This time with a twisted bowel. Probably caused by old scar tissue from my gallbladder or appendix surgeries, exacerbated by my current issues. Haven't eaten anything since Saturday and going on 5 hours of sleep since Saturday, with only about 30 minutes last night.
Hoping for sleep tonight. I'm not happy.
In the hospital again
Started by Brando , Today, 08:04 PM