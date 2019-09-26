Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Force Heretic III: Reunion: Book 17 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , Yesterday, 03:56 AM
chapter discussion thread

1 reply to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 03:56 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,612 posts
Prologue:
 
Tahiri and Riina stare at each other, each refusing to stand down, advancing on each other, one with a lightsaber, the other with an amphistaff.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
Part I: Infiltration:
 
1.
 
Han is in the middle of the strangest game of sabacc he’d ever played and still wins.  After a brief altercation over whether or not his win was the result of pure luck, he’s taken to the boss of the establishment on the run-down world of Onadax.
He’s pushed into a room where a voice speaks to him from the other room. 
 
The boss notes that the Falcon has been here one day longer than a GA frigate that was docked here.  He wonders if there’s a correlation.  Han assures him there isn’t.  He is, however, looking for a Ryn who was supposed to meet him here.
 
The boss seems familiar to Han, though and he asks his name.  The bouncer takes Han out and tosses him onto the street.  Leia comm.s him to make sure he’s out in one pice.
 
The Jade Shadow emerges from hyperspace with the Widowmaker behind her.  They have tried three times to jump the last parsec to the empty system of Klasse Ephemora where they hope to find the lost world of Zonama Sekot.
 
They’ve failed each time because it seems that something is keeping them out.  There seem to be anomalies in this area that is leading Luke to wonder if the world chose this place deliberately.
 
Dr. Hergerty thinks it might be dark matter. 
 
Jagged Fel sits by Tahiri when he’s startled by a comm. from Jaina who is in the middle of a conversation with her parents.  Jaina is insisting that Han’s win at cubic sabacc was too convenient.  She thinks someone let him win so he could be accused of cheating and expelled from the bar.  The owner might be behind it. 
 
Unfortunately, there’s no sign of the Ryn and there’s also a disturbance of some kind going on in the city.  Jaina picks up word that a riot has started at the docking port and a mob is headed their way, convinced that a GA agent has made off with a fortune.
 
They decide someone may be trying to whip up trouble against them.  Jaina is going to head for the Selonia.
 
Meanwhile, Jacen tries to contact Mon Calamari for news of Ben and can’t reach it.  He decides to contact Csilla and see if they can reach the capital.  Danni appears and they both feel something roll through them.  It’s coming from the Force and it’s getting stronger.
 -------------------------------------------------
 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:14 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,612 posts
2.
 
Saba wakes up with a feeling that someone is trying to crack her skull.  No alarms are ringing so she reaches out with the Force.  Luke, Mara, Jacen and Danni all feel it.  Only Dr. Hegerty, not being Force-sensitive, isn’t disturbed.
 
Saba tells them that Zonama Sekot is crying out.  It’s frightened and angry.  Luke opens a line to the Widowmaker and tells Yage they’ve got a lead.  The Jedi meld together, the ships rattle and they jump.  Emerging, they find a world fighting its attackers…Yuuzhan Vong vessels.
 
Shimrra is torturing a Shamed One he believes to be a heretic and then has him tossed into the charnel pits.  He turns to Ngaaluh, congratulating her for the investigations exposing the enemy inside his court.
 
Nom Anor watches all of this from the secret villip the priestess is concealing.  She is one of the last to leave the court.  Kunra notes how valuable she has become.
 
Shoon-mi is more concerned with the Shamed Ones who are being tortured and killed.  Anor reminds him that the reward of the faithful is often mere pain.  He should be satisfied that his infiltration of Shimrra’s court has been successful, but there’s something unnerving him.
 
He has worked hard to spread his version of the Jedi heresy and to eliminate plugs, but he still wakes up certain that Shimrra is closing in. If he does survive this, hehas no idea who he will be the leader of.  Hedoesn’t know if he will be happy being the leader of an army of Shamed Ones and misfits.
 
Han refuses to leave until he knows Jaina is safe.  Leia reminds him she’s on her way to the Pride of Selonia and he is putting them at risk by staying here.   They are supposed to be spreading a peaceful message.  They don’t know why the Ryn hasn’t met them, but Goure might have gotten it wrong.
 
Someone pounds on the ship door and they let him in.
 
Luke is dragged out of unconsciousness by Captain Mayn calling him over the comm..  Saba , Danni and Tekli are all out cold, but Jacen is alert and Mara is at the controls.  She tells him that they were all knocked out by something powerful enough to keep them that way.  She woke up to find Jacen taking instructions over the comm..  He thinks Zonama Sekot is responsible for all this.
 
When he told them that he wasn’t the best person to pilot the ship, she woke up.  The ship’s recording shows the Yuuzhan Vong ships breaking off and being destroyed by the planet’s defenders. 
 
They are landing now with a great deal of questions.  Jacen explains that he wasn’t given a name when he was contacted, only coordinates for a landing field in the Southern Hemisphere, the area destroyed by the Yuuzhan Vong the last time they were here.
 
The Widowmaker is to stay in orbit where its crew suffered none of the effects of the Force punch. Two beings approach them.  A female asks who they are and her male companion tells them they are not welcome.  They were forced to allow them to land because Sekot has willed it.  Sekot is the mind of the planet Zonama.
 
A woman appears and tells them that the inhabitants of this planet are the Ferroans.  She is the Magister.  She is an older woman but projects much vitality.  Luke explains how they were told of this world by the Jedi Knight Vergere whom the Magister confirms visited them once and is remembered fondly.
 
She drew the Far Outsiders away for a long time so they could prepare to defend themselves.  The other two, Rowel and Darak think the Jedi bring omens of doom with them as they always do.  The Magister explains that there have been other Jedi who have visited this world and have always proven to be their friends.
 
The Crossings have been hard on their world, causing upheavals, such as plagues and famines.  Zonama has had no visitors for many years and now conflict returns to them.  They are invited to the village to discuss their arrival here.
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 
 

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars