2019 NFL Pick'em Week 5
Posted 01 October 2019 - 10:09 AM
Posted 01 October 2019 - 10:35 AM
Posted 01 October 2019 - 12:05 PM
Posted 01 October 2019 - 01:02 PM
Posted 02 October 2019 - 08:02 PM
Posted 03 October 2019 - 08:47 AM
Seattle. I hope! HAHAHAHA!.
Posted 03 October 2019 - 09:36 AM
Posted 03 October 2019 - 11:19 PM
Thursday, October 3
LA Rams at Seattle: Uhhhhh whooooooopa
Sunday, October 6
Arizona at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Buffalo at Tennessee: Tennessee
Chicago at Oakland: Chicago
Tampa Bay at New Orleans: New Orleans
Minnesota at NY Giants: Minnesota
NY Jets at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Baltimore at Pittsburgh: Baltimore
New England at Washington: New England
Jacksonville at Carolina: Jacksonville
Atlanta at Houston: Houston
Denver at LA Chargers: Chargers
Green Bay at Dallas: Dallas
Indianapolis at Kansas City: Kansas City
Monday, October 7
Cleveland at San Francisco: San Francisco
Posted 04 October 2019 - 09:29 AM
That catch by Lockett!
Posted 05 October 2019 - 05:40 PM
I'm 0-5 on Thursday night.
Posted 06 October 2019 - 07:24 AM
Posted 06 October 2019 - 10:01 AM
Buffalo
Chicago
Tampa
Minnesota
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
New England
Jacksonville
Atlanta
Chargers
Dallas
Kansas City
Cleveland
Posted 06 October 2019 - 04:25 PM
COWBOYS!
I turned that crap off. Dallas just looked like they werent prepared for Green Bay, while everyone else theyve faced have challenged them to the end.
Posted 07 October 2019 - 08:28 AM
HA! I went to Walmart in the third quarter and missed their almost come back. I fell asleep during the Chiefs Colts game.
Posted 07 October 2019 - 01:12 PM
Man, I had a 7 game winning stretch going.....
- Ms. Spam +1 this
Posted 07 October 2019 - 06:30 PM
I certainly wasn't expecting Da Raiders to beat Chicago, or KC to have offensive struggles.
Posted 07 October 2019 - 07:12 PM
The Colts have a good defense going. Considering Luck retired that was an okay game.
Can you believe these 49ers? JEBUS.
Posted 07 October 2019 - 09:36 PM
Luck must have been in pretty bad shape to retire. The Colts looked like they could be a top contender in the AFC.
The Redsklins are one jacked up organization. They let Jay Gruden go, though I feel that the front office failed him, as they did the previos coaches. They should have paid Kirk Cousins, but instead, they let him go in favor of Smith, that has been more of a bus driver than a franchise QB.
Posted 08 October 2019 - 02:55 PM
JZA: 8-7
Krawlie: 10-5
3&6: 9-6
Jacen: 8-7
Gamevet: 10-5
Ms. Spam: 8-7
Met: 5-10
Standings Thru Week 5
Krawlie: 53-24
3&6: 47-30
Gamevet: 47-30
JZA: 45-32
Met: 42-35
Jacen: 42-35
Ms. Spam: 42-35
- Ms. Spam +1 this
Posted 08 October 2019 - 04:05 PM
My blind new england hate is my undoing.
Posted 08 October 2019 - 05:10 PM
Posted 08 October 2019 - 05:49 PM
Posted 08 October 2019 - 08:42 PM
My blind new england hate is my undoing.
Yeah uh, picking Washington over the Patriots is probably the worst pick of the year.
Posted 08 October 2019 - 10:06 PM
I'm number suck!
Posted 09 October 2019 - 05:54 AM
of she picks the Dolphins perhaps? Though the Skins and the Fins fight for the right to pick #1 overall this weekend.Yeah uh, picking Washington over the Patriots is probably the worst pick of the year.
My blind new england hate is my undoing.