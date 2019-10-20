"The Final Prophecy": Book 18 in The New Jedi Order

Prologue:

The Shamed Ones of Yuuzhan’tar, formerly known as Coruscant, chant to the Prophet Nom Anor. It’s difficult for him to shake years of contempt for his new army, but they are his only hope now. Setbacks have made it hard for him, though, with his agent in Shimrra’s palace killed, more of his followers uncovered and fewer responding to his call.

He needs to give them back their faith. Anor announces that he had a vision of the living planet of the Jedi and the Shamed ones walking with them on this world. This is Shimrra’s doom. Anor has put this together from rumors he’s heard of an actual Jedi mission to find this world and that it has Shimrra terrified.

Eventually, the truth of his words will be verified through more rumors and strengthen the resolve of his followers who do not seem so offensive now.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------