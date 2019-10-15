Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 7
Thursday, October 17
Kansas City at Denver
Sunday, October 20
LA Rams at Atlanta
Miami at Buffalo
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Green Bay
Houston at Indianapolis
Arizona at NY Giants
San Francisco at Washington
LA Chargers at Tennessee
New Orleans at Chicago
Baltimore at Seattle
Philadelphia at Dallas
Monday, October 21
New England at NY Jets
Thursday, October 17
Kansas City at Denver: Kansas City
Sunday, October 20
LA Rams at Atlanta: Rams
Miami at Buffalo: Buffalo
Jacksonville at Cincinnati: Jacksonville
Minnesota at Detroit: Minnesota
Oakland at Green Bay: Green Bay
Houston at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Arizona at NY Giants: Giants
San Francisco at Washington: San Fransisco
LA Chargers at Tennessee: Tennessee
New Orleans at Chicago: New Orleans
Baltimore at Seattle: Seattle
Philadelphia at Dallas: Philadelphia
Monday, October 21
New England at NY Jets: New England