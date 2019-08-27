Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2019 NFL Week 1 Pick'em! Get'em while they're fresh and HAWT!

Started by Ms. Spam , August 27 2019 04:51 PM

27 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 27 August 2019 - 04:51 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts
Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago
 
Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England
 
Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland
 
I believe you guys know what to do! Make like a nike shoe and do it!

  • Rock and Gamevet +1 this

#2
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 30 August 2019 - 01:54 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,155 posts

Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago

Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia

LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England

Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted 02 September 2019 - 11:28 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts
Missed last year during my self imposed ban, but I'm back and I'm winning this again this year. Just FYI.
 
Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago
 
Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England
 
Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland

  • Ms. Spam and Gamevet +1 this

#4
Jacen123
Posted 02 September 2019 - 06:13 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,805 posts

Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago: Green Bay

Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland: Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami: Baltimore
Atlanta at Minnesota: Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets: Jets
Washington at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina: Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville: Kansas City
Indianapolis at LA Chargers: Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle: Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas: Dallas
Detroit at Arizona: Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England: New England

Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans: New Orleans
Denver at Oakland: Oakland


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#5
Rock
Posted 04 September 2019 - 09:24 AM

Rock

    Self High-Five

  • Member
  • 38,751 posts

Thursday, September 5

 

Green Bay at Chicago
 
Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England
 
Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland
 
:rock:

  • Ms. Spam and Gamevet +1 this

#6
Ms. Spam
Posted 04 September 2019 - 06:03 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts
Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago
 
Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England
 
Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland

#7
Gamevet
Posted 04 September 2019 - 07:44 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts

It's good to see Rock and Krawlie back. It's good to see you guys!

 

I'm picking Chicago for Thursday night. 


  • Rock and Pharoah JZA +1 this

#8
Pharoah JZA
Posted 05 September 2019 - 07:46 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,043 posts
Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago
 
Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England
 
Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland

  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#9
Darth Krawlie
Posted 05 September 2019 - 09:56 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts

This year, I'm gonna keep track of my picks. Each time I make picks I'm putting those records into a spreadsheet just to track my predictions against what teams' actual records are, and what they'd be at the end of the season if I got every single game right. I have a feeling I'm gonna end up with a couple teams 16-0 and a few 0-16. I've always wanted to do this but never put in the effort, so I think it'll be fun to see.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#10
Ms. Spam
Posted 05 September 2019 - 04:58 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

Doooo it!


Super stoked for tonights game because I have Chicago's QB on one of my fantasy teams.


#11
Gamevet
Posted 05 September 2019 - 07:42 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts

Right now, Rogers is making the Chicago pick look silly.


#12
Rock
Posted 07 September 2019 - 10:23 AM

Rock

    Self High-Five

  • Member
  • 38,751 posts

First pick in yearssssssssssssssss and it's a loser. Figures  :lol:


#13
Darth Krawlie
Posted 07 September 2019 - 10:24 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts
Antonio Brown was released lollllllll
  • Rock and Ms. Spam +1 this

#14
Rock
Posted 07 September 2019 - 10:30 AM

Rock

    Self High-Five

  • Member
  • 38,751 posts

Antonio Brown was released lollllllll

:lol:

 

He said he wanted his freedom...  I didn't know unemployment was freedom, but more power to him!


#15
Darth Krawlie
Posted 07 September 2019 - 03:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts

aaaaaaaaaand now he's on the patriots. talk about falling upward


  • Rock +1 this

#16
Gamevet
Posted 07 September 2019 - 09:39 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts

I hope he implodes at the Patriots and jacks everything up there.

 

 

Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago

Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England

Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland


#17
Metropolis
Posted 08 September 2019 - 09:02 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,562 posts
I'll give it a go this year.

Cleveland
Baltimore
Atlanta
NY Jets
Philadelphia
LA Rams
Kansas City
LA Chargers
Seattle
Dallas
Detroit
Tampa Bay(I never pick against my team)
Pittsburgh
New Orleans
Oakland
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#18
Ms. Spam
Posted 09 September 2019 - 07:14 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

Pittsburgh was awful last night. I don't remember half the games I watched because I just fell asleep. HA! 


  • Rock +1 this

#19
Rock
Posted 09 September 2019 - 05:31 PM

Rock

    Self High-Five

  • Member
  • 38,751 posts

aaaaaaaaaand now he's on the patriots. talk about falling upward

Did you hear the rumors today that this was planned all along?  I wouldn't put it past Bellicheck but it seems a tad theatrical. 


#20
Rock
Posted 09 September 2019 - 05:38 PM

Rock

    Self High-Five

  • Member
  • 38,751 posts

Spammie... I haven't done this in a  long time.  Do we do our own scoring or do you do it for us?  

 

 

Wow, that was loaded with unintentional sexual innuendo.


#21
Ms. Spam
Posted 09 September 2019 - 06:48 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,523 posts

I try to tally them during grading period on Tuesday or have one of my student aids to it. JZA was super awesome last year and did ALL of them for us last year. I'm scared to look at mine.


  • Rock +1 this

#22
Gamevet
Posted 09 September 2019 - 08:32 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,392 posts
4 losses. Ill take that as a win, considering how unpredictable the 1st 3 weeks of the season are.

#23
Pharoah JZA
Posted 10 September 2019 - 04:40 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,043 posts

I try to tally them during grading period on Tuesday or have one of my student aids to it. JZA was super awesome last year and did ALL of them for us last year. I'm scared to look at mine.

I have no problem keeping score this season, Ill have them up in a little while. Do we wanna throw ties out the window like last year? Either way is fine with me but Ill wait to post scores til everyone weighs in.
Welcome back Rock, Krawlie, and Met! Something told me to stock up on Colt 45 this season.
  • Rock and Ms. Spam +1 this

#24
Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 September 2019 - 06:56 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,595 posts

Yeah, just toss out ties. It would be lame to give everyone a loss for that, since ties are completely unpredictable and absolutely no one would ever pick a tie pre-game.


  • Ms. Spam and Pharoah JZA +1 this

#25
Pharoah JZA
Posted 10 September 2019 - 02:07 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,043 posts

I'm gonna go ahead and post. If anyone has a problem with the ties being tossed, we will work it out.

 

 

Week 1 Results and Standings

 

Gamevet: 12-3

3&6: 11-4

Krawlie: 11-4

Jacen: 11-4

Rock: 11-4

JZA: 11-4

Met: 10-5*

Ms. Spam: 7-8 

 

*Met didn't make a pick for Thursday so I gave him Green Bay......everyone get's a freebie, especially ol skoolers!


  • Ms. Spam +1 this
Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports