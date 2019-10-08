Jump to content

Tell me what to do/say (work stuff)

Started by Cerina , Yesterday, 01:07 PM

Cerina
Posted Yesterday, 01:07 PM

Cerina

You know how we're pretty much all introverts who would rather eat dirt than talk so someone? And we're all pretty socially awkward IRL, especially when put on the spot? And how we're pretty much all plagued with impostor syndrome?

 

Yeah, so, my not-really-my-supervisor is leaving the company. Her last day is the 21st. I've been working part-time in this department since May 2018, but most of that has been field work. The last maybe 5ish months I've been doing a lot of admin time at the office. It started with me just coming in to help catch-up some filing, then I was asked to reorganize (read - make functional) our resource desk, then it slowly evolved into me being given more and more admin tasks that keep our department running. And actually this summer, my not-really-my-supervisor asked me to help her redo our department's employee manual/guidebook to account for all the new changes to the scouting programs and to streamline the information and processes in it. Eventually, she handed the ENTIRE project over to me (with the full knowledge and blessing of our director/department head), and I wound up changing a lot more than I really think they'd originally planned on, but they really liked the changes I'd made. 

 

So anyway, now I'm practically a part-time office worker here, and after a few other resignations and one death, I'm the most experienced person in our department aside from the director. 

 

And I think I want my not-really-my-supervisor's job when she leaves. BUT...I'm not entirely convinced they're even going to try to fill it. I'm not sure what their plan is. They never really were able to define her role and her place in the hierarchy (not-really-my-supervisor), but she basically runs the field operations for this department and coordinates everything and everybody knows that. She probably actually does the job of like 3 people. Losing her is a pretty big loss. She tried to resign at the beginning of the summer over some BS, but they begged her to stay. Now she's leaving for a new opportunity, so they haven't begged this time. I can very well see them deciding to eliminate her position and give all of her responsibilities to our director, which would be a disaster. I can also see them splitting her job into several smaller ones (with lower pay, I'm sure). But who the hell knows at this point! And honestly, it's a privately funded department at a non-profit, so money is always scrutinized extensively. 

If I'm being 100% honest with myself, I could take over 70% of her job tomorrow without any extra instructions or training. But, of course, when I start to consider it, I'm also convinced that there's no way I could do it all. And I'm more than positive I could not convince someone else that I could do it (except my husband who completely believes I could) because of all the aforementioned awkwardness, introversion, and impostor syndrome. 

 

So somebody please give me a script of what the hell I should say to my director this week to convince him to give me her position. Something that will convince him that he needs to keep the department running mostly as-is and that I'm the most experienced and logical choice. 


Brando
Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

Brando

The first thing is, you have to decide for yourself if you can do it.  Not if you feel you can do it, but if you can do it.  Sketch out what you think/know the job duties are and consider each thing and decide if you can do it.  If it’s primarily administration, you know you have the skill set to do it, and probably do it better.  You may not be the best admin in the world (or you may - I don’t know!) but you’re good and dedicated.  Dedication can carry you a lot farther than natural talent.

 

When I first started in insurance, there was a guy who had previously been an agent who started at the same job at the same time. He was super arrogant, and thought he was going to be the best.  From the second we were out of training, I beat him in every metric, which surprised everyone.  He knew a lot going in, but I read everything I could. I could quote every resource the company had for my job, knew the systems better than the IT guy who managed the system, and just trounced the guy. He was super angry about it, too.  He had more knowledge, but I had more dedication and drive, and that got me several promotions while he stayed in the same area.  

 

As for selling yourself, I’m really good at doing that, so here’s my suggestion: take all that fear, all that awkwardness, and instead of letting it beat you, let it drive you.  Spend time going over the job and listing your strengths and successes, and be honest about your weaknesses too.  Get it all down on paper, or on a screen, or whatever works for you.  Then, when you go talk to the director, don’t ask if they’re filling the position, but instead go in with the assumption that they are, and tell him what you’ve done already and how you think that you would be a natural fit for the job.  It sounds like you already know most of it, so you could reasonably slide in with little to no disruption, except for the improvements you will make.  It wouldn’t hurt to have a couple of suggestions on that front, if you have any.  Doesn’t have to be anything major, and probably shouldn’t be anything big, but if you have a couple of ideas, you could bring them up.

 

Basically, act like you’re ready to step into the role and make them say no.  


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

Darth Krawlie

I was gonna say offer oral, but that sounds pretty all right too.


Brando
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

Brando

I was gonna say offer oral, but that sounds pretty all right too.

She’s looking for a different kind of job.  Although both can pay.


