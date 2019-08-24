TROS poster and D23 trailer

Hello there! It's been a long time... a long time... Thought I'd stop in and see the thoughts on the new footage from D23...



First, I haven't seen it mentioned anywhere about Threepio's red eyes... Second, the Rey stuff might be a vision, or it might be real... But I doubt she would fall to the Dark Side, nor do I believe Kylo Ren could be redeemed... So, how could that fit together? It's possible the same way it would've in the OT had Yoda and Obi-Wan had their way. If Luke HAD struck down Darth Vader, he would've become the new Sith Apprentice... Is it possible that Palpatine shows Rey her family, shows what she could've had, and then points out that Kylo Ren had his family, he had everything Rey ever wanted, and threw it away like it was nothing... And when she ultimately faces him, she strikes him down in anger...



The original ending to Episode 9 was conceived to be Luke going into the bowels of the capital planet (not yet Coruscant at that point), and descending into a magma chamber that acted as Palpatine's throne room... wherein, he fought against and was about to lose to Vader and Palpatine when a new figure joined the battle.... Obi-Wan Kenobi... Is it possible they're going to mesh that proposed ending to Episode 9 from the 80s with what they've already set up? I discounted all that until I re-watched The Last Jedi and noticed that Yoda PHYSICALLY interacts with Luke. He pokes him with his cane... Is it possible the Force Ghosts will actually return?



Honestly... I doubt it... but figured I'd go back 20 years and throw out a crazy theory for Nightly!... Tradition, after all