Now my daughter is in the hospital

Started by Brando , Today, 08:10 AM

Brando
Posted Today, 08:10 AM

Brando

The one-year old is in the hospital. She has some type of abscess or infection in her neck/face. She’s been sick for a few days, and yesterday she woke up super swollen through her neck up to her ear.  We called the doctor’s office but couldn’t speak to anybody, so I called the nurse’s line through our insurance and they interrupted my explanation of the symptoms to tell me to take her to the ER immediately.

 

Fortunately we’re just a couple of miles from the children’s hospital, so my wife rushed her there, where she was admitted. They had to sedate her and drain it, and she has an IV which includes boards on her arm so she can’t rip it out.  I haven’t been able to go see her because of my health issues. Thankfully my mother-in-law has been helping with the older kids since last evening. I don’t know what I would do without her, other than probably have to do so much that I would end up back in the hospital myself.

 

 


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 08:25 AM

Darth Krawlie

Ugh. Is she okay now that it's been drained? Scary as ****.


Brando
Posted Today, 08:50 AM

Brando

My wife had to go when they brought the baby back to the room, so I’m not entirely sure.  She has to stay for another 24 hours at least, just to make sure she’s okay. 

 

I’m pretty much just constantly freaking out.


