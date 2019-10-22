Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 8
#1
Posted 22 October 2019 - 08:29 AM
#2
Posted 22 October 2019 - 07:20 PM
Wow! Thursday and Monday Night Football are going to be lame.
I'm picking the Vikings for Thursday.
#3
Posted 22 October 2019 - 09:51 PM
Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota: Vikings
Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta: Seattle
Philadelphia at Buffalo: Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago: Chargers
NY Giants at Detroit: Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee: Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams: Rams
Arizona at New Orleans: New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco: San Francisco
Cleveland at New England: New England
Oakland at Houston: Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City: Green Bay
Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
#4
Posted 23 October 2019 - 07:17 AM
#5
Posted 23 October 2019 - 02:40 PM
#6
Posted 23 October 2019 - 07:34 PM
#7
Posted 23 October 2019 - 11:11 PM
Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota
Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams
Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh
#8
Posted 24 October 2019 - 07:16 AM
The only team winning in Washington will be the Nationals. I pick Minnesota.
#9
Posted 26 October 2019 - 06:47 PM
Thursday, October 24
Washington at Minnesota
Sunday, October 27
Seattle at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Buffalo
LA Chargers at Chicago
NY Giants at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Denver at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at LA Rams
Arizona at New Orleans
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Carolina at San Francisco
Cleveland at New England
Oakland at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
Monday, October 28
Miami at Pittsburgh
#10
Posted 26 October 2019 - 10:50 PM
Philadelphia
Chicago
Detroit
Tampa
Indianapolis
Rams
New Orleans
Jacksonville
Carolina
New England
Oakland
Green Bay
Pittsburgh
#11
Posted 27 October 2019 - 08:08 AM
#12
Posted 27 October 2019 - 08:09 AM
The only team winning in Washington will be the Nationals. I pick Minnesota.
HAHAHA. And then the Astros go and beat them at home in DC.
#13
Posted 27 October 2019 - 03:20 PM
My drunken ass talked myself into picking Carolina against the 49'ers. What was I thinking?!
#14
Posted 27 October 2019 - 04:41 PM
#15
Posted 27 October 2019 - 05:40 PM
I had picked the 49'ers, but then I started thinking about how the worthless Redskins had held them to 9 points, in a rain drenched game, and Jimmy G. has struggled. There's talk of how gread Adams is doing and how Cam might be on the trading blocks, so I thought wih that 4 game winning streak, Carolina would come in and shock San Francisco.
#16
Posted 29 October 2019 - 05:48 AM
Jacen: 14-1
Krawlie: 12-3
JZA: 11-4
3&6: 11-4
Gamevet: 12-3
Met: 11-4
Ms. Spam: 14-1
Standings Thru Week 8
Krawlie: 83-37
Gamevet: 79-41
Jacen: 77-43
3&6: 74-46
JZA: 73-47
Ms. Spam: 72-48
Met: 68-52
#17
Posted 29 October 2019 - 07:07 AM
#18
Posted 29 October 2019 - 10:01 AM
Dang it. A near perfect week but all of you guys had to have a near perfect week too!
#19
Posted 29 October 2019 - 07:03 PM
Nice job Jacen and Ms.Spam.
This wasn't a very hard week to pick, so I thought I'd sneak in with an outlier pick for Carolina.
#20
Posted 30 October 2019 - 09:05 PM
Whoa! How'd that happen?
#21
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:13 PM
Wasn't a hard week to pick? THEY ARE ALL HARD TO PICK!!!
Jacob, what is your secret? You never have a bad week. Do you participate in Fantasy Football? My friends say doing that makes you more knowledgeable.
Nice job, Leif and Spam.
#22
Posted 31 October 2019 - 05:38 PM
No, fantasy football is annoying and not fun. Honestly all I do is pick who I think will win. Sometimes I'll take a gamble if I think a team is under/overrated, and sometimes I get lucky.
#23
Posted 01 November 2019 - 08:28 AM
I literally pick ESPN's voters choice in matchups on Sunday just before Church. They have a little meter and which ever team is has the bigger circle graphic gets my choice. The only one I go against is Dallas and I've let my unnatural hatred of NE get in the way a few times.
#24
Posted 02 November 2019 - 09:43 PM
I have never participated in Fantasy Football. It would be a total waste of my free time.