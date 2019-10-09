Your delivery subscriptions

I recently went to Denver ComicCon and observed quite a few mystery box subscriptions. Some is around a theme, like Harry Potter, some are just basic nerd stuff. I think I understand the draw, its kinda fun getting the box, but most of what I have seen is hardly worth the price of the box and you can't return unwanted items (like StitchFix) so they just end up cluttering up the house or you have to give them away or whatever.

Does anyone have these mystery subscriptions, and if so, do you like it?

Also, I am wondering what everyone's physical deliverable subscriptions are?

I do have a weekly milk delivery. I have a fairly routined life so I have thought about adding Blue Apron and StichFix to break up how much of a routine my life has become.