Your delivery subscriptions

Started by Darth Ender , Today, 11:59 AM

#1
Darth Ender
Posted Today, 11:59 AM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 458 posts

I recently went to Denver ComicCon and observed quite a few mystery box subscriptions.  Some is around a theme, like Harry Potter, some are just basic nerd stuff.  I think I understand the draw, its kinda fun getting the box, but most of what I have seen is hardly worth the price of the box and you can't return unwanted items (like StitchFix) so they just end up cluttering up the house or you have to give them away or whatever.  

 

Does anyone have these mystery subscriptions, and if so, do you like it?

 

Also, I am wondering what everyone's physical deliverable subscriptions are?

 

I do have a weekly milk delivery.  I have a fairly routined life so I have thought about adding Blue Apron and StichFix to break up how much of a routine my life has become.   


#2
Tank
Posted Today, 12:37 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,718 posts

I have done a few over the years. I did one from/but uncluttered, which gave fun space-saving office, kitchen, and storage things... but eventually it just added to the clutter.

 

I've considered various geeky ones, but I don't need more stuff.

 

Right now I am doing Thistle, which delivers a few meals a week. I find that on my own, evenings/dinner time is when I get lonely and depressed, and I will 100% just order delivery dinner when that happens, so these keep me from eating like an ***hole... usually.


#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,631 posts

We used to do a farm produce box for a while. Usually gave us some pretty good stuff. I don't remember why we stopped though, it was a couple years back.


#4
Tank
Posted Today, 03:12 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,718 posts

I was doing one of those. I stopped because my fridge would end up with uneaten rotting veggies in it.


#5
Brando
Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,144 posts
The only one that interests me is the date night box. I don't need more stuff, Im constantly trying to weed stuff out. I don't do collectibles, no matter how much my mom and siblings think I do. My wife likes to cook and we like to pick out our own food, so good delivery isn't a great fit.

We're also being extra frugal right now so that kind of stuff doubly isn't in the budget, but we also have two kids in Catholic school, so extravagant things are always a low priority.
