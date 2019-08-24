Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
TROS poster and D23 trailer
Apparently in the footage today, Rey had a dual bladed red lightsaber. I'm guessing it's a vision or something, but interesting little note.
She always used to use a staff so the transition to a double bladed saber makes sense
Apparently in the footage today, Rey had a dual bladed red lightsaber. I'm guessing it's a vision or something, but interesting little note.
Maybe the idea I, and others, had about her having to master both sides of The Force isn't so far off the mark.
Maybe that thing they're fighting on is the destroyed Death Star cannon... but I guess from the internal shots of both Death Stars firing, there isn't really a cannon like that
Composition is sweet but the emperor looks ****. Like real ****. Like, it almost looks fan made ****.
My initial reaction, too.
Maybe that thing they're fighting on is the destroyed Death Star cannon... but I guess from the internal shots of both Death Stars firing, there isn't really a cannon like that
Could be the Death Star wreckage, but it almost looks like part of the Falcon to me.
Apparently in the footage today, Rey had a dual bladed red lightsaber. I'm guessing it's a vision or something, but interesting little note.
I hope that is either cut footage, or a dream sequence. I will literally throw my soda and popcorn at the screen and walk the eff out if they do that "Rey goes sith, Kylo gets redeemed, and then Kylo redeems Rey" BS. That's already been done with KOTOR.
I hope that is either cut footage, or a dream sequence. I will literally throw my soda and popcorn at the screen and walk the eff out if they do that "Rey goes sith, Kylo gets redeemed, and then Kylo redeems Rey" BS. That's already been done with KOTOR.
This.
..and that and I hope the plot turns the Rey and Kylo shippers' dreams to dust. That was some disturbing crap.
...oh, and here's hoping Finn has a purpose to be in the films.
I hear that. Shipping in general is creepy and annoying, and I've never understood it. Especially the Rey-Lo stuff.
https://twitter.com/...n.2d7457d4.html
Is it just me or does 0:30 - 0:31 look like Boba Fett in Jabba's palace from ROTJ? Were they too lazy to get a clip of Boba Fett from ESB?
It definitely is. Took me out of it for a second
They also reportedly used a toy for Palpatine in the poster, so maybe they just replaced the marketing team with a 12 year old?
Hello there! It's been a long time... a long time... Thought I'd stop in and see the thoughts on the new footage from D23...
A couple thoughts:
First, I haven't seen it mentioned anywhere about Threepio's red eyes... Second, the Rey stuff might be a vision, or it might be real... But I doubt she would fall to the Dark Side, nor do I believe Kylo Ren could be redeemed... So, how could that fit together? It's possible the same way it would've in the OT had Yoda and Obi-Wan had their way. If Luke HAD struck down Darth Vader, he would've become the new Sith Apprentice... Is it possible that Palpatine shows Rey her family, shows what she could've had, and then points out that Kylo Ren had his family, he had everything Rey ever wanted, and threw it away like it was nothing... And when she ultimately faces him, she strikes him down in anger...
The original ending to Episode 9 was conceived to be Luke going into the bowels of the capital planet (not yet Coruscant at that point), and descending into a magma chamber that acted as Palpatine's throne room... wherein, he fought against and was about to lose to Vader and Palpatine when a new figure joined the battle.... Obi-Wan Kenobi... Is it possible they're going to mesh that proposed ending to Episode 9 from the 80s with what they've already set up? I discounted all that until I re-watched The Last Jedi and noticed that Yoda PHYSICALLY interacts with Luke. He pokes him with his cane... Is it possible the Force Ghosts will actually return?
Honestly... I doubt it... but figured I'd go back 20 years and throw out a crazy theory for Nightly!... Tradition, after all
Afterthought: General Kenobi, Force Ghosts can interact with their physical surroundings, it isnt a new thing. That is established in the OT with Obi-Wan moving vines out of his way on Dagobah.
Afterthought 2: What is shipping? Other than the obvi moving things from one place to another or something related to boating perhaps also. Is it
*re: Obi-Wan moving the vines in the OT, it could be intentional (to show the ghosts have a physical presence) or it was just something that happened and no one thought it would become
some point to argue about. The latter is probably more likely.
Afterthought: General Kenobi, Force Ghosts can interact with their physical surroundings, it isnt a new thing. That is established in the OT with Obi-Wan moving vines out of his way on Dagobah.
Interesting point!
I am kind of thinking that it is Kylo's, rather than Rey's vision. There is no way they would give something like that away in a trailer. I hate huge non-swerves being teased in a trailers.
Also, OMG a two+ minute trailer...jk...two minutes of old footage and like 15 seconds teasing a swerve that won't happen.
My theory was that Jedi can look into the past, just as they can into possible futures. ESB established this. Dark Rey is totally a "possible future" vision.
I hope she does go evil just because she deserves a change of clothes.
Nightly is generally a safe place but I'd be careful about reading "theories" elsewhere from this point forward. Lots of plot floating around. Not quite as much as TFA just yet, but I'm sure its coming.
Yeah, it's a vision, I have no doubt. Actually, in the time travel thread we were looking at different ideas that might be the source of how those rumors are coming about, (ie people seeing OT stuff on set).
My theory was that Jedi can look into the past, just as they can into possible futures. ESB established this. Dark Rey is totally a "possible future" vision.
Always in motion the future is, difficult to see.
They also reportedly used a toy for Palpatine in the poster, so maybe they just replaced the marketing team with a 12 year old?
You can blame Zoltar for that one.
*re: Obi-Wan moving the vines in the OT, it could be intentional (to show the ghosts have a physical presence) or it was just something that happened and no one thought it would become
some point to argue about. The latter is probably more likely.
Even if he hadn't (intentionally or not) moved the vines, he still sat down on a tree stump or rock or whatever and had a conversation with Luke. This changed everything about Force ghosts in the saga. In ANH all we hear is the voice from the spiritual world. In ESB he appears, but is just floating in a space in front of Luke. By ROTJ, he's walking around the swamp around the trees and sitting down like he's physically there.
The shot of all the Star Destroyers in the teaser has a lot of people guessing they're gonna do a sort of Katana Fleet from the Thrawn novels, maybe the Resistance tries to find it to even out the odds with the First Order. Will probably give Zerimar a fit and if so think this one is warranted but makes a bit of sense post TLJ.