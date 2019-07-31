Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Martial Arts
#1
Posted Today, 01:29 PM
I am thinking of starting Jiu-jitsu. There is a gym down the road from my house that has classes, and I keep talking to my wife about going. So now you guys are hearing about it too. But I really want to give it a go and see if I could pursue it.
Anyone here a black belt in something? Or a white belt even?
#2
Posted Today, 02:06 PM
I've had my son in Tae Kwon Do for a few years. It's been great for him in terms of making him less of a spaz.
I've been boxing for about 6 months and love it.
- Odine +1 this
#3
Posted Today, 02:39 PM
Sweet! Boxing is great for self defense.
My step dad who used to be a copper always said, the last person you wanna get in a fight with is a boxer.
#4
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
I mean, sure I could hit a fool-- but honestly I was doing it more for my natural introversion. I've always been reserved in groups and it can effect my body language, speaking ability, and energy in general. It wasn't debilitating, but I was very aware of it. Part of my job requires me to be ON.
Whether it's pitching, or being in a staff writing room, I can make myself be on and work through it, but it was draining. This last TV room had me for 6 months, and while I adjusted to it, my energy was all messed up, I felt dead at the end of the day.
Also, if I am being real, I struggle with masculine vs feminine energy. I don't mean in terms of acting sissy or butch-- everyone has equal pools of masculine and feminine energy that has nothing to do with gender. BUT, I am so anti-bro culture, sports, and anything traditionally male that I have avoided various forms of fitness because "that's for bros."
Having an activity that my head says is masculine, that allows me to vent aggression I normally keep in, and in general works on how I physically carry myself fixes a lot of this. So I work with my trans boxing coach a couple mornings a week, an hour at the time.
#5
Posted Today, 04:29 PM
I think you should give it a go, Odine. At least try it and see if you like it.
When I was high school a millennia ago, I used to wrestle. I won about as many times as I lost, so I was so-so.
When I was in the Army, they had us do basic hand-to-hand stuff, but it was more like the basics for someone who never was in a fight in their life. Basically, if someone is coming at you, it was more or less to throw them and use the opponents' momentum against them, with a few blocks and throat strikes. That was in the early 1990s, so I have no idea what the Army does now.
As for actual martial arts, I've long since stopped, and its coming up on 7 years ago since I participated, but I did get into Krav Maga for about a year. They don't have a belt system like most martial arts, because it is sort of an amalgam of multiple martial arts. I have no clue what belt equivalent I would have been because the trainer I worked with didn't believe in a belt system, but it wouldn't have been that advanced; maybe like a yellow (more likely) or orange belt (less likely). Doesn't matter because I forgot most of it by now.
Be that as it may, KM was originally developed by the Israeli military, similar to the US Marine Corps martial arts program. It also pulls from Karate, jujitsu, and akito, among others. I'm old and broken down now but I can tell you if you are interested in something that is truly effective at self defense, and not just as a sport or for fitness only, Krav Maga can be very effective. Krav Maga's technique is not pretty to look at, but it is designed so that a 110LB female Israeli soldier can defeat a much larger male opponent, and quickly.
Edit: I only mention that above NOT because I think KM is the best or anything like that. Any martial art is good for protection, or even if you just want to build self confidence or get fit. Just saying that KM is primarily geared for self defense, and you get a little bit of a lot of different styles.