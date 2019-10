I turned 43 today and my mother made me her famous homemade chicken-veggie soup. Of course after my open heart surgery, there's no salt, made with unsalted stock, etc so it was bland at first but I had a salt substitute so it was still yummy. She made a huge batch of it and froze them into ziploc bags so I'm all set for a while.

I don't know what it is but I always feel better after this soup. Any of you feel this way about homemade soup?