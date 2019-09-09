The Next Thing I Write

Okay, so I will give this a shot. I have wanted to document my process before, but never seem to have the time and memory to do so.



To that, I will try and keep this as "real time" as possible, so mistakes and wrong turns will be part of it. A lot of my process is my pacing my office and jotting down stream of consciousness thoughts, so really, I am just jotting them down here.



So I'll start.





+++





Yesterday I emailed with my manager on the topic of what to do next. (NDA edits and in place)--



Me:



I know this is going to sound crazy, but I am antsy AF and need to knock out another spec. Infernal everyone loved, but is too expensive, Roosevelt has fallen oddly flat and I am trying not to be depressed about it.



BF is a moving target with casting,. They say we're a go in November, but I'd need to be in prep by now. It's going to shoot in the spring. The Merrells have a tight schedule ending the year anyway. We're out to XXXXX for the dad now, if he is in, that helps-- but honestly, I don't see us shooting until spring when the weather will be on our side.



XXXX has the blind pilot, and they are sitting on it knowing they are second position to Amblin. FYI the outline for XXXXXXX has been sent to Amblin for their approval before going the mouse.



Given that XXXXXXXX takes a month to get a 10 minute phonecall on the books I have a lot of downtime right now, given what is happening with Emily I want to stay as busy as possible. I want to knock out something lean and not too expensive. If I did that, is there anything I should avoid? Im still feeling like I dont need anymore horror scripts right now, and youve told me to avoid action comedy cause theres a surplus in your stable.



Is there anything you need genre-wise? Is there anything you are seeing a lot of that I should avoid? Am I still banned from writing a western?



Her:



What do you WANT to write next? People want high concept, easily patchable projects.



Me:



Well, I WANT to write a vampire western Im sure people are just lining up to make that



Ill think high concept, no problem. I just want you to tell me what genre you think is a safer bet scifi, thriller, action...



Her:



Sexy thrillers are always great in the feature space! There might be a resurgence coming of 90s style thrillers-- Jade, Last Seduction, Basic Instinct, Sliver-- etc.



Me:



That's just crime/noir (which I do all the time) with sex (which I do all the time hurrrr). I am down for that. Will get back with details when I have them. Given my resume, maybe I'll add a little culty edge to it.





+++++





So those are my marching orders. A noir/mystery sex thriller. I have written a lot of crime stuff, none of it has been made though.



