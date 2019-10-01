Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 5

Started by Ms. Spam , October 01 2019 10:09 AM

27 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 01 October 2019 - 10:09 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, October 3
LA Rams at Seattle
 
Sunday, October 6
Arizona at Cincinnati
Buffalo at Tennessee
Chicago at Oakland
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Minnesota at NY Giants
NY Jets at Philadelphia
Baltimore at Pittsburgh
New England at Washington
Jacksonville at Carolina
Atlanta at Houston
Denver at LA Chargers
Green Bay at Dallas
Indianapolis at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 7
Cleveland at San Francisco

Gamevet
Posted 01 October 2019 - 10:35 AM

Gamevet

Rams

Pharoah JZA
Posted 01 October 2019 - 12:05 PM

Pharoah JZA

Darth Krawlie
Posted 01 October 2019 - 01:02 PM

Darth Krawlie

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 02 October 2019 - 08:02 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Ms. Spam
Posted 03 October 2019 - 08:47 AM

Ms. Spam

Seattle. I hope! HAHAHAHA!. 


Metropolis
Posted 03 October 2019 - 09:36 AM

Metropolis

LA Rams

Jacen123
Posted 03 October 2019 - 11:19 PM

Jacen123

Thursday, October 3
LA Rams at Seattle: Uhhhhh whooooooopa

Sunday, October 6
Arizona at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Buffalo at Tennessee: Tennessee
Chicago at Oakland: Chicago
Tampa Bay at New Orleans: New Orleans
Minnesota at NY Giants: Minnesota
NY Jets at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Baltimore at Pittsburgh: Baltimore
New England at Washington: New England
Jacksonville at Carolina: Jacksonville
Atlanta at Houston: Houston
Denver at LA Chargers: Chargers
Green Bay at Dallas: Dallas
Indianapolis at Kansas City: Kansas City

Monday, October 7
Cleveland at San Francisco: San Francisco


Ms. Spam
Posted 04 October 2019 - 09:29 AM

Ms. Spam

That catch by Lockett!


Gamevet
Posted 05 October 2019 - 05:40 PM

Gamevet

I'm 0-5 on Thursday night. :(

 

 

Ms. Spam
Posted 06 October 2019 - 07:24 AM

Ms. Spam

Metropolis
Posted 06 October 2019 - 10:01 AM

Metropolis

Arizona
Buffalo
Chicago
Tampa
Minnesota
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
New England
Jacksonville
Atlanta
Chargers
Dallas
Kansas City
Cleveland

Gamevet
Posted 06 October 2019 - 04:25 PM

Gamevet

How do you spell pathetic?

COWBOYS!

I turned that crap off. Dallas just looked like they werent prepared for Green Bay, while everyone else theyve faced have challenged them to the end.

Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2019 - 08:28 AM

Ms. Spam

HA! I went to Walmart in the third quarter and missed their almost come back. I fell asleep during the Chiefs Colts game.


#15
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 07 October 2019 - 01:12 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,169 posts

Man, I had a 7 game winning stretch going.....


  Ms. Spam +1 this

Gamevet
Posted 07 October 2019 - 06:30 PM

Gamevet

I certainly wasn't expecting Da Raiders to beat Chicago, or KC to have offensive struggles. 


#17
Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2019 - 07:12 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,583 posts

The Colts have a good defense going. Considering Luck retired that was an okay game. 

 

Can you believe these 49ers? JEBUS.


Gamevet
Posted 07 October 2019 - 09:36 PM

Gamevet

Luck must have been in pretty bad shape to retire. The Colts looked like they could be a top contender in the AFC. 

 

The Redsklins are one jacked up organization. They let Jay Gruden go, though I feel that the front office failed him, as they did the previos coaches. They should have paid Kirk Cousins, but instead, they let him go in favor of Smith, that has been more of a bus driver than a franchise QB. 


#19
Pharoah JZA
Posted 08 October 2019 - 02:55 PM

Pharoah JZA

Week 5 Results

JZA: 8-7
Krawlie: 10-5
3&6: 9-6
Jacen: 8-7
Gamevet: 10-5
Ms. Spam: 8-7
Met: 5-10

Standings Thru Week 5

Krawlie: 53-24
3&6: 47-30
Gamevet: 47-30
JZA: 45-32
Met: 42-35
Jacen: 42-35
Ms. Spam: 42-35
Ms. Spam
Posted 08 October 2019 - 04:05 PM

Ms. Spam

My blind new england hate is my undoing. 


Pharoah JZA
Posted 08 October 2019 - 05:10 PM

Pharoah JZA

Never bet against Tom Terrific and his impeccable hair!

#22
Posted 08 October 2019 - 05:49 PM

Metropolis

I have you guys right were I want you. Time to make my move.

#23
Darth Krawlie
Posted 08 October 2019 - 08:42 PM

Darth Krawlie

My blind new england hate is my undoing. 


Yeah uh, picking Washington over the Patriots is probably the worst pick of the year.

Jacen123
Posted 08 October 2019 - 10:06 PM

Jacen123

I'm number suck!


Metropolis
Posted 09 October 2019 - 05:54 AM

Metropolis

My blind new england hate is my undoing. 

Yeah uh, picking Washington over the Patriots is probably the worst pick of the year.
of she picks the Dolphins perhaps? Though the Skins and the Fins fight for the right to pick #1 overall this weekend.
