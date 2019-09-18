Jump to content

2019 NFL Pick'em Week 3

Started by Ms. Spam , September 18 2019 09:06 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted 18 September 2019 - 09:06 AM

Ms. Spam

Sorry I was late with this guys. Works internet crashed. Then I went home and guess what, no internet at home. HAHA. AT&T you suck.

 

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville
 
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland
 
Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington

Darth Krawlie
Posted 18 September 2019 - 09:31 AM

Darth Krawlie

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville
 
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland
 
Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington
 
EDIT: Changing from the Chargers to the Texans. I just don't think the depleted Charger O-line is gonna be able to protect Rivers well enough, and a hassled Rivers is a bad Rivers.

Gamevet
Posted 18 September 2019 - 11:37 AM

Gamevet

Tennessee

Rock
Posted 18 September 2019 - 02:38 PM

Rock

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville  (Changed to Jags... ugh lol)
 
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland
 
Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington

Edited by Rock, 18 September 2019 - 04:56 PM.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 18 September 2019 - 04:23 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville

Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland

Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington


Jacen123
Posted 18 September 2019 - 05:05 PM

Jacen123

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville: Tennessee

Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo: Cincinnati
Miami at Dallas: Dallas
Denver at Green Bay: Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis: Atlanta
Baltimore at Kansas City: Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota: Minnesota
NY Jets at New England: New England
Detroit at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona: Arizona (c'mon Kliff, you need to pick up your first win so you can have a 1-1-1 record as head coach)
NY Giants at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers: Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco: San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle: Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland: Cleveland (I feel like I've just picked too many away games...and have no idea what to make of Cleveland so far)

Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington: Washington


Pharoah JZA
Posted 19 September 2019 - 03:41 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville
 
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland
 
Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington

Ms. Spam
Posted 19 September 2019 - 09:45 AM

Ms. Spam

Tennessee. I guess. HA.


Metropolis
Posted 19 September 2019 - 05:47 PM

Metropolis

Against my better judgement Jacksonville.

Ms. Spam
Posted 19 September 2019 - 07:51 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

OOOOOO Contrarian picks!


Metropolis
Posted 19 September 2019 - 08:26 PM

Metropolis

I hate the Jags, but I couldn't trust picking the Titans.

Gamevet
Posted 19 September 2019 - 09:02 PM

Gamevet

Against my better judgement Jacksonville.

 

 

You made the right choice. :(


Rock
Posted 19 September 2019 - 11:42 PM

Rock

I really liked our backup QB last week Minshew and thought he would lead them to victory.  That and I thought the mess with Jalen would make him play better.  For once they didn't let me down!  That's one for the records.


Gamevet
Posted 20 September 2019 - 11:51 AM

Gamevet

Its good to see Fortinet is back in shape. Itll take some pressure off of the QB.

Ms. Spam
Posted 20 September 2019 - 03:28 PM

Ms. Spam

I wish I had picked the contrarian pick. Sigh. 


Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

Gamevet

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville

Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle
LA Rams at Cleveland

Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington  (I'm still not sold on Chicago, but man do the Redskins stink!)


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:05 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, September 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville
 
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Miami at Dallas
Denver at Green Bay
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Baltimore at Kansas City
Oakland at Minnesota
NY Jets at New England
Detroit at Philadelphia
Carolina at Arizona
NY Giants at Tampa Bay
Houston at LA Chargers
Pittsburgh at San Francisco
New Orleans at Seattle 
LA Rams at Cleveland
 
Monday, September 23
Chicago at Washington

Metropolis
Posted Today, 09:17 AM

Metropolis

Cincinnati
Dallas
Green Bay
Atlanta
Kansas City
Minnesota
New England
Philadelphia
Carolina
Tampa
Houston
Pittsburgh (going to the well here)
Seattle
LA Rams
Chicago
