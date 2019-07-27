I do not like Toyota's new redesign for this year at all. I am a Toyota snob. The moment they totalled my PT Cruiser I went running back to Toyota because any repair in other cars costs more than it would a Toyota (although I really feel you on that $1000 dollar repair for that sensor. The Yaris had some sort of computer unit go out on the thing that talks to the drive shaft about gears and the dash was randomly showing different driving states as it would flash all the numbers 1 to 3 and D when driving it and that computer module cost me $480 dollars). The thing I learned with Toyota compared to US cars is that I was spending less on random maintenance needs which earned my loyalty. I don't want to do brakes every 30K or an oil change every 3K in miles. The Yaris went 160K without ever needing a brake job. Seriously. It still hadn't had a brake job and my brother drove it for Uber another 30K before it aged out and my sister wrecked it recently.

I have a 2013 Prius now. 54 miles to the gallon and super comfortable and only oil changes every 10K and a brake cleaning has been done. We're at 92,300 miles. I bought it in 2016 for $15,000. It's a base model so I don't have back up camera and no GPS but I have my reliable commuter car. I will pay it off next year and plan to use it until it doesn't go any more. When the battery has to be replaced I am going to replace it and keep the car. The one thing I regret love is I have a cream interior. That light fabric is great in the hot summer but keeping it clean is the WORST. Also it seems to be a bad driver magnet car as someone at HEB drove into the back of it parked in the back of the parking lot and drove off so it has a slightly sagging bumper and I don't want to go through insurance hell again. My brother Matt is ordering clips for the bumper and he's going to reattach it where it is sagging and I will live with the issue because I hate people. Get out of a car without hitting another car for the love of god or learn to back out your truck with ranch handler bumpers without donking a car. This car had two small rock dents and a scratch when I bought it though. I think that's why the price for a Prius with only 33K in miles was so awesome.

For me it has to honk in Japanese. If it doesn't do that I don't want it. I want reliability and a fair price and good gas mileage.

My friend had a CX-5 and loved it. Her kiddo graduated this year from high school so she traded it in for a Miata.

I really like the Volvo CX90. But repairs to the Volvo and the Beamer will be expensive. If you want to try something new look at the new Buicks. Seriously. Really comfortable and highly rated.