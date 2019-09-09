The Next Thing I Write

Okay, so I will give this a shot. I have wanted to document my process before, but never seem to have the time and memory to do so.
To that, I will try and keep this as "real time" as possible, so mistakes and wrong turns will be part of it. A lot of my process is my pacing my office and jotting down stream of consciousness thoughts, so really, I am just jotting them down here.
So I'll start.
+++
Yesterday I emailed with my manager on the topic of what to do next. (NDA edits and in place)--
Me:
I know this is going to sound crazy, but I am antsy AF and need to knock out another spec. Infernal everyone loved, but is too expensive, Roosevelt has fallen oddly flat and I am trying not to be depressed about it.
BF is a moving target with casting,. They say we're a go in November, but I'd need to be in prep by now. It's going to shoot in the spring. The Merrells have a tight schedule ending the year anyway. We're out to XXXXX for the dad now, if he is in, that helps-- but honestly, I don't see us shooting until spring when the weather will be on our side.
XXXX has the blind pilot, and they are sitting on it knowing they are second position to Amblin. FYI the outline for XXXXXXX has been sent to Amblin for their approval before going the mouse.
Given that XXXXXXXX takes a month to get a 10 minute phonecall on the books I have a lot of downtime right now, given what is happening with Emily I want to stay as busy as possible. I want to knock out something lean and not too expensive. If I did that, is there anything I should avoid? Im still feeling like I dont need anymore horror scripts right now, and youve told me to avoid action comedy cause theres a surplus in your stable.
Is there anything you need genre-wise? Is there anything you are seeing a lot of that I should avoid? Am I still banned from writing a western?
Her:
What do you WANT to write next? People want high concept, easily patchable projects.
Me:
Well, I WANT to write a vampire western Im sure people are just lining up to make that
Ill think high concept, no problem. I just want you to tell me what genre you think is a safer bet scifi, thriller, action...
Her:
Sexy thrillers are always great in the feature space! There might be a resurgence coming of 90s style thrillers-- Jade, Last Seduction, Basic Instinct, Sliver-- etc.
Me:
That's just crime/noir (which I do all the time) with sex (which I do all the time hurrrr). I am down for that. Will get back with details when I have them. Given my resume, maybe I'll add a little culty edge to it.
+++++
So those are my marching orders. A noir/mystery sex thriller. I have written a lot of crime stuff, none of it has been made though.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
The Next Thing I Write
Started by Tank , Yesterday, 05:54 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 05:54 PM
- Rock and zambingo +1 this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 06:09 PM
Sounds like you have a lot of area to work in and a boss that believes in you. With your talent and creativity, I have no doubt you'll come up with something brilliant. YOU CAN DO EEET!
#3
Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM
Hey what's going on with Emily?
- zambingo +1 this
#4
Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM
She's not my boss per se, I pay her, but she keeps my career on track and finds me jobs. Its a relationship. I follow her lead on trends because she's super smart and that's her skillset-- but at the same time, if I told her I really wanted to just write a vampire western, she'd do her best to sell it.
+++++
So when I develop ideas it's generally a combination of inspo material, whatever I am currently into, and whatever rando mini story/scene ideas I have had pop into my head lately.
Inspo:
Yesterday I watched Jade, Body Heat, and SWF.
Today I watched Cat People, Swim Fan, and Femme Fatale
De Palma is a master at the erotic thriller, not sure why I chose Femme Fatale out of his oeuvre, cause it's trash... but there was one element of it I like. The crime goes down in the first act, and the bulk of the film is about what the lead does when all the people she double crossed on the crime (her partners) finally track her down.
It has this High Noon sort of feel. I love High Noon. Actually, I love Outland, but High Noon is the original Outland.
Cat People is a movie that is dated, but have always loved. It's very sweaty. So is Body Heat. Sweaty is good.
Also, most of these movies have the female leads as either the wily con artist, a dead sex pot, or an innocent victim. I feel like there has to be another option. Or, make sure she is pulling a "Robin Hood." Meaning,if she is going to rip off people, said people should deserve it.
Other inspo:
I watch rando trash reality TV when I sit down to eat. Brain cleanser. I have fallen down a rabbit hole of all these car shows on Netflix-- shows about people racing, restoring and/or customizing muscle cars. I bought a Jeep last week, but I almost went and bought a 69 Camaro. Maybe next time.
