Cars
#1
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM
I currently drive an 11-year old Toyota Highlander. It was the first car I ever bought myself. I loved the 2001-2007 Highlanders and was horrified with the 2008 body style. We were looking at a Honda Pilot originally, but I felt like there were a ton of blind spots and was not comfortable driving it. I decided to test drive the Highlander and loved it. I decided I liked it on the inside and that was where I was going to be most of the time, so I could deal with it being ugly on the outside. Its grown on me since.
It's been reliable as heck (2 repairs in 11 years, but the most recent was a month ago) and has taken us on various road trips over the past 113,000 miles. That said, she's gotten a little slow in her old age and the gas mileage seems to get worse every year. I planned on driving it into the ground (200,000+ miles), but I don't put a lot of miles on my car compared to a lot of people. My husband has a Volvo S60 and its decidedly much more fun to drive. But I love not having a car payment, either.
Last month my stability control suddenly went out and my dash lit up like a Christmas tree. I took it in and the air-fuel sensor had gone bad, and was a $1000+ repair. Not thrilled. It got me thinking that I need to be prepared to replace it if something goes really bad. Then, this week, my mother-in-law got in an accident while driving it and informed us that she does not carry collision insurance. We tried to file a claim with the other driver's insurance, and the other driver, realizing there was no witnesses or evidence, claimed she was not at fault (by the way, Safeco insurance is the shadiest company I've ever dealt with). Safeco said to go file with your own company. I decided to not repair it or do it out of our own pocket instead of filing with insurance because our rates have gone through the roof the last few years, and I'd rather not pay even more for something that is mostly a paint problem (no major structural damage).
So the damage isn't that terrible, but I really hate driving a dinged-up car. I take really good care of my stuff, and it really bothers me when other people don't respect that (a whole nother thread about people breaking your stuff when you lend it to them). The biggest problem is there's a good scratch from the other person's side mirror where it gouged into the door.
So I looked at new and new-ish cars today since my car is 11 years old and has lousy gas mileage. I have my eye on the Volvo V60 Cross Country, the BMW X1, or the Mazda CX-5. The BMW is obscenely overpriced when I start adding options, plus they do stupid stuff like I can't have this color leather with this color car (its PAINT). The Volvo is cute and we already have one. We rented a CX-5 once and really liked it, and it would be significantly cheaper. Ultimately, I need to go test drive these because that's always been the deciding factor, regardless of what I think is cute. My husband once convinced Volvo to give us a XC60 as a loaner when his car was in the shop instead of an S60 and I ended up hating it (felt cheap, way under powered).
That said, not buying anything until my mother-in-law goes home in September when the kids start school. Or even fixing the damage if we keep the car, for that matter. I already knew she was a terrible driver, not letting her wreck another one! Also we have 2 soccer tournaments the next 2 weekends and I'm not sure I'm ready to give up the 3rd row seat, even though I really do want something smaller.
#2
Posted Today, 01:05 AM
Edited by Odine, Today, 01:05 AM.
#3
Posted Today, 05:49 AM
I do not like Toyota's new redesign for this year at all. I am a Toyota snob. The moment they totalled my PT Cruiser I went running back to Toyota because any repair in other cars costs more than it would a Toyota (although I really feel you on that $1000 dollar repair for that sensor. The Yaris had some sort of computer unit go out on the thing that talks to the drive shaft about gears and the dash was randomly showing different driving states as it would flash all the numbers 1 to 3 and D when driving it and that computer module cost me $480 dollars). The thing I learned with Toyota compared to US cars is that I was spending less on random maintenance needs which earned my loyalty. I don't want to do brakes every 30K or an oil change every 3K in miles. The Yaris went 160K without ever needing a brake job. Seriously. It still hadn't had a brake job and my brother drove it for Uber another 30K before it aged out and my sister wrecked it recently.
I have a 2013 Prius now. 54 miles to the gallon and super comfortable and only oil changes every 10K and a brake cleaning has been done. We're at 92,300 miles. I bought it in 2016 for $15,000. It's a base model so I don't have back up camera and no GPS but I have my reliable commuter car. I will pay it off next year and plan to use it until it doesn't go any more. When the battery has to be replaced I am going to replace it and keep the car. The one thing I regret love is I have a cream interior. That light fabric is great in the hot summer but keeping it clean is the WORST. Also it seems to be a bad driver magnet car as someone at HEB drove into the back of it parked in the back of the parking lot and drove off so it has a slightly sagging bumper and I don't want to go through insurance hell again. My brother Matt is ordering clips for the bumper and he's going to reattach it where it is sagging and I will live with the issue because I hate people. Get out of a car without hitting another car for the love of god or learn to back out your truck with ranch handler bumpers without donking a car. This car had two small rock dents and a scratch when I bought it though. I think that's why the price for a Prius with only 33K in miles was so awesome.
For me it has to honk in Japanese. If it doesn't do that I don't want it. I want reliability and a fair price and good gas mileage.
My friend had a CX-5 and loved it. Her kiddo graduated this year from high school so she traded it in for a Miata.
I really like the Volvo CX90. But repairs to the Volvo and the Beamer will be expensive. If you want to try something new look at the new Buicks. Seriously. Really comfortable and highly rated.