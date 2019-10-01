2019 NFL Pick'em Week 5

Luck must have been in pretty bad shape to retire. The Colts looked like they could be a top contender in the AFC.

The Redsklins are one jacked up organization. They let Jay Gruden go, though I feel that the front office failed him, as they did the previos coaches. They should have paid Kirk Cousins, but instead, they let him go in favor of Smith, that has been more of a bus driver than a franchise QB.