2019 NFL Pick'em Week 3

Thursday, September 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville: Tennessee



Sunday, September 22

Cincinnati at Buffalo: Cincinnati

Miami at Dallas: Dallas

Denver at Green Bay: Green Bay

Atlanta at Indianapolis: Atlanta

Baltimore at Kansas City: Kansas City

Oakland at Minnesota: Minnesota

NY Jets at New England: New England

Detroit at Philadelphia: Philadelphia

Carolina at Arizona: Arizona (c'mon Kliff, you need to pick up your first win so you can have a 1-1-1 record as head coach)

NY Giants at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay

Houston at LA Chargers: Chargers

Pittsburgh at San Francisco: San Francisco

New Orleans at Seattle: Seattle

LA Rams at Cleveland: Cleveland (I feel like I've just picked too many away games...and have no idea what to make of Cleveland so far)



Monday, September 23

Chicago at Washington: Washington