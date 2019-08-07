Force Heretic I: "Remnant": Book 15 in The New Jedi Order

Part I: Intersection:

1.

Three months later, Senator Niuk Niuv urges the body to keep fighting. The Yuuzhan Vong are overextended and not prepared to defend themselves, so it’s incumbent upon the New Republic to press the advantage.

Leia and Kenth Hamner are here, observing the argument for and against a huge offensive against the Vong. Releqy A’Kla pushes that her people cannot support extermination as they are pacifists.

Niuv counters that the Vong would do the same to them if they could. Her peoples’ ethics are fine in and of themselves, but do no good if they are dead.

Leia and Hamner, seeing where the prevailing winds are, leave the chamber.

Not far from there, Luke is meeting with several Jedi Knights and Masters. Waxarn Kel argues that the Jedi have been vindicated for everything they have gone through. It’s time to act now that they aren’t being held back by complacent politicians before the tide of public opinion turns against them again.

Luke points out that the Yuuzhan Vong have used the weaknesses of the Jedi against them. No species is perfect, but no war is won solely by strength.

Kenth Hamner arrives and Luke is disappointed that it’s not Jaina. She and many others are absent. The next speaker takes the podium to speak their mind.

A couple of hours later, Cal Omas has called a meeting of several people to discuss the outcomes. Hamner is here, both Skywalkers, Leia Organa Solo, Releqy A’Kla and Sien Sovv.

He explains that he’s sick of fighting. He’d hoped that intergovernmental backbiting would end with Borsk Fey’lya’s death, but now the Bothans want to exterminate the Yuuzhan Vong and the Senate isn’t much better.

He doesn’t want to overextend their forces right now, lest he risk losing the small gains they’ve made. Sien Sovv might feel differently if he had the forces at his disposal. Luke knows it’s hard to argue against a push, but there is a moral argument. If they strike with the intent to destroy, that makes them no better than the Yuuzhan Vong.

Senator A’Kla thinks their ultimate objective is peace, not just an end to the war. Peace at any cost isn’t peace. Leia points out that they need something else to base this new government on rather than just the defeat of the enemy.

Sovv tells that they need Coruscant back. It’s a symbol of their authority.

Omas points out that there’s more going on here than just a war. The HoloNet has fallen to pieces and that will be hard to put back to gether. There are whole systems they’ve lost contacted with, either deliberately or because of internal strife. The intelligence community has been disrupted. There is no coordination.

He wants a group of people committed to bringing things together. He’d like them to move from place to place, reconnecting peoples to the new Galactic Alliance. Leia believes that she can be of help here.

Luke thinks this will solve part of the problem, but that still leaves the Vong. It’s not going to go away regardless of how much agitation is quelled. However, he believes he can solve both problems in one operation. This does involve getting the Empire to help them. He explains that, now that the new government is hitting back, the Empire may have changed its mind about becoming allies.

And, after all, it will legitimize the new name of the government: The Galactic Federation of Free Alliances.

He’d like to propose a diplomatic mission to the Imperial Remnant and to the Chiss. The Chiss were the ones to refine the Alpha Red bioweapons. That project is still on hold, but it can be ready in a few weeks.

Omas is conflicted over this. He can see the military value, but it smacks of using the enemy’s own tactics against it. It can also easily backfire on their own worlds. Luke points out that he’s not going to try to persuade them to get rid of the weapon, but just to extend the hand of friendship.

He’s also hoping to find something else. An alternative way to end the war. They end the meeting with a hope for peace.

