago at Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina
Detroit at Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Cleveland at Denver
Green Bay at LA Chargers
New England at Baltimore
 
Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants

#3
Gamevet
Posted 30 October 2019 - 06:04 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

San Francisco


#4
Jacen123
Posted 30 October 2019 - 09:04 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,824 posts

Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona: San Francisco

Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo: Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City: Minnesota
NY Jets at Miami: Jets
Chicago at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina: Tennessee
Detroit at Oakland: Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle: Seattle
Cleveland at Denver: Cleveland
Green Bay at LA Chargers: Green Bay
New England at Baltimore: New England

Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants: Dallas


#5
Pharoah JZA
Posted 31 October 2019 - 07:54 AM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,059 posts
San Francisco
Houston
Buffalo
Kansas City
NY Jets
Philadelphia
Indianapolis
Tennessee
Oakland
Seattle
Denver
Green Bay
New England
Dallas

#6
Ms. Spam
Posted 31 October 2019 - 10:08 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts

San Fran.


#7
Metropolis
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:21 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,689 posts
San Francisco

#8
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:26 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,179 posts

Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona

Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami
Chicago at Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina
Detroit at Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Cleveland at Denver
Green Bay at LA Chargers
New England at Baltimore

Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants


#9
Gamevet
Posted 02 November 2019 - 09:46 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona

Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami
Chicago at Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina
Detroit at Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Cleveland at Denver
Green Bay at LA Chargers
New England at Baltimore

Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants

 

It pisses me off that I have to work on Monday night. I guess I'll have to record the game, even though I already know my Cowboys will wax those candy ass Giants. 


#10
Metropolis
Posted 03 November 2019 - 05:56 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,689 posts
Houston
Buffalo
Minnesota
Miami
Philadelphia
Indianapolis
Carolina
Oakland
Tampa
Cleveland
Green Bay
Baltimore
Dallas

#11
Ms. Spam
Posted 03 November 2019 - 09:02 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts
Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona
 
Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami
Chicago at Philadelphia 
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina
Detroit at Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Cleveland at Denver
Green Bay at LA Chargers
New England at Baltimore
 
Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants

#12
Gamevet
Posted 04 November 2019 - 08:18 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

A sign of whats to come of the Cowboys season, when a black cat crossed the field.


#13
Pharoah JZA
Posted 05 November 2019 - 06:02 AM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,059 posts

Week 9 Results

 

Krawlie: 8-6

Jacen: 7-7

JZA: 9-5

3&6: 9-5

Gamevet: 8-6

Met: 9-5

Ms. Spam: 9-5

 

Standings Thru Week 9

 

Krawlie: 91-43

Gamevet: 87-47

Jacen: 84-50

3&6: 83-51

JZA: 82-52

Ms. Spam: 81-53

Met: 77-57


#14
Darth Krawlie
Posted 05 November 2019 - 08:01 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,698 posts

There's my bad week, Harry.


#15
Jacen123
Posted 05 November 2019 - 10:41 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,824 posts

Oof. I crashed back down to reality hahaha


#16
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 06 November 2019 - 03:47 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,179 posts

Geez, if that is bad then we are all screwed.  Lets face it.  I am 8 games back.  There really is no chance for me to catch you.  I'll need a couple of 16-0 weeks, and the way football is that is not going to happen.


#17
Ms. Spam
Posted 06 November 2019 - 05:34 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts

The few at the top can have really bad weeks! 

 

Gamevet! I hope that cat was found safely! HA! There's a lot of silly videos and memes about that cat out there now. 


#18
Gamevet
Posted 07 November 2019 - 07:43 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts
The Ticket in Dallas is calling him a member of the Hot Boys club.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this
Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports