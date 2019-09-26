Force Heretic III: Reunion: Book 17 in The New Jedi Order

2.

Saba wakes up with a feeling that someone is trying to crack her skull. No alarms are ringing so she reaches out with the Force. Luke, Mara, Jacen and Danni all feel it. Only Dr. Hegerty, not being Force-sensitive, isn’t disturbed.

Saba tells them that Zonama Sekot is crying out. It’s frightened and angry. Luke opens a line to the Widowmaker and tells Yage they’ve got a lead. The Jedi meld together, the ships rattle and they jump. Emerging, they find a world fighting its attackers…Yuuzhan Vong vessels.

Shimrra is torturing a Shamed One he believes to be a heretic and then has him tossed into the charnel pits. He turns to Ngaaluh, congratulating her for the investigations exposing the enemy inside his court.

Nom Anor watches all of this from the secret villip the priestess is concealing. She is one of the last to leave the court. Kunra notes how valuable she has become.

Shoon-mi is more concerned with the Shamed Ones who are being tortured and killed. Anor reminds him that the reward of the faithful is often mere pain. He should be satisfied that his infiltration of Shimrra’s court has been successful, but there’s something unnerving him.

He has worked hard to spread his version of the Jedi heresy and to eliminate plugs, but he still wakes up certain that Shimrra is closing in. If he does survive this, hehas no idea who he will be the leader of. Hedoesn’t know if he will be happy being the leader of an army of Shamed Ones and misfits.

Han refuses to leave until he knows Jaina is safe. Leia reminds him she’s on her way to the Pride of Selonia and he is putting them at risk by staying here. They are supposed to be spreading a peaceful message. They don’t know why the Ryn hasn’t met them, but Goure might have gotten it wrong.

Someone pounds on the ship door and they let him in.

Luke is dragged out of unconsciousness by Captain Mayn calling him over the comm.. Saba , Danni and Tekli are all out cold, but Jacen is alert and Mara is at the controls. She tells him that they were all knocked out by something powerful enough to keep them that way. She woke up to find Jacen taking instructions over the comm.. He thinks Zonama Sekot is responsible for all this.

When he told them that he wasn’t the best person to pilot the ship, she woke up. The ship’s recording shows the Yuuzhan Vong ships breaking off and being destroyed by the planet’s defenders.

They are landing now with a great deal of questions. Jacen explains that he wasn’t given a name when he was contacted, only coordinates for a landing field in the Southern Hemisphere, the area destroyed by the Yuuzhan Vong the last time they were here.

The Widowmaker is to stay in orbit where its crew suffered none of the effects of the Force punch. Two beings approach them. A female asks who they are and her male companion tells them they are not welcome. They were forced to allow them to land because Sekot has willed it. Sekot is the mind of the planet Zonama.

A woman appears and tells them that the inhabitants of this planet are the Ferroans. She is the Magister. She is an older woman but projects much vitality. Luke explains how they were told of this world by the Jedi Knight Vergere whom the Magister confirms visited them once and is remembered fondly.

She drew the Far Outsiders away for a long time so they could prepare to defend themselves. The other two, Rowel and Darak think the Jedi bring omens of doom with them as they always do. The Magister explains that there have been other Jedi who have visited this world and have always proven to be their friends.

The Crossings have been hard on their world, causing upheavals, such as plagues and famines. Zonama has had no visitors for many years and now conflict returns to them. They are invited to the village to discuss their arrival here.

-----------------------------------------------------------