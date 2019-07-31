I think you should give it a go, Odine. At least try it and see if you like it.

When I was high school a millennia ago, I used to wrestle. I won about as many times as I lost, so I was so-so.

When I was in the Army, they had us do basic hand-to-hand stuff, but it was more like the basics for someone who never was in a fight in their life. Basically, if someone is coming at you, it was more or less to throw them and use the opponents' momentum against them, with a few blocks and throat strikes. That was in the early 1990s, so I have no idea what the Army does now.

As for actual martial arts, I've long since stopped, and its coming up on 7 years ago since I participated, but I did get into Krav Maga for about a year. They don't have a belt system like most martial arts, because it is sort of an amalgam of multiple martial arts. I have no clue what belt equivalent I would have been because the trainer I worked with didn't believe in a belt system, but it wouldn't have been that advanced; maybe like a yellow (more likely) or orange belt (less likely). Doesn't matter because I forgot most of it by now.

Be that as it may, KM was originally developed by the Israeli military, similar to the US Marine Corps martial arts program. It also pulls from Karate, jujitsu, and akito, among others. I'm old and broken down now but I can tell you if you are interested in something that is truly effective at self defense, and not just as a sport or for fitness only, Krav Maga can be very effective. Krav Maga's technique is not pretty to look at, but it is designed so that a 110LB female Israeli soldier can defeat a much larger male opponent, and quickly.

Edit: I only mention that above NOT because I think KM is the best or anything like that. Any martial art is good for protection, or even if you just want to build self confidence or get fit. Just saying that KM is primarily geared for self defense, and you get a little bit of a lot of different styles.