One of the shows, Fastest Car, was about SLEEPER CARS, people who take cheap ass junk yard cars that look like **** and rebuild them to outperform Lambos and Ferraris. It was funny to watch Jim-Bob the redneck in his 83 Thunderbird blow the doors of a Maclaren.
I just replayed Red Dead Redemption 2 and various western tropes and ideas keep rattling around in my head.
The opening of Sicario is still the most intense thing ever.
Rando ideas:
- big dude with a beard named BIRD
- an exchange: "I guess I never thought of that." "Yeah, because you're an idiot."
- I love the idea of organized crime that we don't think of. Like a bunch of small town business men in some crazy real estate scam instead of a drug cartel. The Dixie Mafia as opposed to the Sicilian Mafia. Off -beat stuff.
Here's what I'm pinning from all this:
+ A dude named Bird
+ a sweaty/sexy dirty south vibe
+ maybe a crime syndicate/situation adjacent to drag racing
+ The RDR2 idea that a "gang" can be a family of sorts, each with their own scams and hustles / kinda like gypsies
+ female lead that is maybe a thief, but steals from criminals
+ a story prompt of an act one heist/crime where everyone is screwed over, and the rest of the movie is the follow up with said screwed over coming back for revenge
What's next:
- going to rewatch Hustle and Flow for more sweaty/dirty south
- going to make a playlist
- going to read some actual sexy thriller scripts instead of watching the movies
What I am going to think on:
- how to bring in a slightly horror/occult edge to this
- need more story obv
+++++
So when I develop ideas it's generally a combination of inspo material, whatever I am currently into, and whatever rando mini story/scene ideas I have had pop into my head lately.
Inspo:
Yesterday I watched Jade, Body Heat, and SWF.
Today I watched Cat People, Swim Fan, and Femme Fatale
De Palma is a master at the erotic thriller, not sure why I chose Femme Fatale out of his oeuvre, cause it's trash... but there was one element of it I like. The crime goes down in the first act, and the bulk of the film is about what the lead does when all the people she double crossed on the crime (her partners) finally track her down.
It has this High Noon sort of feel. I love High Noon. Actually, I love Outland, but High Noon is the original Outland.
Cat People is a movie that is dated, but have always loved. It's very sweaty. So is Body Heat. Sweaty is good.
Also, most of these movies have the female leads as either the wily con artist, a dead sex pot, or an innocent victim. I feel like there has to be another option. Or, make sure she is pulling a "Robin Hood." Meaning,if she is going to rip off people, said people should deserve it.
Other inspo:
I watch rando trash reality TV when I sit down to eat. Brain cleanser. I have fallen down a rabbit hole of all these car shows on Netflix-- shows about people racing, restoring and/or customizing muscle cars. I bought a Jeep last week, but I almost went and bought a 69 Camaro. Maybe next time.
One of the shows, Fastest Car, was about SLEEPER CARS, people who take cheap ass junk yard cars that look like **** and rebuild them to outperform Lambos and Ferraris. It was funny to watch Jim-Bob the redneck in his 83 Thunderbird blow the doors of a Maclaren.
I just replayed Red Dead Redemption 2 and various western tropes and ideas keep rattling around in my head.
The opening of Sicario is still the most intense thing ever.
Rando ideas:
- big dude with a beard named BIRD
- an exchange: "I guess I never thought of that." "Yeah, because you're an idiot."
- I love the idea of organized crime that we don't think of. Like a bunch of small town business men in some crazy real estate scam instead of a drug cartel. The Dixie Mafia as opposed to the Sicilian Mafia. Off -beat stuff.
Here's what I'm pinning from all this:
+ A dude named Bird
+ a sweaty/sexy dirty south vibe
+ maybe a crime syndicate/situation adjacent to drag racing
+ The RDR2 idea that a "gang" can be a family of sorts, each with their own scams and hustles / kinda like gypsies
+ female lead that is maybe a thief, but steals from criminals
+ a story prompt of an act one heist/crime where everyone is screwed over, and the rest of the movie is the follow up with said screwed over coming back for revenge
What's next:
- going to rewatch Hustle and Flow for more sweaty/dirty south
- going to make a playlist
- going to read some actual sexy thriller scripts instead of watching the movies
What I am going to think on:
- how to bring in a slightly horror/occult edge to this
- need more story obv
- Ryn and zambingo +1 this
#5
Posted Today, 01:01 AM
+ a story prompt of an act one heist/crime where everyone is screwed over, and the rest of the movie is the follow up with said screwed over coming back for revenge
If you've looked at some DePalma, this feels like Mamet.