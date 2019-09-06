Jump to content

Force Heretic II: "Refugee": Book 16 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , September 06 2019 03:50 AM
chapter discussion thread

Posted 06 September 2019 - 03:50 AM

Prologue:
 
A man who is no longer a man stands before an alien who is not what he seems.  They agree that everything is in its place, but the alien will only give the man what he wants when he’s satisfied that the bargain has been met.
 
The alien general gives him leave to depart, reminding him that they have what he wants.
 ------------------------------------------------------
 
Part I: Expedition:
 
1.
 
On Munlali Mafir, Luke finds the atmosphere rather thin.  His team continues moves to avoid the Krizlaws.  The Imperial survey had attributed the native inhabitants to the centipedal Jostrans, but they were nowhere in sight when the team landed.  They had been welcomed by the Krizlaws and treated to a banquet during which they heard of a mysterious Star-World that had increased seismic activity before disappearing. 
 
Luke had tried to assure the Chief that this world would probably not be back when they took offense and the guests became captives. Luke had forbad the use of force until he realized that he couldn’t use the Force to influence the two levels of consciousness held by the Krizlaws and one of them forced a grub down the throat of one of the stormtroopers.
 
Luke had used the Force to push one of them back and they ran for their lives.  Now, they are being hunted.  They race through the old palace, up the ceremonial mound and toward the shuttle waiting for them.  Jacen, Luke, Lt. Stalgis, Dr. Hegerty and a stormtrooper prepare to try to repel the nine Krizlaws coming after them.
 
The Millennium Falcon jumps out of hyperspace at Bakura, the Pride of Selonia on her tail.  Only the Defender and Sentinel are left of the four Star Destroyers left here 25 years ago after the Ssi-ruuvi invasion.  The other two were destroyed at Selonia and Centerpoint.
 
Jiana senses noting out of the ordinary and Tahiri, distracted these days, doesn’t either.  General Panib hails them but won’t let them land right now because there’s a situation here.  A new voice comes on the line and tells them to go steal someone else’s ships.
 
The general doesn’t have any control over this and is as frustrated with the newcomer as anyone else.  He assures Leia, though, they don’t want any meddling.  Leia explains they’re not here to meddle and that they are concerned about Bakura.  The newcomer doesn’t believe them and explains they have new allies who won’t abandon them the way that Ithor, Dantooine and so many others were left.
 
The Sentinel opens its launching bays and a swarm of Ssi-ruuvi battle droids comes out.
 
It’s Jacen who realizes that they are dealing with symbionts.  He and Luke use the Force to confuse the higher minds.  Then Jacen gets a handle on the lower minds which confuses the riders.  There are injuries among the team, though, and a further problem.  The Krizlaws are symbionts with another species, which is probably the centipedal Jostrans.  That may not be a good thing for the poor stormtrooper forced to eat the alleged grub.
 
The passage of Zonama Sekot must have destabilized the world enough that the Krizlaws took over at the expense of the Jostrans.
 
In the air, Jade Shadow takes their hails.  Danni Quee agrees to have Tekli go over to the Widowmaker to deal with the stormtrooper’s predicament.  Yage pops in to tell them that a Chiss corvette and a bunch of clawcraft have entered the system.
 
Not long after, she confirms that she’s been contacted by Commander Irolia of the EDF who wants to speak with him right now. Irolia wants to meet with him as soon as possible.
 
Twin Suns move into attack position, having had no combat experience with Ssi-ruuvi fighters.  General Panib urges them to wait as there’s been a misunderstanding.  The ships are only coming to escort them down.  The Ssi-ruuvi ships are using ioni jets.
 
Tahiri tells them the pilots of the ships aren’t human, but they’re also not suffering the way Ssi-ruuvi entechment is supposed to cause. She’s never touched minds like these before.  Leia tells Twin Suns to fall back for now.
 
She also tells Panib she wants to meet with Prime Minister Cundertol. Panib explains that the Prime Minister is unavailable right now. Bakura is under martial law.  He wants them to dock with Sentinel and he willl meet them personally within an hour. 
 
Han warns him not to try to tell them that the Ssi-ruuk are good guys.  Panib assures him that’s not the case, but the P’w’eck are.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • General Panib is recognized by Leia who remembers him from their last visit 25 years ago. In fact, Panib recognizes the Falcon.  Entertaining because Panib was never mentioned in Truce at Bakura at all.
  • Prime Minister Cundertol appeared in Shield of Lies.

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 AM

2.
 
Jacen forces himself to stay calm as Tekli operates on the injured stormtrooper.  Saba is using the Force to strengthen the man while Tekli tries to remove the organism.  The grub that he had been force-fed was a juvenile Jostran that had burrowed its way into the abdominal cavity, traveled up his spinal column and taking over the body as it went.  Jacen is using the Force to control the Jostran.
 
Once it’s removed, they meet with Lt. Stalgis and let him know that his man just needs time to recover.  The officer is grateful as his trooper is also a good friend of his.  Danni appears and tells Jacen that he’s wanted on the bridge.
 
