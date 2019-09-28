Oh god our duplex neighbors are having a birthday party in the yard for their one year old and I'm being forced into socializing with people I don't know and Katie isn't even here as a buffer SEND HELP
Forced socalizing
Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 03:46 PM
Posted Today, 03:46 PM
Posted Today, 03:58 PM
This is very relatable.
Posted Today, 04:08 PM
They wont stop telling me I can go eat but Im not hungry at all but I might start stress eating anyway
Posted Today, 04:23 PM
Is it impossible to just go inside?
Posted Today, 04:27 PM
Ive been in and out. Almost every time Im in someone sees me and calls me back out, and I feel ****ty if I dont come back out. Theyre extremely friendly and kind people, I just have some serious social anxiety if there arent people I know well around. These neighbors are relatively new and the kids know them better than we do
Posted Today, 08:39 PM
Where are you living nowadays?
Posted Today, 09:28 PM
Still in San Diego, been in the same place for 8 years now. What about you?