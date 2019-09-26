Force Heretic III: Reunion: Book 17 in The New Jedi Order

Prologue:
Tahiri and Riina stare at each other, each refusing to stand down, advancing on each other, one with a lightsaber, the other with an amphistaff.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Part I: Infiltration:
1.
Han is in the middle of the strangest game of sabacc he’d ever played and still wins. After a brief altercation over whether or not his win was the result of pure luck, he’s taken to the boss of the establishment on the run-down world of Onadax.
He’s pushed into a room where a voice speaks to him from the other room.
The boss notes that the Falcon has been here one day longer than a GA frigate that was docked here. He wonders if there’s a correlation. Han assures him there isn’t. He is, however, looking for a Ryn who was supposed to meet him here.
The boss seems familiar to Han, though and he asks his name. The bouncer takes Han out and tosses him onto the street. Leia comm.s him to make sure he’s out in one pice.
The Jade Shadow emerges from hyperspace with the Widowmaker behind her. They have tried three times to jump the last parsec to the empty system of Klasse Ephemora where they hope to find the lost world of Zonama Sekot.
They’ve failed each time because it seems that something is keeping them out. There seem to be anomalies in this area that is leading Luke to wonder if the world chose this place deliberately.
Dr. Hergerty thinks it might be dark matter.
Jagged Fel sits by Tahiri when he’s startled by a comm. from Jaina who is in the middle of a conversation with her parents. Jaina is insisting that Han’s win at cubic sabacc was too convenient. She thinks someone let him win so he could be accused of cheating and expelled from the bar. The owner might be behind it.
Unfortunately, there’s no sign of the Ryn and there’s also a disturbance of some kind going on in the city. Jaina picks up word that a riot has started at the docking port and a mob is headed their way, convinced that a GA agent has made off with a fortune.
They decide someone may be trying to whip up trouble against them. Jaina is going to head for the Selonia.
Meanwhile, Jacen tries to contact Mon Calamari for news of Ben and can’t reach it. He decides to contact Csilla and see if they can reach the capital. Danni appears and they both feel something roll through them. It’s coming from the Force and it’s getting stronger.
-------------------------------------------------