Commander Irolia insists that the planet is a legend and she can’t believe Luke is wasting time on this, especially on the word of a Yuuznan Vong spy who sabotaged the Alpha Red project. 
 
Luke only wants the freedom to look.  He recognizes the Chiss authority over nearby regions but wasn’t aware that the EDF had annexed this particular system.  She tells him that she needs to know what they intend to do with this planet if they find it.
 
Luke believes that this world could lead to the end of the war.  Irolia points out that their objective is military.  Further, their leadership consists of Jedi warriors, though, admittedy, the scientists fit in with their stated aims.
 
She agrees to this only because she wants to see the war end, too.  She gives them authorization codes that will allow them to pass to Csilla for one week.  After that, they must obtain permission to travel within Chiss space.
 
In the end, they agree to those terms as it will be easier to get the cooperation of the Chiss.  Clearly, they have heard of the missing planet and may have valuable data that could lead the team to it.
 
They speak briefly about Zonama Sekot’s affect on Munlali Mafir before Luke expresses his concern about how the Chiss have obviously learned Dif Scaur’s version of the Red Alpha sabotage.
 
Tahiri can sense tension on the Sentinel when her party boards.  General Panib greets them.  A beaked reptile appears, startling Tahiri, but he assures them it has no hotile intent.  It’s name is Lwothin and he’s the advance leader of the P’w’eck Emancipation Movement.  Though entechment is still used, it’s not the same procedure as before.
 
The group moves down the corridor and Tahiri notices that Jaina is looking everywhere but at her.  This hurts Tahiri’s feelings.  Jaina and Jag haven’t spoken much to her and she gets the feeling that they don’t trust.  Avoiding the urge to scratch the scars on her forehead, she walks off behind them.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

Posted Today, 04:14 AM

3.
 
In the Sentinel’s conference room, Panib tells them that Deputy Minister Blaine Harris is on the way.  He’d like to start without him for now.
 
Lwothin knows that the humans consider entechmen an abomination and admits that the temptation to turn it on the Ssi-ruuvi was strong. It’s been almost 30 years since the incursion into this section of the galaxy.  After their defeat, they stepped back and assessed their situation.  The Shreeftut was the ruler of the Imperium.  He was assisted by the Elders’ Council and the Conclave which advised him on spiritual matters.  The Ssi-ruvi believe that the spirit of any Ssi-ruu who died away from the homeworld would be lost forever, so they used combat droids powered by the souls of captives rather than risk their own lives in battle.
 
This worked for many centuries and they did not change it because there wasn’t a need.  When they came here, they assumed everyone did things the same way and were surprised when they learned it wasn’t.  After the defeat, they examined the technology they’d found here and began to develop hybrid vessels.  The life forces lasted longer and didn’t experience the same agony as before. 
 
But they were still slaves and were largely P’w’eck.  Then the Keeramak was born.  He is a rainbow-colored Ssi-ruuk that is alone among the species.  There is no clear gender and it caused a spiritual crisis, resulting in the Ssi-ruuvi believing he would make the weak strong.
 
It was raised like a king and proved to be exceptional in all respects.  Then it had compassion on the P’w’eck and freed them.  The Ssi-ruuvi Imperium became a thing of the past. 
 
They have continued research into entechment that allows them to nourish the stored minds.  The droid fighters today were souls enteched during the last days of the Imperium.  Although entechment is practiced as a form of military service, very few willingly give up their lives and it’s not required.
 
Panib has seen nothing to contradict these claims.  The P’w’eck arrived two weeks ago, offering a treaty.  The Senate and Prime Minister decided to accept the offer which caused riots among the general population. 
 
It turns out there are conditions.  Cundertol wanted the Keeramak to come here to sign the treaty but it won’t unless Bakura is consecrated.  The religious traditions of the Ssi-ruuvi are still followed.  If he dies off of a consecrated world, his soul will be lost forever. So Cundertol decided the Keeramak could come here and consecrate Bakura in person.  That’s when he disappeared.
 
Deputy Prime Minister Harris joins them and explains there was a bomb threat at the main spaceport.  He tells them that there is a violent and loudspoken minority causing some problems.  They have been behind many disruptions, including the interception of the transmission between the Falcon and General Panib earlier.
 
Fortunately, they have the terrorist leader in their custody.  Her name is Malinza Thanas and has confessed to kidnapping the Prime Minister.  The Solos are stunned.  Malinza Thanas is the daughter of former Imperial officer Pter Thanas and Luke’s old friend, Gaeriel Captison.  Both have died and Malinza had become a sponsored child by Luke and Mara.
 
Han reminds them that the transmission had told them to stay away from Bakuran ships and implied that the P’w’eck were allies.  This doesn’t sound like the same people.  He’s told that there have been isolationist groups on Bakura for years.  Some resent the New Republic and may have joined other groups to give the illusion of great numbers.
 
Harris wants to end martial law in preparation for the consecration in two days.  The Solos are invited to stay. 
 
Privately, the family is not convinced they’ve gotten all the information they need. 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Blaine Harris was Defense Minister in The Truce at Bakura.

 

