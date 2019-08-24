Jump to content

Ewan McGreggor coming back as Obi-Wan

Started by Darth Krawlie , August 23 2019 06:33 PM

Darth Krawlie
Posted 23 August 2019 - 06:33 PM

Darth Krawlie

Announced at D23!


The Choc
Posted 23 August 2019 - 06:39 PM

The Choc

They really are gonna make me fork over the money for this damn streaming service, arent they?


El Chalupacabra
Posted 23 August 2019 - 08:34 PM

El Chalupacabra

!!!


Odine
Posted 24 August 2019 - 01:38 AM

Odine

Yayaaahhh

Ms. Spam
Posted 27 August 2019 - 04:59 PM

Ms. Spam

YEEEEEESSSS! Although it will probably be a force ghost.... we all know what happens with those. 


Tank
Posted 27 August 2019 - 06:04 PM

Tank

No, he's getting his own show that takes place before the original Star Wars.
Ms. Spam
Posted 27 August 2019 - 06:24 PM

Ms. Spam

Sweet. With school in session I have missed so much news coming from D23.


