Piracy notice from my cable company
Posted Yesterday, 05:09 PM
Do I contact the company to complain that I didn't do it, or just shrug it off and know that they're not going to see any more piracy?
Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM
Shrug it off. Unless your kids are stealing it. Kids are evil, so they probably are.
Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
Posted Yesterday, 06:58 PM
Nah it's a usual thing for ISPs to send out warnings when they catch you bootlegging.
- zambingo +1 this
Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM
No big deal. Just figure out which kid did it*, sternly let them know they did it wrong, and you'll never see a follow-up notice from the ISP.
* Obv. this is much easier in households with fewer kids.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
Posted Today, 08:12 AM
Ignore it. The ISP is just doing their due diligence to cover their own ass in case Disney pressures them further in the future. Those kinds of cases rarely if ever amount to anything to the end customer because there are so many ways that an allegation like that can be questioned or disproven.
Whatever you're downloading, it's not a bad idea to invest a buck or two a month in a solid VPN. It isn't the business of your ISP or anyone else what your data traffic is.