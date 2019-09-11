Jump to content

Is the 9/11 archived thread still around?

Started by Andrew , Yesterday, 06:01 AM

Andrew
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 AM

Andrew

Hey Cantina, just reminiscing about Nightly and remembered that there used to be an archived thread with real time posts from the morning of 9/11. Is that still around?

Hope all is well.

Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 07:10 AM

Darth Krawlie

https://nightly.net/...edy-discussion/

 

https://nightly.net/...ere-you-thread/

 

figured you weren't interested in the Nostradamus thread

 

EDIT: well that sure was fun to read through, why the hell did I do that


