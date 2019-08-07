Jump to content

Force Heretic I: "Remnant": Book 15 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , August 07 2019 04:14 AM
Jedi Cool
Posted 07 August 2019 - 04:14 AM

Prologue:
 
Saba Sebatyne returns to Barab I to find it burning.  Four coralskippers escorting a huge ovoid ship appear to be the only remnants of the attack force still in system.  She allows rage to rise within her, easing her pain as it builds to action.  Saba veers off to intercept.
 
She destroys one coralskipper, then finds that the huge ship has tentacles unfurling from the stern, attempting to grab her.  Keeping herself close, she avoids the limbs, destroying the coralskippers and punching a hole in the huge ship.
 
It opens, spilling what appear to be six-pointed stars into the vaccum of space.  Saba realizes they are Barabels.  She watches helplessly, pondering what she’s done.
  • The time is apparently still 28 years ABY.
  • It is not unusual for the Yuuzhan Vong to take captives before leaving a planet.  The New Republic has encountered ships carrying hostages before.  I suppose Saba was too angry to think about that when she attacked.
 
 
A word about this next set of books.  There don't seem to be any chapters.  Just Parts that are extremely long and cannot be summarized in one post.  So I've broken down the parts into manageable sections and numbered them so it will be easier to keep track of what's been posted.

Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:16 AM

Part I: Intersection:
 
1.
 
Three months later, Senator Niuk Niuv urges the body to keep fighting.  The Yuuzhan Vong are overextended and not prepared to defend themselves, so it’s incumbent upon the New Republic to press the advantage. 
 
Leia and Kenth Hamner are here, observing the argument for and against a huge offensive against the Vong.  Releqy A’Kla pushes that her people cannot support extermination as they are pacifists.
 
Niuv counters that the Vong would do the same to them if they could.  Her peoples’ ethics are fine in and of themselves, but do no good if they are dead. 
 
Leia and Hamner, seeing where the prevailing winds are, leave the chamber.
 
Not far from there, Luke is meeting with several Jedi Knights and Masters.  Waxarn Kel argues that the Jedi have been vindicated for everything they have gone through.  It’s time to act now that they aren’t being held back by complacent politicians before the tide of public opinion turns against them again.
 
Luke points out that the Yuuzhan Vong have used the weaknesses of the Jedi against them.  No species is perfect, but no war is won solely by strength.
 
Kenth Hamner arrives and Luke is disappointed that it’s not Jaina.  She and many others are absent.  The next speaker takes the podium to speak their mind.
 
A couple of hours later, Cal Omas has called a meeting of several people to discuss the outcomes. Hamner is here, both Skywalkers, Leia Organa Solo, Releqy A’Kla and Sien Sovv.
 
He explains that he’s sick of fighting.  He’d hoped that intergovernmental backbiting would end with Borsk Fey’lya’s death, but now the Bothans want to exterminate the Yuuzhan Vong and the Senate isn’t much better. 
 
He doesn’t want to overextend their forces right now, lest he risk losing the small gains they’ve made.  Sien Sovv might feel differently if he had the forces at his disposal.  Luke knows it’s hard to argue against a push, but there is a moral argument.  If they strike with the intent to destroy, that makes them no better than the Yuuzhan Vong.
 
Senator A’Kla thinks their ultimate objective is peace, not just an end to the war.  Peace at any cost isn’t peace.  Leia points out that they need something else to base this new government on rather than just the defeat of the enemy.
 
Sovv tells that they need Coruscant back.  It’s a symbol of their authority.
Omas points out that there’s more going on here than just a war.  The HoloNet has fallen to pieces and that will be hard to put back to gether.  There are whole systems they’ve lost contacted with, either deliberately or because of internal strife.  The intelligence community has been disrupted.  There is no coordination.
 
He wants a group of people committed to bringing things together.  He’d like them to move from place to place, reconnecting peoples to the new Galactic Alliance.  Leia believes that she can be of help here.
 
