Piracy notice from my cable company

Ignore it. The ISP is just doing their due diligence to cover their own ass in case Disney pressures them further in the future. Those kinds of cases rarely if ever amount to anything to the end customer because there are so many ways that an allegation like that can be questioned or disproven.

Whatever you're downloading, it's not a bad idea to invest a buck or two a month in a solid VPN. It isn't the business of your ISP or anyone else what your data traffic is.