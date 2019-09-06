Force Heretic II: "Refugee": Book 16 in The New Jedi Order

Prologue:

A man who is no longer a man stands before an alien who is not what he seems. They agree that everything is in its place, but the alien will only give the man what he wants when he’s satisfied that the bargain has been met.

The alien general gives him leave to depart, reminding him that they have what he wants.

------------------------------------------------------

Part I: Expedition:

1.

On Munlali Mafir, Luke finds the atmosphere rather thin. His team continues moves to avoid the Krizlaws. The Imperial survey had attributed the native inhabitants to the centipedal Jostrans, but they were nowhere in sight when the team landed. They had been welcomed by the Krizlaws and treated to a banquet during which they heard of a mysterious Star-World that had increased seismic activity before disappearing.

Luke had tried to assure the Chief that this world would probably not be back when they took offense and the guests became captives. Luke had forbad the use of force until he realized that he couldn’t use the Force to influence the two levels of consciousness held by the Krizlaws and one of them forced a grub down the throat of one of the stormtroopers.

Luke had used the Force to push one of them back and they ran for their lives. Now, they are being hunted. They race through the old palace, up the ceremonial mound and toward the shuttle waiting for them. Jacen, Luke, Lt. Stalgis, Dr. Hegerty and a stormtrooper prepare to try to repel the nine Krizlaws coming after them.

The Millennium Falcon jumps out of hyperspace at Bakura, the Pride of Selonia on her tail. Only the Defender and Sentinel are left of the four Star Destroyers left here 25 years ago after the Ssi-ruuvi invasion. The other two were destroyed at Selonia and Centerpoint.

Jiana senses noting out of the ordinary and Tahiri, distracted these days, doesn’t either. General Panib hails them but won’t let them land right now because there’s a situation here. A new voice comes on the line and tells them to go steal someone else’s ships.

The general doesn’t have any control over this and is as frustrated with the newcomer as anyone else. He assures Leia, though, they don’t want any meddling. Leia explains they’re not here to meddle and that they are concerned about Bakura. The newcomer doesn’t believe them and explains they have new allies who won’t abandon them the way that Ithor, Dantooine and so many others were left.

The Sentinel opens its launching bays and a swarm of Ssi-ruuvi battle droids comes out.

It’s Jacen who realizes that they are dealing with symbionts. He and Luke use the Force to confuse the higher minds. Then Jacen gets a handle on the lower minds which confuses the riders. There are injuries among the team, though, and a further problem. The Krizlaws are symbionts with another species, which is probably the centipedal Jostrans. That may not be a good thing for the poor stormtrooper forced to eat the alleged grub.

The passage of Zonama Sekot must have destabilized the world enough that the Krizlaws took over at the expense of the Jostrans.

In the air, Jade Shadow takes their hails. Danni Quee agrees to have Tekli go over to the Widowmaker to deal with the stormtrooper’s predicament. Yage pops in to tell them that a Chiss corvette and a bunch of clawcraft have entered the system.

Not long after, she confirms that she’s been contacted by Commander Irolia of the EDF who wants to speak with him right now. Irolia wants to meet with him as soon as possible.

Twin Suns move into attack position, having had no combat experience with Ssi-ruuvi fighters. General Panib urges them to wait as there’s been a misunderstanding. The ships are only coming to escort them down. The Ssi-ruuvi ships are using ioni jets.

Tahiri tells them the pilots of the ships aren’t human, but they’re also not suffering the way Ssi-ruuvi entechment is supposed to cause. She’s never touched minds like these before. Leia tells Twin Suns to fall back for now.

She also tells Panib she wants to meet with Prime Minister Cundertol. Panib explains that the Prime Minister is unavailable right now. Bakura is under martial law. He wants them to dock with Sentinel and he willl meet them personally within an hour.

Han warns him not to try to tell them that the Ssi-ruuk are good guys. Panib assures him that’s not the case, but the P’w’eck are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------