Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Pick'em Week 6
#1
Posted 08 October 2019 - 09:01 AM
#2
Posted 08 October 2019 - 04:31 PM
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England
Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City
Washington at Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cinsinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver
Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay
#3
Posted 09 October 2019 - 08:32 AM
#4
Posted 09 October 2019 - 03:03 PM
#5
Posted 09 October 2019 - 10:06 PM
This might be the 1st week where I get a Thursday night pick right.
New England
#6
Posted 10 October 2019 - 03:26 AM
#7
Posted 10 October 2019 - 08:23 AM
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England: New England
Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay: Carolina
Seattle at Cleveland: Seattle
Houston at Kansas City: Kansas City
Washington at Miami: Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota: Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville: New Orleans
Cinsinnati at Baltimore: Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams: Rams
Atlanta at Arizona: Arizona
Tennessee at Denver: Denver
Dallas at NY Jets: Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers: Chargers
Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay: Green Bay
#8
Posted 10 October 2019 - 09:11 AM
My blind New England hate knows it can't pick Eli and the Giants to win this one. NE hopefully not in a huge score route to win. Hoping it's not a shut out for the Giants and they can score at least a field goal.
#9
Posted 10 October 2019 - 09:24 AM
>Eli
are you sure you follow football anymore spam
- Good God a Bear +1 this
#10
Posted 10 October 2019 - 10:09 AM
Too be honest not much. HA. I still picked NE for this week!
#11
Posted 10 October 2019 - 06:01 PM
#12
Posted 10 October 2019 - 07:00 PM
I see more interceptions!
#13
Posted 12 October 2019 - 07:32 PM
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants at New England
Sunday, October 13
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Cleveland
Houston at Kansas City
Washington at Miami
Philadelphia at Minnesota
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Cinsinnati at Baltimore
San Francisco at LA Rams
Atlanta at Arizona
Tennessee at Denver
Dallas at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
Monday, October 14
Detroit at Green Bay
#14
Posted 13 October 2019 - 06:40 AM
Seattle
Kansas City
Washington
Philadelphia
Jacksonville
Baltimore
San Francisco
Atlanta (I swear to God if they lose another one that I pick them)
Denver
Dallas
Chargers
Green Bay
#15
Posted 13 October 2019 - 08:15 AM
#16
Posted 13 October 2019 - 12:05 PM
#17
Posted 13 October 2019 - 05:48 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#18
Posted 13 October 2019 - 09:13 PM
#19
Posted 14 October 2019 - 04:41 PM
Earlier Krawlie asked if I even keep up with football. Who can....? I mean Dallas freaking lost to the JETS!
#20
Posted 14 October 2019 - 05:07 PM
- Gamevet +1 this
#21
Posted 14 October 2019 - 09:23 PM
#22
Posted 15 October 2019 - 02:12 PM
Week 6 Results
3&6: 8-6
Krawlie: 8-6
JZA: 8-6
Jacen: 10-4
Gamevet: 9-5
Met: 7-7
Ms. Spam: 7-7
Standings Thru Week 6
Krawlie: 61-30
Gamevet: 56-35
3&6: 55-36
JZA: 53-38
Jacen: 52-39
Ms. Spam: 49-42
Met: 49-42
#23
Posted 15 October 2019 - 06:40 PM
Darnold came back and Dallas isnt very good. They only beat **** teams earlier in the season. It was definitely a surprise but also kinda not.
The defense has gone to crap. Merrinelli doesnt like to blitz and in a game like this they needed to.
The offense is still okay, though not having half of their o-line is killing their blocking assignments.