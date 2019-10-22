Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 8

Started by Ms. Spam , October 22 2019 08:29 AM

23 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 22 October 2019 - 08:29 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts
Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota
 
Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams
Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh
 
Why do the Monday games suck balls!?

Gamevet
Posted 22 October 2019 - 07:20 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

Wow! Thursday and Monday Night Football are going to be lame.

 

I'm picking the Vikings for Thursday.


Jacen123
Posted 22 October 2019 - 09:51 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,824 posts

Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota: Vikings

Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta: Seattle
Philadelphia at Buffalo: Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago: Chargers
NY Giants at Detroit: Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee: Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams: Rams
Arizona at New Orleans: New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco: San Francisco
Cleveland at New England: New England
Oakland at Houston: Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City: Green Bay

Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh


Darth Krawlie
Posted 23 October 2019 - 07:17 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,698 posts
Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota
 
Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams
Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh

Pharoah JZA
Posted 23 October 2019 - 02:40 PM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,059 posts
Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota
 
Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams
Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh

Metropolis
Posted 23 October 2019 - 07:34 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,689 posts
Minnesota

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 23 October 2019 - 11:11 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,179 posts

Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota

Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams
Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City

Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh


Ms. Spam
Posted 24 October 2019 - 07:16 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts

The only team winning in Washington will be the Nationals. I pick Minnesota.


Gamevet
Posted 26 October 2019 - 06:47 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota

Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit

Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams

Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City

Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh


Metropolis
Posted 26 October 2019 - 10:50 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,689 posts
Seattle
Philadelphia
Chicago
Detroit
Tampa
Indianapolis
Rams
New Orleans
Jacksonville
Carolina
New England
Oakland
Green Bay
Pittsburgh

Ms. Spam
Posted 27 October 2019 - 08:08 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts
Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota
 
Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams
Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh
 
I am super looking forward to tonight's Sunday Night Football game. 

Ms. Spam
Posted 27 October 2019 - 08:09 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts

The only team winning in Washington will be the Nationals. I pick Minnesota.

HAHAHA. And then the Astros go and beat them at home in DC.


Gamevet
Posted 27 October 2019 - 03:20 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

My drunken ass talked myself into picking Carolina against the 49'ers. What was I thinking?!


Metropolis
Posted 27 October 2019 - 04:41 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,689 posts
I wasn't drunk. I was just playing the averages. The Bucs make me think I'm on drugs picking them, but I don't pick against my teams. It's the one useless superstition I have left.

#15
Gamevet
Posted 27 October 2019 - 05:40 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

I had picked the 49'ers, but then I started thinking about how the worthless Redskins had held them to 9 points, in a rain drenched game, and Jimmy G. has struggled. There's talk of how gread Adams is doing and how Cam might be on the trading blocks, so I thought wih that 4 game winning streak, Carolina would come in and shock San Francisco.


#16
Pharoah JZA
Posted 29 October 2019 - 05:48 AM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,059 posts
Week 8 Results

Jacen: 14-1
Krawlie: 12-3
JZA: 11-4
3&6: 11-4
Gamevet: 12-3
Met: 11-4
Ms. Spam: 14-1

Standings Thru Week 8

Krawlie: 83-37
Gamevet: 79-41
Jacen: 77-43
3&6: 74-46
JZA: 73-47
Ms. Spam: 72-48
Met: 68-52

Darth Krawlie
Posted 29 October 2019 - 07:07 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,698 posts
Damn, nice job Leif! (And spam too sorry didnt notice your record)

#18
Ms. Spam
Posted 29 October 2019 - 10:01 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts

Dang it. A  near perfect week but all of you guys had to have a near perfect week too! 


Gamevet
Posted 29 October 2019 - 07:03 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

Nice job Jacen and Ms.Spam.

 

This wasn't a very hard week to pick, so I thought I'd sneak in with an outlier pick for Carolina. :(


Jacen123
Posted 30 October 2019 - 09:05 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,824 posts

Whoa! How'd that happen?


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:13 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,179 posts

Wasn't a hard week to pick?  THEY ARE ALL HARD TO PICK!!!

 

Jacob, what is your secret?  You never have a bad week.  Do you participate in Fantasy Football?  My friends say doing that makes you more knowledgeable.

 

Nice job, Leif and Spam.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:38 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,698 posts

No, fantasy football is annoying and not fun. Honestly all I do is pick who I think will win. Sometimes I'll take a gamble if I think a team is under/overrated, and sometimes I get lucky.


Ms. Spam
Posted 01 November 2019 - 08:28 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,623 posts

I literally pick ESPN's voters choice in matchups on Sunday just before Church. They have a little meter and which ever team is has the bigger circle graphic gets my choice. The only one I go against is Dallas and I've let my unnatural hatred of NE get in the way a few times.


Gamevet
Posted 02 November 2019 - 09:43 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,426 posts

I have never participated in Fantasy Football. It would be a total waste of my free time.


