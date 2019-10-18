Yeah, hi, its me. Tami has not hijacked my account.
Today at work, I was writing an email, and my cursor just upped and ran away from me. Not even kidding, it just spaced right off the page. And then my computer froze.
So I ran and got the IT guy, and turns out the driver on my keyboard and mouse had surprise updated, and needed to be reset.
But it happened to me and I feel I need to commiserate with Tami.
I lost my cursor.
Started by Iceheart , Today, 03:44 PM