2019 NFL Pick'em Week 4

Started by Ms. Spam , September 24 2019 04:42 PM

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 24 September 2019 - 04:42 PM

Ms. Spam

A big hand to JZA for doing the games tallying.

 

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay 
 
Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta 
New England at Buffalo
Kansas City at Detroit
Oakland at Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami
Washington at NY Giants 
Cleveland at Baltimore
Carolina at Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams
Seattle at Arizona
Minnesota at Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver
Dallas at New Orleans
 
Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted 25 September 2019 - 08:40 AM

Darth Krawlie

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay 
 
Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta 
New England at Buffalo
Kansas City at Detroit
Oakland at Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Baltimore
Carolina at Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams
Seattle at Arizona
Minnesota at Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver
Dallas at New Orleans
 
Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
 
Through four weeks, I've yet to pick any wins for: Washington, Arizona, Miami, Cincinnati, and Denver; and I've yet to pick any losses for: Dallas, Chicago, LA Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, New England, and Kansas City.

#3
Jacen123
Posted 25 September 2019 - 09:15 PM

Jacen123

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay: Green Bay

Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta: Atlanta
New England at Buffalo: New England
Kansas City at Detroit: Kansas City
Oakland at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami: Chargers
Washington at NY Giants: Giants
Cleveland at Baltimore: Baltimore
Carolina at Houston: Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams: Rams
Seattle at Arizona: Seattle
Minnesota at Chicago: Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver: Jacksonville
Dallas at New Orleans: New Orleans

Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh: Cincinatti


#4
Gamevet
Posted 25 September 2019 - 10:59 PM

Gamevet

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay


#5
Pharoah JZA
Posted 26 September 2019 - 04:48 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay 
 
Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta 
New England at Buffalo
Kansas City at Detroit
Oakland at Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami
Washington at NY Giants 
Cleveland at Baltimore
Carolina at Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams
Seattle at Arizona
Minnesota at Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver
Dallas at New Orleans
 
Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

#6
Ms. Spam
Posted 26 September 2019 - 09:41 AM

Ms. Spam

Green Bay. 


#7
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 26 September 2019 - 01:56 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay

Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta
New England at Buffalo
Kansas City at Detroit
Oakland at Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Baltimore
Carolina at Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams
Seattle at Arizona
Minnesota at Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver
Dallas at New Orleans

Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh


#8
Metropolis
Posted 26 September 2019 - 03:02 PM

Metropolis

Philadelphia

#9
Metropolis
Posted 26 September 2019 - 06:42 PM

Metropolis

I do intend on going to a game against the Packers in Green Bay one of these days.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#10
Metropolis
Posted 26 September 2019 - 09:48 PM

Metropolis

Saved by an int!

#11
Ms. Spam
Posted 27 September 2019 - 02:52 PM

Ms. Spam

GOD DAMNIT AARON RODGERS!

 

I do intend on going to a game against the Packers in Green Bay one of these days.

Some guy at Church has been to every major football stadium. It's his life's goal to do that for NFL and MLB teams. To see a game at every venue. He's 75% there. 


#12
Metropolis
Posted 27 September 2019 - 03:28 PM

Metropolis

I've been to six different NFL stadiums. Was 7, but the Georgia Dome no longer exists.

#13
Ms. Spam
Posted 27 September 2019 - 05:26 PM

Ms. Spam

Astrodome, Alamo Dome where I sold beer, Georgia Dome where I sold beer, the Rose Bowl, LA Memorial stadium, the old stadium the Cowboys played in Arlington before Jerry built his monstrosity, Qualcom Stadium, Minute Maid Stadium and Ted Turner's stadium where I sold peanuts. My Dad says I've been to the stadium the Giants/Jets play in too but I don't remember that. 


#14
Gamevet
Posted 28 September 2019 - 06:36 PM

Gamevet

That would be Texas Stadium, Ms. Spam. I've been to it about 4 or 5 times during Aikman's era and was fortunate enough to get seats at the 50 yard like to see Elway play there. I've yet to visit the Death Star.

 

 

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at  Green Bay   (Green Bay, was it too hard of a decision to run the ball at least once at the one yard line?!)

Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta
New England at Buffalo
Kansas City at Detroit
Oakland at Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami
Washington at NY Giants  (flip a coin)
Cleveland at Baltimore
Carolina at Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams
Seattle at Arizona
Minnesota at Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver
Dallas at New Orleans

Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (another coin flip game)


#15
Ms. Spam
Posted 29 September 2019 - 07:58 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, September 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay
 
Sunday, September 29
Tennessee at Atlanta
New England at Buffalo
Kansas City at Detroit
Oakland at Indianapolis
LA Chargers at Miami
Washington at NY Giants 
Cleveland at Baltimore
Carolina at Houston
Tampa Bay at LA Rams
Seattle at Arizona
Minnesota at Chicago
Jacksonville at Denver
Dallas at New Orleans
 
Monday, September 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
 
UGH.

#16
Metropolis
Posted 29 September 2019 - 08:03 AM

Metropolis

Atlanta
New England
Detroit
Indianapolis
Chargers
Washington
Baltimore
Houston
Tampa
Seattle
Chicago
Jacksonville
New Orleans
Pittsburgh

#17
Gamevet
Posted 29 September 2019 - 02:58 PM

Gamevet

Yeah, Im done picking Fraudlanta.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#18
Metropolis
Posted 29 September 2019 - 06:11 PM

Metropolis

Good forbid we win a game in front of the home fans lol.

#19
Gamevet
Posted 29 September 2019 - 10:27 PM

Gamevet

That fumble call against Elliot was nonsense. His shoulder was clearly down, before he had the ball stripped. It pretty much was the call that put the Saints ahead in the game.


#20
Ms. Spam
Posted 30 September 2019 - 08:02 AM

Ms. Spam

That game. I stayed until the bitter end. Defense held New Orleans to 4 field goals! No touchdowns. A first for NO. A healthy Lee is good to have.


#21
Gamevet
Posted 30 September 2019 - 10:13 AM

Gamevet

Way too many flags against both teams. The holding calls against the DBs of the Saints and Cowboys were just rediculous. Neither offense could get in a rhythm with all of those stops in play, for fouls.

#22
Pharoah JZA
Posted 01 October 2019 - 12:04 PM

Pharoah JZA

Week 4 Results.....starting to question my picking skills.....

 

Krawlie: 8-7

Jacen: 8-7

JZA: 7-8

3&6: 7-8

Gamevet: 8-7

Ms. Spam: 6-9

Met: 9-6

 

Standings Thru Week 4

 

Krawlie: 43-19

3&6: 38-24

Gamevet: 37-25

Met: 37-25

JZA: 37-25

Ms. Spam: 34-28

Jacen: 34-28


#23
Darth Krawlie
Posted 01 October 2019 - 12:59 PM

Darth Krawlie

what a dumb week


#24
Metropolis
Posted 01 October 2019 - 05:32 PM

Metropolis

Good Lord I won this week?

#25
Ms. Spam
Posted 01 October 2019 - 06:38 PM

Ms. Spam

HAHAHAHAHA. OMG. I suck. I've been chosing the winner from ESPN.com predictions. Now I'm going to the trusty quarter. 


