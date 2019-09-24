2019 NFL Pick'em Week 4

That would be Texas Stadium, Ms. Spam. I've been to it about 4 or 5 times during Aikman's era and was fortunate enough to get seats at the 50 yard like to see Elway play there. I've yet to visit the Death Star.

Thursday, September 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay (Green Bay, was it too hard of a decision to run the ball at least once at the one yard line?!)



Sunday, September 29

Tennessee at Atlanta

New England at Buffalo

Kansas City at Detroit

Oakland at Indianapolis

LA Chargers at Miami

Washington at NY Giants (flip a coin)

Cleveland at Baltimore

Carolina at Houston

Tampa Bay at LA Rams

Seattle at Arizona

Minnesota at Chicago

Jacksonville at Denver

Dallas at New Orleans



Monday, September 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (another coin flip game)