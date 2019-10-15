2019 NFL Pick'em Week 7

Thursday, October 17

Kansas City at Denver: Kansas City



Sunday, October 20

LA Rams at Atlanta: Rams

Miami at Buffalo: Buffalo

Jacksonville at Cincinnati: Jacksonville

Minnesota at Detroit: Minnesota

Oakland at Green Bay: Green Bay

Houston at Indianapolis: Indianapolis

Arizona at NY Giants: Giants

San Francisco at Washington: San Fransisco

LA Chargers at Tennessee: Tennessee

New Orleans at Chicago: New Orleans

Baltimore at Seattle: Seattle

Philadelphia at Dallas: Philadelphia



Monday, October 21

New England at NY Jets: New England