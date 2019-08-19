Jump to content

Piracy notice from my cable company

Started by Brando , Yesterday, 05:09 PM

Brando
Posted Yesterday, 05:09 PM

Brando

Just got a letter in the mail saying I illegally downloaded Endgame. I pre-ordered it through Vudu so it was available the second it was released, so I had no reason to pirate it and nobody else in my family would even know how.

Do I contact the company to complain that I didn't do it, or just shrug it off and know that they're not going to see any more piracy?

Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM

Darth Krawlie

Shrug it off. Unless your kids are stealing it. Kids are evil, so they probably are.


zambingo
Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM

zambingo

Are you sure it is from your provider and not some new fangled email phish using throwback snail mail? lol I dunno. It just feels that a provider knowing your biz (which I figure they do anyway) but then they themselves taking action (and not a legal authority) seems beyond the scope of just a provider. But I dunno much of anything and have not ripped anything since Attack of the Clones... what a waste of four and a half days that was.
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 06:58 PM

Darth Krawlie

Nah it's a usual thing for ISPs to send out warnings when they catch you bootlegging.


zambingo
Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

zambingo

Huh. I had no idea.

NumberSix
Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

NumberSix

No big deal. Just figure out which kid did it*, sternly let them know they did it wrong, and you'll never see a follow-up notice from the ISP.

 

* Obv. this is much easier in households with fewer kids.


D-Ray Kenobi
Posted Today, 08:12 AM

D-Ray Kenobi

Ignore it.  The ISP is just doing their due diligence to cover their own ass in case Disney pressures them further in the future. Those kinds of cases rarely if ever amount to anything to the end customer because there are so many ways that an allegation like that can be questioned or disproven.

 

Whatever you're downloading, it's not a bad idea to invest a buck or two a month in a solid VPN.  It isn't the business of your ISP or anyone else what your data traffic is.


