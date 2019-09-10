Jump to content

Photo

2019 NFL Pick'em Week Two - battle of the trash!

Started by Ms. Spam , September 10 2019 04:25 PM

25 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 10 September 2019 - 04:25 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina 
 
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta
 
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted 11 September 2019 - 01:51 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina 
 
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta
 
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets
 
Didn't really want to pick Green Bay, but I have too many away team picks as it is. Also, how in the hell was NO/LAR not put in the Sunday night game spot??

#3
Ms. Spam
Posted 11 September 2019 - 05:04 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

RIGHT!? I was like this is trash - all trash. Monday night will be boring. I will be watching the Antiques Roadshow on PBS.


#4
Gamevet
Posted 11 September 2019 - 07:52 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts

Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina


#5
Pharoah JZA
Posted 12 September 2019 - 06:40 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,043 posts
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina 
 
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta
 
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets

#6
Ms. Spam
Posted 12 September 2019 - 08:58 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

Carolina 


#7
Jacen123
Posted 12 September 2019 - 10:02 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,805 posts

Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina: Carolina

Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit: Chargers
Minnesota at Green Bay: Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee: Tennessee
New England at Miami: New England
Buffalo at NY Giants: Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh: Seattle
Dallas at Washington: Washington
Arizona at Baltimore: Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston: Houston
Kansas City at Oakland: Kansas City
Chicago at Denver: Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams: Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta: Atlanta

Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets: Cleveland


#8
Metropolis
Posted 12 September 2019 - 11:01 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,562 posts
Tampa

#9
Rock
Posted 12 September 2019 - 02:40 PM

Rock

    Self High-Five

  • Member
  • 38,751 posts
Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina 
 
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta
 
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets

#10
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 12 September 2019 - 06:57 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,155 posts

Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina -Swear to God I have not even watched 1 second of this game yet.

Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta

Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets


#11
Gamevet
Posted 14 September 2019 - 06:07 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts

Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina              (That didn't go well)

Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta

Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets


#12
Ms. Spam
Posted 15 September 2019 - 07:47 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

3&6 it's all good.

 

Thursday, September 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina 
 
Sunday, September 15
San Francisco at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Detroit
Minnesota at Green Bay
Indianapolis at Tennessee
New England at Miami
Buffalo at NY Giants
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Washington
Arizona at Baltimore
Jacksonville at Houston
Kansas City at Oakland
Chicago at Denver
New Orleans at LA Rams
Philadelphia at Atlanta
 
Monday, September 16
Cleveland at NY Jets

#13
Metropolis
Posted 15 September 2019 - 08:59 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,562 posts
Guess I can't George Costanza this.

Cincinnati
Chargers
Minnesota
Tennessee
New England
Buffalo
Pittsburgh
Washington
Baltimore
Houston
Oakland
Chicago
New Orleans
Atlanta
Cleveland

#14
Metropolis
Posted 15 September 2019 - 02:22 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,562 posts
Good Lord I should have George Costanza'd it.

#15
Gamevet
Posted 16 September 2019 - 07:39 AM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts
Not a good week. Ben and Drew getting injured didn't help and I have a feeling that this was Big Bens last game.

#16
Metropolis
Posted 16 September 2019 - 11:03 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,562 posts
Big Ben out for the year, Brees out for 6-8 weeks. Those are huge names this early in the season.

#17
Darth Krawlie
Posted 16 September 2019 - 11:20 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts
Are there even any good quarterbacks besides Brady and Mahomes now?

#18
Ms. Spam
Posted 16 September 2019 - 03:37 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

Ben has been getting slower in the pocket and it's been harder to shake off and move all those defenders to make a play.

 

I will say Philly's quarterback making that freaking play last night before his knee touched the ground was one of the greatest plays in that game. That said a lot of calls went against NO. 


#19
Gamevet
Posted 16 September 2019 - 06:59 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts

Are there even any good quarterbacks besides Brady and Mahomes now?


I guess you havent been witnessing the Dak Attack. Hes for real.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#20
Pharoah JZA
Posted 17 September 2019 - 05:45 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,043 posts
Week 2 Results.....thank god that's over
 
Krawlie: 13-3
JZA: 10-6
Jacen: 9-7
Rock: 10-6
3&6: 11-5
Gamevet: 8-8
Ms. Spam: 11-5
Met: 8-8
 
 
Standings Thru Week 2
 
Krawlie: 24-7
3&6: 22-9
Rock: 21-10
JZA: 21-10
Gamevet: 20-11
Jacen: 20-11
Ms. Spam: 18-13
Met: 18-13

#21
Darth Krawlie
Posted 17 September 2019 - 07:01 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts

looks like you guys should just go ahead and give up now


  • Pharoah JZA +1 this

#22
Ms. Spam
Posted 17 September 2019 - 09:33 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

It's a trap!


#23
Darth Krawlie
Posted 17 September 2019 - 09:56 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts

Wait JZA doesn't know how to count. There's been 32 games so far, not 31. 16 games each week.


#24
Pharoah JZA
Posted 17 September 2019 - 10:53 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,043 posts
Don't tell me that you forgot that powerhouse game between the Mighty Lions and the Unstoppable Cardinals that ended in a colossal tie!?

#25
Darth Krawlie
Posted 17 September 2019 - 11:11 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts

Hahahaha I totally did, my bad!


  • Pharoah JZA +1 this
