2019 NFL Pick'em Week Two - battle of the trash!
#1
Posted 10 September 2019 - 04:25 PM
#2
Posted 11 September 2019 - 01:51 PM
#3
Posted 11 September 2019 - 05:04 PM
RIGHT!? I was like this is trash - all trash. Monday night will be boring. I will be watching the Antiques Roadshow on PBS.
#4
Posted 11 September 2019 - 07:52 PM
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina
#5
Posted 12 September 2019 - 06:40 AM
#6
Posted 12 September 2019 - 08:58 AM
Carolina
#7
Posted 12 September 2019 - 10:02 AM
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina: Carolina
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit: Chargers
Minnesota at Green Bay: Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee: Tennessee
New England at Miami: New England
Buffalo at NY Giants: Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh: Seattle
Dallas at Washington: Washington
Arizona at Baltimore: Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston: Houston
Kansas City at Oakland: Kansas City
Chicago at Denver: Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams: Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta: Atlanta
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets: Cleveland
#8
Posted 12 September 2019 - 11:01 AM
#9
Posted 12 September 2019 - 02:40 PM
#10
Posted 12 September 2019 - 06:57 PM
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina -Swear to God I have not even watched 1 second of this game yet.
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets
#11
Posted 14 September 2019 - 06:07 PM
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina (That didn't go well)
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets
#12
Posted 15 September 2019 - 07:47 AM
3&6 it's all good.
#13
Posted 15 September 2019 - 08:59 AM
Cincinnati
Chargers
Minnesota
Tennessee
New England
Buffalo
Pittsburgh
Washington
Baltimore
Houston
Oakland
Chicago
New Orleans
Atlanta
Cleveland
#14
Posted 15 September 2019 - 02:22 PM
#15
Posted 16 September 2019 - 07:39 AM
#16
Posted 16 September 2019 - 11:03 AM
#17
Posted 16 September 2019 - 11:20 AM
#18
Posted 16 September 2019 - 03:37 PM
Ben has been getting slower in the pocket and it's been harder to shake off and move all those defenders to make a play.
I will say Philly's quarterback making that freaking play last night before his knee touched the ground was one of the greatest plays in that game. That said a lot of calls went against NO.
#19
Posted 16 September 2019 - 06:59 PM
Are there even any good quarterbacks besides Brady and Mahomes now?
I guess you havent been witnessing the Dak Attack. Hes for real.
Ms. Spam +1 this
#20
Posted 17 September 2019 - 05:45 AM
Krawlie: 13-3
JZA: 10-6
Jacen: 9-7
Rock: 10-6
3&6: 11-5
Gamevet: 8-8
Ms. Spam: 11-5
Met: 8-8
Standings Thru Week 2
Krawlie: 24-7
3&6: 22-9
Rock: 21-10
JZA: 21-10
Gamevet: 20-11
Jacen: 20-11
Ms. Spam: 18-13
Met: 18-13
#21
Posted 17 September 2019 - 07:01 AM
looks like you guys should just go ahead and give up now
Pharoah JZA +1 this
#22
Posted 17 September 2019 - 09:33 AM
It's a trap!
#23
Posted 17 September 2019 - 09:56 AM
Wait JZA doesn't know how to count. There's been 32 games so far, not 31. 16 games each week.
#24
Posted 17 September 2019 - 10:53 AM
#25
Posted 17 September 2019 - 11:11 AM
Hahahaha I totally did, my bad!
Pharoah JZA +1 this