Announced at D23!
Ewan McGreggor coming back as Obi-Wan
Started by Darth Krawlie , August 23 2019 06:33 PM
Posted 23 August 2019 - 06:33 PM
Posted 23 August 2019 - 06:39 PM
They really are gonna make me fork over the money for this damn streaming service, arent they?
Posted 23 August 2019 - 08:34 PM
Posted 24 August 2019 - 01:38 AM
Yayaaahhh
Posted 27 August 2019 - 04:59 PM
YEEEEEESSSS! Although it will probably be a force ghost.... we all know what happens with those.
Posted 27 August 2019 - 06:04 PM
No, he's getting his own show that takes place before the original Star Wars.
Posted 27 August 2019 - 06:24 PM
Sweet. With school in session I have missed so much news coming from D23.