Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 9
#1
Posted 29 October 2019 - 10:07 AM
#2
Posted 30 October 2019 - 07:09 AM
#3
Posted 30 October 2019 - 06:04 PM
San Francisco
#4
Posted 30 October 2019 - 09:04 PM
Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona: San Francisco
Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo: Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City: Minnesota
NY Jets at Miami: Jets
Chicago at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina: Tennessee
Detroit at Oakland: Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle: Seattle
Cleveland at Denver: Cleveland
Green Bay at LA Chargers: Green Bay
New England at Baltimore: New England
Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants: Dallas
#5
Posted 31 October 2019 - 07:54 AM
Houston
Buffalo
Kansas City
NY Jets
Philadelphia
Indianapolis
Tennessee
Oakland
Seattle
Denver
Green Bay
New England
Dallas
#6
Posted 31 October 2019 - 10:08 AM
San Fran.
#7
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:21 PM
#8
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:26 PM
Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona
Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami
Chicago at Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina
Detroit at Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Cleveland at Denver
Green Bay at LA Chargers
New England at Baltimore
Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants
#9
Posted 02 November 2019 - 09:46 PM
Thursday, October 31
San Francisco at Arizona
Sunday, November 3
Houston at Jacksonville
Washington at Buffalo
Minnesota at Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami
Chicago at Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Carolina
Detroit at Oakland
Tampa Bay at Seattle
Cleveland at Denver
Green Bay at LA Chargers
New England at Baltimore
Monday, November 4
Dallas at NY Giants
It pisses me off that I have to work on Monday night. I guess I'll have to record the game, even though I already know my Cowboys will wax those candy ass Giants.
#10
Posted 03 November 2019 - 05:56 AM
Buffalo
Minnesota
Miami
Philadelphia
Indianapolis
Carolina
Oakland
Tampa
Cleveland
Green Bay
Baltimore
Dallas
#11
Posted 03 November 2019 - 09:02 AM
#12
Posted 04 November 2019 - 08:18 PM
A sign of whats to come of the Cowboys season, when a black cat crossed the field.
#13
Posted 05 November 2019 - 06:02 AM
Week 9 Results
Krawlie: 8-6
Jacen: 7-7
JZA: 9-5
3&6: 9-5
Gamevet: 8-6
Met: 9-5
Ms. Spam: 9-5
Standings Thru Week 9
Krawlie: 91-43
Gamevet: 87-47
Jacen: 84-50
3&6: 83-51
JZA: 82-52
Ms. Spam: 81-53
Met: 77-57
#14
Posted 05 November 2019 - 08:01 AM
There's my bad week, Harry.
#15
Posted 05 November 2019 - 10:41 PM
Oof. I crashed back down to reality hahaha
#16
Posted 06 November 2019 - 03:47 PM
Geez, if that is bad then we are all screwed. Lets face it. I am 8 games back. There really is no chance for me to catch you. I'll need a couple of 16-0 weeks, and the way football is that is not going to happen.
#17
Posted 06 November 2019 - 05:34 PM
The few at the top can have really bad weeks!
Gamevet! I hope that cat was found safely! HA! There's a lot of silly videos and memes about that cat out there now.
#18
Posted 07 November 2019 - 07:43 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this