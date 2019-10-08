Tell me what to do/say (work stuff)

You know how we're pretty much all introverts who would rather eat dirt than talk so someone? And we're all pretty socially awkward IRL, especially when put on the spot? And how we're pretty much all plagued with impostor syndrome?

Yeah, so, my not-really-my-supervisor is leaving the company. Her last day is the 21st. I've been working part-time in this department since May 2018, but most of that has been field work. The last maybe 5ish months I've been doing a lot of admin time at the office. It started with me just coming in to help catch-up some filing, then I was asked to reorganize (read - make functional) our resource desk, then it slowly evolved into me being given more and more admin tasks that keep our department running. And actually this summer, my not-really-my-supervisor asked me to help her redo our department's employee manual/guidebook to account for all the new changes to the scouting programs and to streamline the information and processes in it. Eventually, she handed the ENTIRE project over to me (with the full knowledge and blessing of our director/department head), and I wound up changing a lot more than I really think they'd originally planned on, but they really liked the changes I'd made.

So anyway, now I'm practically a part-time office worker here, and after a few other resignations and one death, I'm the most experienced person in our department aside from the director.

And I think I want my not-really-my-supervisor's job when she leaves. BUT...I'm not entirely convinced they're even going to try to fill it. I'm not sure what their plan is. They never really were able to define her role and her place in the hierarchy (not-really-my-supervisor), but she basically runs the field operations for this department and coordinates everything and everybody knows that. She probably actually does the job of like 3 people. Losing her is a pretty big loss. She tried to resign at the beginning of the summer over some BS, but they begged her to stay. Now she's leaving for a new opportunity, so they haven't begged this time. I can very well see them deciding to eliminate her position and give all of her responsibilities to our director, which would be a disaster. I can also see them splitting her job into several smaller ones (with lower pay, I'm sure). But who the hell knows at this point! And honestly, it's a privately funded department at a non-profit, so money is always scrutinized extensively.



If I'm being 100% honest with myself, I could take over 70% of her job tomorrow without any extra instructions or training. But, of course, when I start to consider it, I'm also convinced that there's no way I could do it all. And I'm more than positive I could not convince someone else that I could do it (except my husband who completely believes I could) because of all the aforementioned awkwardness, introversion, and impostor syndrome.

So somebody please give me a script of what the hell I should say to my director this week to convince him to give me her position. Something that will convince him that he needs to keep the department running mostly as-is and that I'm the most experienced and logical choice.