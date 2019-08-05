Jump to content

School starts next week.

Started by Ms. Spam , Yesterday, 07:39 AM

13 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,468 posts

This is not a drill. Like school begins in August on the 12th for me. Does my school district like paying for air conditioning?

 

For you guys with kids and others? When do your kiddos go? 

 

Am I crazy? 

 

I really was not prepared for this. I have inservices this week.


#2
El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 08:24 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Monster of Mass Destruction

  • Supporters
  • 8,765 posts

My brother started teaching last Thursday.


#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:25 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,493 posts

my friends kids started july 29 in the middle of the arizona desert

 

my kids don't start til after labor day


#4
Brando
Posted Yesterday, 08:28 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 18,992 posts
My son starts first grade on the 21st, but preschool for my daughter doesn't start until the 29th. Which is interesting because the preschool is part of the big school.

#5
Tank
Posted Yesterday, 08:34 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,557 posts
Next week.

#6
El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 08:35 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Monster of Mass Destruction

  • Supporters
  • 8,765 posts

my friends kids started july 29 in the middle of the arizona desert

 

my kids don't start til after labor day

Yeah, AZ loves to start school during the middle of the summer, when it's hot, and the kids can't settle down and concentrate.  Probably one of many reasons AZ ranks in the bottom 5 states, when it comes to education.  


#7
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:59 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,493 posts

It was late August when I was going to school there--maybe mid by the time I was finishing. I know the schedules are different now with fall breaks being more common, but July 29 sounds insane to me. Also, the district these kids are in (and that I went through) is on a four day school week now because of budgetary issues. This is either the first or second year of no Friday classes there.


  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#8
Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,794 posts

We always went back in late August or early September in Maryland.  It always shocks me how early so many schools start in other parts of the country.  It looks like school starts next week here, too.


#9
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:31 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,468 posts

As a kid I remember after Labor Day starts. I don't remember this early BS at all. HA. Incidentally I got a raise this year but I wonder if they're calling paying me for extra days of work at school a raise.


  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#10
Cerina
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 AM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,862 posts

Luke starts PPCD (preschool program for children with disabilities) on the 26th. I'm struggling massively with this. Everything in me is dreading this. I want him to get help with his speech, and they promised to help potty-train (BONUS!), but I really really like this idea less and less with each passing day. 

Noah and I start our Classical Conversations community days on the 19th. That's when we'll start up his full schedule of subjects as well. We slow it down during the summer but don't stop. 


#11
El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Monster of Mass Destruction

  • Supporters
  • 8,765 posts

It was late August when I was going to school there--maybe mid by the time I was finishing. I know the schedules are different now with fall breaks being more common, but July 29 sounds insane to me. Also, the district these kids are in (and that I went through) is on a four day school week now because of budgetary issues. This is either the first or second year of no Friday classes there.

When I was a kid, it was usually after Labor Day in grade school, and late August for high school.  

 

My brother started teaching last Thursday, but had to start working  about a week before that with meetings, etc.  The kids do get a 2 week break in October and again in Late December, and again 1 week at Spring Break.  I guess the day count is not much different throughout the school year (compared to starting mid August), but damn, it's AZ, man!  Who wants to go to school in late July when its 110+ out?  

 

My brother chalks it all up to the parents in his district wanting the dates moved up because it's free day care, as far as they are concerned.  


#12
Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 04:39 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,490 posts
My wife officially went back last week. She transferred to a Title 1 school. The kids go back next Monday.

#13
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,468 posts

Wow. Texas is not alone! I feel better about my early start. It is just so hot. I dread it. I've been in a charter school forever. Last year we started on August 24.


#14
Destiny Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Member
  • 20,658 posts
2 days after Labor Day for the older one, the following Monday for my youngest, because Kindergarten starts the following week here.

Cerina, Ethan is doing a developmental Kindergarten program because of his motor delays. I'm actually really looking forward to it because he is very bright, and I think they will be able to help him. I found a great after-school program for him at a STEM-based preschool that is expanding to before/after care and its DIRT CHEAP. The traditional program I found was 3x the amount, and we're 2nd on the waitlist and haven't even heard from them yet. The director has met my kids and done very well. He should be there for like, 2 hours a day, max. My biggest concern is that he gets a special bus in the mornings since he is in the special education program, but will be on a regular bus that delivers him to the after-school place (this is the case for either place).

Having 2 kids at different schools is going to be a unique challenge. I'm really hoping we can get him into my daughter's school the following year, even if it means repeating Kindergarten.
