2019 NFL Pick'em Week 4

A big hand to JZA for doing the games tallying.
Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay: Green Bay
Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta: Atlanta
New England at Buffalo: New England
Kansas City at Detroit: Kansas City
Oakland at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami: Chargers
Washington at NY Giants: Giants
Cleveland at Baltimore: Baltimore
Carolina at Houston: Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams: Rams
Seattle at Arizona: Seattle
Minnesota at Chicago: Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver: Jacksonville
Dallas at New Orleans: New Orleans
Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh: Cincinatti
GOD DAMNIT AARON RODGERS!
I do intend on going to a game against the Packers in Green Bay one of these days.
Some guy at Church has been to every major football stadium. It's his life's goal to do that for NFL and MLB teams. To see a game at every venue. He's 75% there.
Astrodome, Alamo Dome where I sold beer, Georgia Dome where I sold beer, the Rose Bowl, LA Memorial stadium, the old stadium the Cowboys played in Arlington before Jerry built his monstrosity, Qualcom Stadium, Minute Maid Stadium and Ted Turner's stadium where I sold peanuts. My Dad says I've been to the stadium the Giants/Jets play in too but I don't remember that.
That would be Texas Stadium, Ms. Spam. I've been to it about 4 or 5 times during Aikman's era and was fortunate enough to get seats at the 50 yard like to see Elway play there. I've yet to visit the Death Star.
That fumble call against Elliot was nonsense. His shoulder was clearly down, before he had the ball stripped. It pretty much was the call that put the Saints ahead in the game.
That game. I stayed until the bitter end. Defense held New Orleans to 4 field goals! No touchdowns. A first for NO. A healthy Lee is good to have.
Week 4 Results.....starting to question my picking skills.....
Krawlie: 8-7
Jacen: 8-7
JZA: 7-8
3&6: 7-8
Gamevet: 8-7
Ms. Spam: 6-9
Met: 9-6
Standings Thru Week 4
Krawlie: 43-19
3&6: 38-24
Gamevet: 37-25
Met: 37-25
JZA: 37-25
Ms. Spam: 34-28
Jacen: 34-28
what a dumb week
HAHAHAHAHA. OMG. I suck. I've been chosing the winner from ESPN.com predictions. Now I'm going to the trusty quarter.