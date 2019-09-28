Jump to content

Forced socalizing

Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 03:46 PM

6 replies to this topic

#1
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 03:46 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,607 posts
Oh god our duplex neighbors are having a birthday party in the yard for their one year old and I'm being forced into socializing with people I don't know and Katie isn't even here as a buffer SEND HELP
  • zambingo +1 this

#2
zambingo
Posted Today, 03:58 PM

zambingo

    The Human Torch

  • Member
  • 3,202 posts
This is very relatable.

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 04:08 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,607 posts
They wont stop telling me I can go eat but Im not hungry at all but I might start stress eating anyway
  • zambingo +1 this

#4
Brando
Posted Today, 04:23 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,112 posts

Is it impossible to just go inside?


#5
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 04:27 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,607 posts
Ive been in and out. Almost every time Im in someone sees me and calls me back out, and I feel ****ty if I dont come back out. Theyre extremely friendly and kind people, I just have some serious social anxiety if there arent people I know well around. These neighbors are relatively new and the kids know them better than we do

#6
foadisto
Posted Today, 08:39 PM

foadisto

    anarcho-perv

  • Member
  • 3,595 posts

Where are you living nowadays?


#7
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 09:28 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,607 posts
Still in San Diego, been in the same place for 8 years now. What about you?
