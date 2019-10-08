Jump to content

Photo

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 6

Started by Ms. Spam , October 08 2019 09:01 AM

22 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 08 October 2019 - 09:01 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,583 posts
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England
 
Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City
Washington at Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cinsinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver
Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
 
Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay

#2
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 08 October 2019 - 04:31 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,169 posts

Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England

Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City
Washington at Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cinsinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver

Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers

Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay


#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted 09 October 2019 - 08:32 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,646 posts
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England
 
Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City
Washington at Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver
Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
 
Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay
 
A lot of tough games to pick this week. About half of them I feel could go either way.

#4
Pharoah JZA
Posted 09 October 2019 - 03:03 PM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,053 posts
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England
 
Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City
Washington at Miami......possibly looking at a 0-0 game
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver
Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
 
Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay

#5
Gamevet
Posted 09 October 2019 - 10:06 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,411 posts

This might be the 1st week where I get a Thursday night pick right.

 

New England


#6
Metropolis
Posted 10 October 2019 - 03:26 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,629 posts
New England

#7
Jacen123
Posted 10 October 2019 - 08:23 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,814 posts

Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England: New England

Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay: Carolina
Seattle at Cleveland: Seattle
Houston at Kansas City: Kansas City
Washington at Miami: Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota: Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville: New Orleans
Cinsinnati at Baltimore: Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams: Rams
Atlanta at Arizona: Arizona
Tennessee at Denver: Denver
Dallas at NY Jets: Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers: Chargers

Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay: Green Bay


#8
Ms. Spam
Posted 10 October 2019 - 09:11 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,583 posts

My blind New England hate knows it can't pick Eli and the Giants to win this one. NE hopefully not in a huge score route to win. Hoping it's not a shut out for the Giants and they can score at least a field goal.


#9
Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 October 2019 - 09:24 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,646 posts

>Eli

 

are you sure you follow football anymore spam


  • Good God a Bear +1 this

#10
Ms. Spam
Posted 10 October 2019 - 10:09 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,583 posts

Too be honest not much. HA. I still picked NE for this week!


#11
Gamevet
Posted 10 October 2019 - 06:01 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,411 posts
Daniel Jones has replaced Eli at QB.

#12
Ms. Spam
Posted 10 October 2019 - 07:00 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,583 posts

:eek: I see more interceptions!


#13
Gamevet
Posted 12 October 2019 - 07:32 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,411 posts

Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England

Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City
Washington at Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cinsinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver
Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers

Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay


#14
Metropolis
Posted 13 October 2019 - 06:40 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,629 posts
Tampa
Seattle
Kansas City
Washington
Philadelphia
Jacksonville
Baltimore
San Francisco
Atlanta (I swear to God if they lose another one that I pick them)

Denver
Dallas
Chargers
Green Bay

#15
Ms. Spam
Posted 13 October 2019 - 08:15 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,583 posts
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England
 
Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City - last weeks performance by KC has me thinking...
Washington at Miami - battle of the trash to get draft rankings! Can they actually pull off a tie!?
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver
Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
 
Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay

#16
Gamevet
Posted 13 October 2019 - 12:05 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,411 posts
I almost changed my pick to the Vikings this morning. They are pushing around the Eagles, who have no answers.

#17
Gamevet
Posted 13 October 2019 - 05:48 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,411 posts
I threw a dryer sheet at the television after over a half dozen flags were thrown in the final minutes of the Cowboys game. I thought that the refs were doing their laundry.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#18
Metropolis
Posted 13 October 2019 - 09:13 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,629 posts
If you can't pick against the Steelers with a third string QB, then I don't know who you can pick.

#19
Ms. Spam
Posted 14 October 2019 - 04:41 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,583 posts

Earlier Krawlie asked if I even keep up with football. Who can....? I mean Dallas freaking lost to the JETS!


#20
Darth Krawlie
Posted 14 October 2019 - 05:07 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,646 posts
Darnold came back and Dallas isnt very good. They only beat **** teams earlier in the season. It was definitely a surprise but also kinda not.
  • Gamevet +1 this

#21
Metropolis
Posted 14 October 2019 - 09:23 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,629 posts
I am so glad Booger McFarland called out the bad officiating.

#22
Pharoah JZA
Posted 15 October 2019 - 02:12 PM

Pharoah JZA

    Time To Die

  • Member
  • 18,053 posts

Week 6 Results

 

3&6: 8-6

Krawlie: 8-6

JZA: 8-6

Jacen: 10-4

Gamevet: 9-5

Met: 7-7

Ms. Spam: 7-7

 

Standings Thru Week 6

 

Krawlie: 61-30

Gamevet: 56-35

3&6: 55-36

JZA: 53-38

Jacen: 52-39

Ms. Spam: 49-42

Met: 49-42


#23
Gamevet
Posted 15 October 2019 - 06:40 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,411 posts

Darnold came back and Dallas isnt very good. They only beat **** teams earlier in the season. It was definitely a surprise but also kinda not.


The defense has gone to crap. Merrinelli doesnt like to blitz and in a game like this they needed to.

The offense is still okay, though not having half of their o-line is killing their blocking assignments.
