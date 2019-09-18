2019 NFL Pick'em Week 3

Sorry I was late with this guys. Works internet crashed. Then I went home and guess what, no internet at home. HAHA. AT&T you suck.
Sorry I was late with this guys. Works internet crashed. Then I went home and guess what, no internet at home. HAHA. AT&T you suck.
Edited by Rock, 18 September 2019 - 04:56 PM.
Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland
Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington
Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville: Tennessee
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo: Cincinnati
Miami at Dallas: Dallas
Denver at Green Bay: Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis: Atlanta
Baltimore at Kansas City: Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota: Minnesota
NY Jets at New England: New England
Detroit at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona: Arizona (c'mon Kliff, you need to pick up your first win so you can have a 1-1-1 record as head coach)
NY Giants at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers: Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco: San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle: Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland: Cleveland (I feel like I've just picked too many away games...and have no idea what to make of Cleveland so far)
Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington: Washington
Tennessee. I guess. HA.
OOOOOO Contrarian picks!
Against my better judgement Jacksonville.
You made the right choice.
I really liked our backup QB last week Minshew and thought he would lead them to victory. That and I thought the mess with Jalen would make him play better. For once they didn't let me down! That's one for the records.
I wish I had picked the contrarian pick. Sigh.
