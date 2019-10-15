Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 7

Started by Ms. Spam , October 15 2019 04:16 PM

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 15 October 2019 - 04:16 PM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, October 17
Kansas City at Denver
 
Sunday, October 20
LA Rams at Atlanta
Miami at Buffalo
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Green Bay
Houston at Indianapolis
Arizona at NY Giants
San Francisco at Washington
LA Chargers at Tennessee
New Orleans at Chicago
Baltimore at Seattle
Philadelphia at Dallas 
 
Monday, October 21
New Engald at NY Jets

#2
Gamevet
Posted 15 October 2019 - 09:00 PM

Gamevet

Chefs!


#3
Pharoah JZA
Posted 16 October 2019 - 05:15 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday, October 17
Kansas City at Denver
 
Sunday, October 20
LA Rams at Atlanta
Miami at Buffalo
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Green Bay
Houston at Indianapolis
Arizona at NY Giants
San Francisco at Washington
LA Chargers at Tennessee
New Orleans at Chicago
Baltimore at Seattle
Philadelphia at Dallas 
 
Monday, October 21
New England at NY Jets

#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted 16 October 2019 - 07:11 AM

Darth Krawlie

Thursday, October 17
Kansas City at Denver
 
Sunday, October 20
LA Rams at Atlanta
Miami at Buffalo
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Green Bay
Houston at Indianapolis
Arizona at NY Giants
San Francisco at Washington
LA Chargers at Tennessee
New Orleans at Chicago
Baltimore at Seattle
Philadelphia at Dallas 
 
Monday, October 21
New England at NY Jets

#5
Ms. Spam
Posted 17 October 2019 - 07:22 AM

Ms. Spam

Kansas City because they've got to stop the slide!


#6
Metropolis
Posted 17 October 2019 - 09:14 AM

Metropolis

Almost forgot there was a game tonight.

Kansas City

#7
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 17 October 2019 - 12:03 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, October 17
Kansas City at Denver

Sunday, October 20
LA Rams at Atlanta
Miami at Buffalo
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Green Bay
Houston at Indianapolis
Arizona at NY Giants
San Francisco at Washington
LA Chargers at Tennessee
New Orleans at Chicago
Baltimore at Seattle
Philadelphia at Dallas

Monday, October 21
New England at NY Jets


#8
Jacen123
Posted 17 October 2019 - 06:31 PM

Jacen123

Thursday, October 17
Kansas City at Denver: Kansas City

Sunday, October 20
LA Rams at Atlanta: Rams
Miami at Buffalo: Buffalo
Jacksonville at Cincinnati: Jacksonville
Minnesota at Detroit: Minnesota
Oakland at Green Bay: Green Bay
Houston at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Arizona at NY Giants: Giants
San Francisco at Washington: San Fransisco
LA Chargers at Tennessee: Tennessee
New Orleans at Chicago: New Orleans
Baltimore at Seattle: Seattle
Philadelphia at Dallas: Philadelphia

Monday, October 21
New England at NY Jets: New England