Luke thinks this will solve part of the problem, but that still leaves the Vong.  It’s not going to go away regardless of how much agitation is quelled.  However, he believes he can solve both problems in one operation.  This does involve getting the Empire to help them.  He explains that, now that the new government is hitting back, the Empire may have changed its mind about becoming allies.
 
And, after all, it will legitimize the new name of the government: The Galactic Federation of Free Alliances.
 
He’d like to propose a diplomatic mission to the Imperial Remnant and to the Chiss.  The Chiss were the ones to refine the Alpha Red bioweapons.  That project is still on hold, but it can be ready in a few weeks. 
 
Omas is conflicted over this.  He can see the military value, but it smacks of using the enemy’s own tactics against it.  It can also easily backfire on their own worlds.  Luke points out that he’s not going to try to persuade them to get rid of the weapon, but just to extend the hand of friendship.
 
He’s also hoping to find something else.  An alternative way to end the war.  They end the meeting with a hope for peace.
  • Among the Jedi not attending Luke’s meeting was the name of a Jedi named Kyle Katarn.  So far as I know, this is the first mention of Katarn in an EU novel though he has been featured in many short stories, video games and other source material.

  • What, exactly, where the Senate and the Jedi arguing about?  Was it Alpha Red?  Was it a huge military offensive?  We never really got clarification on that.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:19 AM

2.
 
Jaina Solo looks down on Mon Calamari from space, marveling that the long-suffering world shows no scars of its past. 
 
Kyp Durron meets her when she lands, telling her she did miss the meeting, but he thinks everything is being decided behind the scenes anyway.  She asks if Tahiri is here.  She’d been left a message for Jaina and sounded as if there was something wrong. 
 
Kyp tells her that Jag is here, meeting with her parents.  There’s also a lot of excited talk about how they may very well win this war.  She can sympathize with people wanting to believe victory is imminent.  This war has been hard on everyone. 
 
He takes her to her parents and Jag who are speaking to someone Jaina recognizes as an NRI officer.  Leia tells her that Jacen is working on something for Luke right now.  Jaina reaquaints herself with Belinda Kalenda who has been asked to coordinate an operation involving the Solos.
 
She briefly summarizes the mission which is to travel through the open hyperlanes fixing communications links and reminding worlds that they are still part of a galactic civilization.  Jaina knows this won’t be easy.  The Vong have mined some lanes and that’s isolated worlds to the extent that some have been taken over by local despots.
 
A fighter squadron will be coming with the Falcon and a frigate called Pride of Selonia captained by [bTodra Mayn[/b].  They don’t really know where the mission will start, but there are benefits to Antar 4 and Melida/Daan both.  Jaina, feeling like there’s really nothing for her to do here, interjects to ask why she would need to come on this mission.
 
Leia explains they need a military escort and Twin Suns will be that squadron. Jaina protests that she has work to here, not escorting her mother on a reunification tour.  Han promises that the war will be here when she gets back. 
 
Jag tells her he’ll be going along with her as part of Twin Suns.  Jaina tries not to resent the idea that she may be going along to provide her with some rest.  Her comm. buzzes and she hears Tahiri’s voice.
 
Jaina is struck by the psychic pain coming from her.  She asks what’s wrong.  Tahiri bursts out that Anakin is trying to kill her.  Then the comm. goes dead.
 
Kalenda traces the call and gives Jaina the location.  Someone is being sent to investigate.  Jaina heads that way, too, with Kalenda who gets a call that Tahiri has been found and medical team is being sent there.  Tahiri has been missing for two weeks and has not responded to any calls. 
 
When they reach the scene, Tahiri is being restrained by the medics who have to sedate her.  All Jaina can sense is a mixed-up jumble of emotions, including a very deep hatred.
 
Tahiri has visions of burning flesh, effigies, smoking holes where body parts are being remade.  She tries to get it to stop as a figure emerges from the flames and she recognizes it as herself.
  • I think this is the first mention of Melida/Daan in a long time.  I’m sure we remember the wartorn planet that inspired young Obi-Wan Kenobi to join the Young.  I wonder how they’re doing since the Empire fell?

 

chapter discussion thread

