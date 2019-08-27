Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2019 NFL Week 1 Pick'em! Get'em while they're fresh and HAWT!
Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago
Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami
Atlanta at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at LA Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas
Detroit at Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England
Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans
Denver at Oakland
Thursday, September 5
Green Bay at Chicago: Green Bay
Sunday, September 8
Tennessee at Cleveland: Cleveland
Baltimore at Miami: Baltimore
Atlanta at Minnesota: Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets: Jets
Washington at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
LA Rams at Carolina: Carolina
Kansas City at Jacksonville: Kansas City
Indianapolis at LA Chargers: Chargers
Cincinnati at Seattle: Seattle
NY Giants at Dallas: Dallas
Detroit at Arizona: Arizona
San Francisco at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at New England: New England
Monday, September 9
Houston at New Orleans: New Orleans
Denver at Oakland: Oakland
Thursday, September 5
It's good to see Rock and Krawlie back. It's good to see you guys!
I'm picking Chicago for Thursday night.
This year, I'm gonna keep track of my picks. Each time I make picks I'm putting those records into a spreadsheet just to track my predictions against what teams' actual records are, and what they'd be at the end of the season if I got every single game right. I have a feeling I'm gonna end up with a couple teams 16-0 and a few 0-16. I've always wanted to do this but never put in the effort, so I think it'll be fun to see.
Doooo it!
Super stoked for tonights game because I have Chicago's QB on one of my fantasy teams.
Right now, Rogers is making the Chicago pick look silly.
First pick in yearssssssssssssssss and it's a loser. Figures
Antonio Brown was released lollllllll
He said he wanted his freedom... I didn't know unemployment was freedom, but more power to him!
aaaaaaaaaand now he's on the patriots. talk about falling upward
I hope he implodes at the Patriots and jacks everything up there.
Cleveland
Baltimore
Atlanta
NY Jets
Philadelphia
LA Rams
Kansas City
LA Chargers
Seattle
Dallas
Detroit
Tampa Bay(I never pick against my team)
Pittsburgh
New Orleans
Oakland
Pittsburgh was awful last night. I don't remember half the games I watched because I just fell asleep. HA!
aaaaaaaaaand now he's on the patriots. talk about falling upward
Did you hear the rumors today that this was planned all along? I wouldn't put it past Bellicheck but it seems a tad theatrical.
Spammie... I haven't done this in a long time. Do we do our own scoring or do you do it for us?
Wow, that was loaded with unintentional sexual innuendo.
I try to tally them during grading period on Tuesday or have one of my student aids to it. JZA was super awesome last year and did ALL of them for us last year. I'm scared to look at mine.
I have no problem keeping score this season, Ill have them up in a little while. Do we wanna throw ties out the window like last year? Either way is fine with me but Ill wait to post scores til everyone weighs in.
I try to tally them during grading period on Tuesday or have one of my student aids to it. JZA was super awesome last year and did ALL of them for us last year. I'm scared to look at mine.
Welcome back Rock, Krawlie, and Met! Something told me to stock up on Colt 45 this season.
Yeah, just toss out ties. It would be lame to give everyone a loss for that, since ties are completely unpredictable and absolutely no one would ever pick a tie pre-game.
I'm gonna go ahead and post. If anyone has a problem with the ties being tossed, we will work it out.
Week 1 Results and Standings
Gamevet: 12-3
3&6: 11-4
Krawlie: 11-4
Jacen: 11-4
Rock: 11-4
JZA: 11-4
Met: 10-5*
Ms. Spam: 7-8
*Met didn't make a pick for Thursday so I gave him Green Bay......everyone get's a freebie, especially ol skoolers!
